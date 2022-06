'All reports are good' on Lonzo Ball's rehab status, Bulls hopeful he'll be ready for training camp

The Lakers sat at No. 2, and were fixated on UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball. They didn’t even bring Tatum in for a workout. The reasons for these decisions are painful to revisit for those who made them, and somewhat lost to history because the principals — Bryan Colangelo (Philadelphia) and Magic Johnson (Lakers) — are no longer in their roles. Tatum saw them as slights and used them as motivation. “The Lakers were my favorite team, and Kobe was my favorite player,” says Tatum, who wore a purple No. 24 wristband to honor Bryant in Boston’s win against the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals. “So it was crazy that the Lakers had the second pick and I was so close to a dream come true. But it was just like they didn’t want anything to do with me at the time.” -via ESPN / June 8, 2022