Damian Lillard's agent praises Jerami Grant's trade

Aaron J. Fentress: Just chatted with Damian Lillard’s agent, Aaron Goodwin. He praised the trade for Jerami Grant saying it gives his superstar client a new impact veteran talent to work with while also demonstrating that, “the Blazers are competing.” #RipCity
Source: Twitter @AaronJFentress
Source: Twitter @AaronJFentress
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Happy Draft Eve! Join @Danny Leroux and me as we set our draft boards, plus discuss the Jerami Grant trade and do a scouting report on Bennedict Mathurin. Join us: duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 3:21 AM
Happy Draft Eve! Join @Danny Leroux and me as we set our draft boards, plus discuss the Jerami Grant trade and do a scouting report on Bennedict Mathurin. Join us: duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 3:21 AM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Beard: Trading Jerami Grant sets the stage for more offseason fireworks for #Pistons bit.ly/3ncSenE – 12:25 AM
Beard: Trading Jerami Grant sets the stage for more offseason fireworks for #Pistons bit.ly/3ncSenE – 12:25 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Just chatted with Damian Lillard’s agent, Aaron Goodwin. He praised the trade for Jerami Grant saying it gives his superstar client a new impact veteran talent to work with while also demonstrating that, “the Blazers are competing.” #RipCity – 11:38 PM
Just chatted with Damian Lillard’s agent, Aaron Goodwin. He praised the trade for Jerami Grant saying it gives his superstar client a new impact veteran talent to work with while also demonstrating that, “the Blazers are competing.” #RipCity – 11:38 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Spending power update following today’s Jerami Grant trade:
Pistons are set to generate at least $47M in cap space, can get up to $56M.
Blazers all but confirmed to operate over the cap.
Thunder still have $23.4M left in cap space that expires on June 30. pic.twitter.com/W6zoiXMTcK – 11:11 PM
Spending power update following today’s Jerami Grant trade:
Pistons are set to generate at least $47M in cap space, can get up to $56M.
Blazers all but confirmed to operate over the cap.
Thunder still have $23.4M left in cap space that expires on June 30. pic.twitter.com/W6zoiXMTcK – 11:11 PM
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
*shakes off a year’s worth of rust*
Some thoughts on the Jerami Grant trade:
theringer.com/nba/2022/6/22/… – 10:14 PM
*shakes off a year’s worth of rust*
Some thoughts on the Jerami Grant trade:
theringer.com/nba/2022/6/22/… – 10:14 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Just posted for @RoseGardenReprt subscribers: The first domino has fallen, with the Blazers swinging a trade for Jerami Grant.
Read/subscribe here: rosegardenreport.beehiiv.com/p/first-domino… – 9:51 PM
Just posted for @RoseGardenReprt subscribers: The first domino has fallen, with the Blazers swinging a trade for Jerami Grant.
Read/subscribe here: rosegardenreport.beehiiv.com/p/first-domino… – 9:51 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
As an outsider, kinda like the Detroit-Portland swap for both teams?
If you’re gonna still build around Dame (which is more questionable), you do it with big, athletic wings. And Cade-Ayton pick-and-roll would be fun, if they can actually get him. – 9:03 PM
As an outsider, kinda like the Detroit-Portland swap for both teams?
