'All reports are good' on Lonzo Ball's rehab status, Bulls hopeful he'll be ready for training camp

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Marc Eversley says Lonzo Ball is currently continuing rehab for his knee in Los Angeles and says “all reports are good.”
He hopes Ball will be a full participant in training camp this year, but wouldn’t specify what Ball’s readiness is right now. – 11:11 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls GM Marc Eversley said Lonzo Ball is working out in LA, still doing his rehab. The Bulls’ performance staff is working with Ball and Ball’s trainers. “All reports are good,” Eversley said. – 11:09 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
CHICAGO BULLS PICK DALEN TERRY OF ARIZONA #18
SNAP GRADE: A
@David Thorpe: Love when good teams keep their eyes on the future. Terry is a natural talent and athlete who is a gifted passer. Kinda like Lonzo Ball at this age. LaVine/DeMar should love him.
https://t.co/LIiDCynK7i pic.twitter.com/deIZFVNwTJ – 9:58 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
After a slow start from 3-point range in his NBA career, Lonzo Ball has blossomed into one of the league’s better shooters from range. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/02/18/lon… – 6:00 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
In a video with Uninterrupted, Lonzo Ball revealed the best advice ever given to him but former teammate LeBron James. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/06/11/lon… – 4:00 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2018, the NBA Draft was held in Brooklyn, N.Y. The top five picks:
1. Markelle Fultz, PHI
2. Lonzo Ball, LAL
3. Jayson Tatum, BOS
4. Josh Jackson, PHX
5. De’Aaron Fox, SAC
Other notables:
13. Donovan Mitchell, UTA
14. Bam Adebayo, MIA
22. Jarrett Allen, BKN pic.twitter.com/1ervfAfpx3 – 12:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
On this day in 2017 these five were selected at the top of the NBA draft:
1. Markelle Fultz
2. Lonzo Ball
3. Jayson Tatum
4. Josh Jackson
5. De’Aaron Fox
If there was a redraft, who would be in the top 5? pic.twitter.com/UzmNeXIdHi – 10:22 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
On this day in 2017 these five were selected at the top of the NBA draft:
1.Markelle Fultz
2.Lonzo Ball
3.Jayson Tatum
4.Josh Jackson
5. De’Aaron Fox
If there was a redraft, who would be in the top 5? pic.twitter.com/t7fkcHLfed – 10:22 AM
KC Johnson: Will Lonzo Ball be ready for training camp? Eversley: “I certainly hope so.” -via Twitter @KCJHoop / June 23, 2022
The Lakers sat at No. 2, and were fixated on UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball. They didn’t even bring Tatum in for a workout. The reasons for these decisions are painful to revisit for those who made them, and somewhat lost to history because the principals — Bryan Colangelo (Philadelphia) and Magic Johnson (Lakers) — are no longer in their roles. Tatum saw them as slights and used them as motivation. “The Lakers were my favorite team, and Kobe was my favorite player,” says Tatum, who wore a purple No. 24 wristband to honor Bryant in Boston’s win against the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals. “So it was crazy that the Lakers had the second pick and I was so close to a dream come true. But it was just like they didn’t want anything to do with me at the time.” -via ESPN / June 8, 2022
Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball’s season ended early when he dealt with some knee issues which led to a meniscus surgery in late January. Playing in just 35 games in his first year with the team, Ball said he loved performing in front of fans at the United Center. “Playing there is amazing, personally those are my favorite fans,” Ball told HEIR Company. “I love playing in front of Chicago.” -via NBC Chicago / June 6, 2022
