76ers trade No. 23 pick to Grizzlies for De'Anthony Melton

Adrian Wojnarowski: Philadelphia is trading the No. 23 pick to Memphis for De’Anthony Melton, source tells ESPN.
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Updated my Sixers salary cap sheet. Have them a little over $151 million in salary following the De’Anthony Melton trade. dailysix.com/philadelphia-7… – 10:37 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
De’Anthony Melton is one of the best! Memphis is going to miss him. Cheering for him always! – 10:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
De’Anthony Melton is awesome.
Also, he might be Doc’s new Austin Rivers in Philly (not because he’s going to be his son, just on the floor lol) – 10:29 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA story: The #Sixers trade No. 23 pick and Danny Green for guard De’Anthony Melton from #Grizzlies: https://t.co/ezB06Isndk #76ers pic.twitter.com/k1f7XzV4VC – 10:27 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The 76ers are trading Danny Green and No. 23 pick David Roddy to the Grizzlies for De’Anthony Melton, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/3gJrrKlfi5 – 10:25 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
This is the cost of salary dumping by the way. JaMychal Green makes the same amount of money as De’Anthony Melton. – 10:25 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers acquiring De’Anthony Melton in exchange for No. 23 pick (David Roddy) and Danny Green — confirming @Adrian Wojnarowski.
Daryl Morey added Green on his first draft night with the Sixers, trades him away in deal for the 24-year-old Melton two years later. – 10:23 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers sending No. 23 pick David Roddy and Danny Green to Memphis for De’Anthony Melton, according to sources. – 10:20 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers sending Danny Green and 23 for De’Anthony Melton, per source. – 10:19 PM
Shams Charania: Sources: 76ers moved Danny Green and No. 23 to Memphis as part of trade to acquire Melton. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / June 23, 2022
The Memphis Grizzlies could be looking at an expensive price tag to keep unrestricted free agent Tyus Jones this summer. If Memphis goes in another direction, it will have the draft, free agency and trade market to explore for a quality backup point guard. However, one of the best options may already be on the roster. -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / May 25, 2022