If you’re gonna still build around Dame (which is more questionable), you do it with big, athletic wings. And Cade-Ayton pick-and-roll would be fun, if they can actually get him. – 9:03 PM
David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA
If the Blazers land Jerami Grant and OG Anunoby in one off-season without Neil Olshey I will deliberately rekindle enough contempt to tweet about how poor a job he did at least once a week. – 8:38 PM
If the Blazers land Jerami Grant and OG Anunoby in one off-season without Neil Olshey I will deliberately rekindle enough contempt to tweet about how poor a job he did at least once a week. – 8:38 PM
Larry Lage @LarryLage
AP source tells @Tim Reynolds Jerami Grant will be traded by Pistons to Portland
apnews.com/article/portla… – 8:25 PM
AP source tells @Tim Reynolds Jerami Grant will be traded by Pistons to Portland
apnews.com/article/portla… – 8:25 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
You can make an all time squad from Jerami Grant’s teammates:
PG — Russell Westbrook
SG — Damian Lillard
SF — Paul George
PF — Jerami Grant
C — Nikola Jokic pic.twitter.com/RcyuHhoyta – 8:23 PM
You can make an all time squad from Jerami Grant’s teammates:
PG — Russell Westbrook
SG — Damian Lillard
SF — Paul George
PF — Jerami Grant
C — Nikola Jokic pic.twitter.com/RcyuHhoyta – 8:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Bonus @FrontOfficeShow coming your way soon. @Trevor_Lane and I hopped back on the mics to break down the Detroit Pistons trading Jerami Grant to the Portland Trail Blazers. Will send out the link when the show is posted! – 7:51 PM
Bonus @FrontOfficeShow coming your way soon. @Trevor_Lane and I hopped back on the mics to break down the Detroit Pistons trading Jerami Grant to the Portland Trail Blazers. Will send out the link when the show is posted! – 7:51 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Jumped onto Sportscenter with @ElleDuncanESPN to discuss Portland landing Detroit’s Jerami Grant pic.twitter.com/wg1EZ6NMnV – 7:42 PM
Jumped onto Sportscenter with @ElleDuncanESPN to discuss Portland landing Detroit’s Jerami Grant pic.twitter.com/wg1EZ6NMnV – 7:42 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Bobby Marks details Jerami Grant’s trade to the Portland Trail Blazers |… youtu.be/0FgfrrU2_Ek via @YouTube – 7:40 PM
Bobby Marks details Jerami Grant’s trade to the Portland Trail Blazers |… youtu.be/0FgfrrU2_Ek via @YouTube – 7:40 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Pistons trading Jerami Grant to Trail Blazers nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/22/rep… – 7:11 PM
Report: Pistons trading Jerami Grant to Trail Blazers nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/22/rep… – 7:11 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Here’s all you need to know about the Pistons’ trade with the Blazers involving Jerami Grant & a 2025 1st-round pick.
— Why was this deal made?
— What other offers were on the table?
— Did Detroit create Ay-Ton of cap space?
You can subscribe for $1:
theathletic.com/3379072/2022/0… – 7:10 PM
Here’s all you need to know about the Pistons’ trade with the Blazers involving Jerami Grant & a 2025 1st-round pick.
— Why was this deal made?
— What other offers were on the table?
— Did Detroit create Ay-Ton of cap space?
You can subscribe for $1:
theathletic.com/3379072/2022/0… – 7:10 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
✓ The Pistons now have more juice for trade offers, and cap space to make a run at a max free agent
✓ The Blazers added a much-needed, versatile defender who can provide secondary scoring in Jerami Grant
nbadraft.theringer.com/team-needs – 7:05 PM
✓ The Pistons now have more juice for trade offers, and cap space to make a run at a max free agent
✓ The Blazers added a much-needed, versatile defender who can provide secondary scoring in Jerami Grant
nbadraft.theringer.com/team-needs – 7:05 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Per sources, the Pistons and Jerami Grant got their desired outcome by trading Grant to Portland without taking any salary back.
The Pistons are prioritizing cap space and flexibility — not just for 2022, but 2023 as well. freep.com/story/sports/n… – 7:02 PM
Per sources, the Pistons and Jerami Grant got their desired outcome by trading Grant to Portland without taking any salary back.
The Pistons are prioritizing cap space and flexibility — not just for 2022, but 2023 as well. freep.com/story/sports/n… – 7:02 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
there’s a hefty level of “TBD” for the pistons with the jerami grant trade. (what becomes of extra cap space?) but you really can’t *hate* this deal unless you believe the market for grant was much glitzier at the deadline. – 6:44 PM
there’s a hefty level of “TBD” for the pistons with the jerami grant trade. (what becomes of extra cap space?) but you really can’t *hate* this deal unless you believe the market for grant was much glitzier at the deadline. – 6:44 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Portland acquiring Detroit F Jerami Grant on the eve of the NBA Draft: es.pn/3NeakA9 – 6:37 PM
ESPN story on Portland acquiring Detroit F Jerami Grant on the eve of the NBA Draft: es.pn/3NeakA9 – 6:37 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Damian Lillard last offseason: “Where we are isn’t good enough.”
Blazers additions since:
— Cody Zeller
— Ben McLemore
— Josh Hart
— Dennis Smith Jr
— Eric Bledsoe
— Justise Winslow
— Joe Ingles
— Jerami Grant
Somebody check on Dame. pic.twitter.com/hILTOs1Akm – 6:31 PM
Damian Lillard last offseason: “Where we are isn’t good enough.”
