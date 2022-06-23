Bulls focused on adding rim protection to complement Nikola Vucevic

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Marc Eversley says Bulls are focused on adding rim protection to complement Nikola Vucevic. Said that could be addressed via free agency or trade – 11:10 PM
Nikola Vucevic @NikolaVucevic
I probably sound old but what happened to nice classy suits??? #NBADraft – 6:48 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2011, the @Cleveland Cavaliers selected Kyrie Irving with the first overall pick in the NBA Draft.
Players in this draft have accounted for 31 All-Star nods:
7 – Irving
6 – Jimmy Butler
5 – Kawhi Leonard
5 – Klay Thompson
4 – Kemba Walker
2 – Isaiah Thomas
2 – Nikola Vucevic pic.twitter.com/vY8aFVBKXY – 11:01 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
The Bulls have traded three first-round picks to acquire Nikola Vucevic and DeMar DeRozan.
Does that raise the likelihood of using one on Thursday night?
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 5:48 PM
More on this storyline
Meanwhile, the Bulls remain invested in finding the optimal frontcourt lynchpin to pair with LaVine and DeRozan. Chicago continues to explore the trade market for two-time All-Star center Nikola Vucevic, sources said. It has registered interest in Rudy Gobert, but the Bulls do not appear willing to include Patrick Williams alongside Vucevic in a trade package for Gobert, sources told B/R. -via Bleacher Report / June 14, 2022
Teams seeking a starting center may include the Toronto Raptors, Pistons, Trail Blazers and Hornets. Some sources believe the San Antonio Spurs (Jakob Poeltl), Chicago Bulls (Nikola Vucevic), Hawks (Clint Capela, John Collins), Pacers (Turner) or even Kings (Richaun Holmes, Harrison Barnes) could look to swap out existing players for one of the top available centers via trade. -via Bleacher Report / June 13, 2022
