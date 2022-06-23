Clippers not looking to trade Luke Kennard?

Andrew Greif: The Clippers are *not* looking to trade G Luke Kennard, multiple league sources told @latimessports. There had a been a report suggesting the team is shopping last season’s most accurate 3-point shooter — but the sources were adamant that is not the case.
Source: Twitter @AndrewGreif
The Clippers are *not* looking to trade G Luke Kennard, multiple league sources told @latimessports. There had a been a report suggesting the team is shopping last season’s most accurate 3-point shooter — but the sources were adamant that is not the case. – 7:28 PM
More on this storyline
But when it comes to pure shooters on the market, the one who may be the most attractive is the guy who led the league in 3-point shooting last year, making 44.9% from the arc, Clippers guard Luke Kennard. According to sources around the league, L.A. is shopping Kennard ahead of Thursday’s NBA draft, and will look to move him next month if no deal can be reached. -via Heavy.com / June 23, 2022
The Cavaliers and Clippers had talked about a Kennard deal last winter, but the Cavs instead landed more versatile guard Caris LeVert—the Cavs are still badly in need of perimeter shooting. The Clippers traded for wing Norman Powell at the deadline instead, and Powell’s presence makes Kennard more expendable. The Bulls and Kings are also potential suitors, according to sources. Kennard (who turns 26 this week) has three years left on his contract, at $13.7 million, $14.7 million and $14.7 million, with the third year being a team option. Harris (who is 30) has two years at about $39 million, while Robinson (he’s 28) has four years and a hefty $74 million remaining. -via Heavy.com / June 23, 2022
Andrew Lopez: Clippers coach Ty Lue says Luke Kennard is OUT tonight. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / April 15, 2022