Blazers additions since:
— Cody Zeller
— Ben McLemore
— Josh Hart
— Dennis Smith Jr
— Eric Bledsoe
— Justise Winslow
— Joe Ingles
— Jerami Grant
Somebody check on Dame. pic.twitter.com/hILTOs1Akm – 6:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Without cap space to take a player into or a trade exception, the Heat obviously wasn’t in position to create the additional cap space that the Pistons apparently prioritized in the Jerami Grant deal. – 6:29 PM
Without cap space to take a player into or a trade exception, the Heat obviously wasn’t in position to create the additional cap space that the Pistons apparently prioritized in the Jerami Grant deal. – 6:29 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Always heard Jerami Grant’s value was lower than public perception. But for Heat fans wondering why they didn’t get in on him, Detroit likely valued the cap space and the trade exception created by the move more than bringing a contract such as Duncan Robinson back. – 6:28 PM
Always heard Jerami Grant’s value was lower than public perception. But for Heat fans wondering why they didn’t get in on him, Detroit likely valued the cap space and the trade exception created by the move more than bringing a contract such as Duncan Robinson back. – 6:28 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Talking Jerami Grant trade (and whatever else you want to discuss) with @Nate Duncan on @SpotifyLive.
Join us- spotify.link/duncanandlerou… – 6:25 PM
Talking Jerami Grant trade (and whatever else you want to discuss) with @Nate Duncan on @SpotifyLive.
Join us- spotify.link/duncanandlerou… – 6:25 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Lot changed since Mar. (Ayton, etc. ) but had @Jake Fischer on pod & he predicted we could be talking more about #Pistons than people expect w/ a possible Jerami Grant deal kicking things off. Mentioned them as potential Jalen Brunson suitors too.
https://t.co/1NoqJ8adWu pic.twitter.com/Djcvgl1Xyl – 6:22 PM
Lot changed since Mar. (Ayton, etc. ) but had @Jake Fischer on pod & he predicted we could be talking more about #Pistons than people expect w/ a possible Jerami Grant deal kicking things off. Mentioned them as potential Jalen Brunson suitors too.
https://t.co/1NoqJ8adWu pic.twitter.com/Djcvgl1Xyl – 6:22 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jerami Grant from Detroit to Portland for cap space and nominal draft picks . . . crazy how some of these deals close for far less than anticipated. Have to wonder what Heat might be thinking. – 6:20 PM
Jerami Grant from Detroit to Portland for cap space and nominal draft picks . . . crazy how some of these deals close for far less than anticipated. Have to wonder what Heat might be thinking. – 6:20 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC got a better return for the last pick in the draft than Detroit got for Jerami Grant. – 6:19 PM
OKC got a better return for the last pick in the draft than Detroit got for Jerami Grant. – 6:19 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Pistons didn’t trade anyone to get Jerami Grant. They signed him with cap space. So they turned that cap space into a 2025 first-rounder + moving up from 46 to 36 in this year’s loaded draft for a player who was gonna leave them at the end of next season anyway. – 6:18 PM
Pistons didn’t trade anyone to get Jerami Grant. They signed him with cap space. So they turned that cap space into a 2025 first-rounder + moving up from 46 to 36 in this year’s loaded draft for a player who was gonna leave them at the end of next season anyway. – 6:18 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
As I tweeted earlier, I thought Jerami Grant would be a good fit with Heat when looking at his build of popping shooter and switchy defender
But y’all gotta chill like that was the end all lol – 6:17 PM
As I tweeted earlier, I thought Jerami Grant would be a good fit with Heat when looking at his build of popping shooter and switchy defender
But y’all gotta chill like that was the end all lol – 6:17 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
2022-23 Blazers possible starting line-up
Lillard – Simons – Hart – Grant – Nurkic
They have scorers, length, defensive ability, leadership.
They gonna be good and play-off candidates next season. #RipCity – 6:15 PM
2022-23 Blazers possible starting line-up
Lillard – Simons – Hart – Grant – Nurkic
They have scorers, length, defensive ability, leadership.
They gonna be good and play-off candidates next season. #RipCity – 6:15 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Our discord is getting crazy reacting to the Jerami Grant trade.
Join the fun:
discord.gg/7CWNPhbk – 6:14 PM
Our discord is getting crazy reacting to the Jerami Grant trade.
Join the fun:
discord.gg/7CWNPhbk – 6:14 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Detroit’s top scorer Jerami Grant traded to Portland for a future first-round draft pick
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 6:14 PM
Detroit’s top scorer Jerami Grant traded to Portland for a future first-round draft pick
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 6:14 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Only 20 players averaged 20+ points and 2+ threes per game in the last 2 season.
Jerami Grant is one of them. pic.twitter.com/gy5AhNTgnu – 6:11 PM
Only 20 players averaged 20+ points and 2+ threes per game in the last 2 season.
Jerami Grant is one of them. pic.twitter.com/gy5AhNTgnu – 6:11 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jerami Grant to Portland. That Nuggets-Blazers rivalry is alive and well. – 6:07 PM
Jerami Grant to Portland. That Nuggets-Blazers rivalry is alive and well. – 6:07 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So there goes Jerami Grant
Detroit chose to clear up cap space instead of take on Duncan
Wonder what the Heat have up their sleeve right now – 6:06 PM
So there goes Jerami Grant
Detroit chose to clear up cap space instead of take on Duncan
Wonder what the Heat have up their sleeve right now – 6:06 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Getting Jerami Grant without having to surrender this years pick is a fantastic deal for the Blazers. Grant, 28, is a high level two-way player. Now the Blazers have to hit on the No. 7 pick — or find a team willing to give a real asset for it. – 6:06 PM
Getting Jerami Grant without having to surrender this years pick is a fantastic deal for the Blazers. Grant, 28, is a high level two-way player. Now the Blazers have to hit on the No. 7 pick — or find a team willing to give a real asset for it. – 6:06 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
Have to think Detroit could have received much more for Jerami Grant at the deadline. – 6:06 PM
Have to think Detroit could have received much more for Jerami Grant at the deadline. – 6:06 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The lesson from the Jerami Grant is that rebuilding teams really shouldn’t get cute when it comes to trading vets. Detroit could’ve gotten more at the deadline or in 2021. – 6:06 PM
The lesson from the Jerami Grant is that rebuilding teams really shouldn’t get cute when it comes to trading vets. Detroit could’ve gotten more at the deadline or in 2021. – 6:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
With Jerami Grant off the books, and no salary returning, I now project the Detroit Pistons to have just over $56M in cap space in July. – 6:04 PM
With Jerami Grant off the books, and no salary returning, I now project the Detroit Pistons to have just over $56M in cap space in July. – 6:04 PM
Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo
Getting Jerami Grant, who had long been tabbed as a Blazers target, without having to move No. 7 is pretty good business for Portland. Allows them to keep exploring options with that pick, and also lessens the pressure to chase a veteran by dangling it. – 6:03 PM
Getting Jerami Grant, who had long been tabbed as a Blazers target, without having to move No. 7 is pretty good business for Portland. Allows them to keep exploring options with that pick, and also lessens the pressure to chase a veteran by dangling it. – 6:03 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Talking Jerami Grant trade (and whatever else you want to discuss) with @Nate Duncan on @SpotifyLive.
Join us: spotify.link/duncanandlerou… – 6:03 PM
Talking Jerami Grant trade (and whatever else you want to discuss) with @Nate Duncan on @SpotifyLive.
Join us: spotify.link/duncanandlerou… – 6:03 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jerami Grant last two seasons:
20.9 PPG
4.4 RPG
42.8 FG%
35.3 3P% on 5.8 3PA
Welcome to Portland. pic.twitter.com/6CTmd0R3J3 – 6:02 PM
Jerami Grant last two seasons:
20.9 PPG
4.4 RPG
42.8 FG%
35.3 3P% on 5.8 3PA
Welcome to Portland. pic.twitter.com/6CTmd0R3J3 – 6:02 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If they re-sign their own FAs, Portland could roll out:
Jusuf Nurkic
Jerami Grant
Josh Hart
Anfernee Simons
Damian Lillard
Plus, whoever they add with their exceptions and at #7 or through other trades. Not a bad start to the retool for the Blazers. – 6:02 PM
If they re-sign their own FAs, Portland could roll out:
Jusuf Nurkic
Jerami Grant
Josh Hart
Anfernee Simons
Damian Lillard
Plus, whoever they add with their exceptions and at #7 or through other trades. Not a bad start to the retool for the Blazers. – 6:02 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If this Jerami Grant trade to Portland is happening now (or before the league changes over), the Trail Blazers are using the C.J. McCollum trade exception to acquire Grant.
That also means the Blazers will be an over-the-cap team this coming summer.
#SummerOfTheTrade – 5:58 PM
If this Jerami Grant trade to Portland is happening now (or before the league changes over), the Trail Blazers are using the C.J. McCollum trade exception to acquire Grant.
That also means the Blazers will be an over-the-cap team this coming summer.
#SummerOfTheTrade – 5:58 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Sources tell The Athletic that the Pistons are trading Jerami Grant to Portland for a 2025 first-round pick. – 5:58 PM
Sources tell The Athletic that the Pistons are trading Jerami Grant to Portland for a 2025 first-round pick. – 5:58 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Detroit has traded Jerami Grant to Portland for 2025 first-round pick via Milwaukee, sources tell ESPN. – 5:56 PM
Detroit has traded Jerami Grant to Portland for 2025 first-round pick via Milwaukee, sources tell ESPN. – 5:56 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Like the idea of Jerami Grant a ton
Switchy defensively to not get played off the floor for Spo
An above the break shooter at the 4 to maximize Jimmy and Bam
An athletic scorer who can be unleashed in a system like the Heat
Makes sense IMO from all angles – 3:47 PM
Like the idea of Jerami Grant a ton
Switchy defensively to not get played off the floor for Spo
An above the break shooter at the 4 to maximize Jimmy and Bam
An athletic scorer who can be unleashed in a system like the Heat
Makes sense IMO from all angles – 3:47 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#NotreDame star, South Bend native Blake Wesley (@blakewesley0) speaks to national media ahead of the #NBADraft
“… at the middle of the year I decided I wanted to be a pro. … I didn’t even know I was gonna be the first one-and-done ever at Notre Dame.” indystar.com/videos/sports/… – 10:36 PM
#NotreDame star, South Bend native Blake Wesley (@blakewesley0) speaks to national media ahead of the #NBADraft
“… at the middle of the year I decided I wanted to be a pro. … I didn’t even know I was gonna be the first one-and-done ever at Notre Dame.” indystar.com/videos/sports/… – 10:36 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Notre Dame guard Blake Wesley says he worked out for 11 teams. He listed 9 of them… Denver, Cleveland, Detroit, Milwaukee, Atlanta, New York, Miami, Charlotte, Washington. – 1:21 PM
Notre Dame guard Blake Wesley says he worked out for 11 teams. He listed 9 of them… Denver, Cleveland, Detroit, Milwaukee, Atlanta, New York, Miami, Charlotte, Washington. – 1:21 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Extension-eligible players in 2022-23: LeBron James, James Harden, Damian Lillard, more.
hoopshype.com/lists/extensio… – 11:00 AM
Extension-eligible players in 2022-23: LeBron James, James Harden, Damian Lillard, more.
hoopshype.com/lists/extensio… – 11:00 AM
More on this storyline
In Portland, Grant will have an opportunity to compete for the playoffs alongside Damian Lillard, a teammate from the U.S. Olympic basketball team last summer. Per sources, Portland was Grant’s desired landing spot. -via Detroit Free Press / June 22, 2022
“The only guy that shoots it remotely like Steph — and I’m not saying one’s better than the other or that he’s that far behind Steph — is Dame,” Redick said. “Dame is the only guy to me, that in some way emulates what Steph does from the 3-point line.” -via Clutch Points / June 11, 2022
Rival NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype believe the Trail Blazers will dangle the No. 7 overall pick in trade talks for an immediate roster upgrade to maximize the prime of Damian Lillard, who was on hand for a workout with a projected lottery pick, AJ Griffin. -via HoopsHype / June 10, 2022
General manager Troy Weaver made it clear that the Pistons wouldn’t settle in any potential Grant deals. Clearing additional salary cap was a priority, per sources, and Detroit accomplished that goal. While the Pistons didn’t receive the draft capital or assets that some expected or hoped for, they will have significant flexibility this offseason and will be able to facilitate additional deals, should they wish to. -via Detroit Free Press / June 22, 2022
Detroit could also opt to take on an expiring contract in a salary dump for additional assets. All of those options are on the table, per sources. The Pistons are also eyeing the 2023 free agency class, which is expected to be stronger than 2022’s. They have the flexibility to go in a number of directions — something the franchise hasn’t had in recent seasons. -via Detroit Free Press / June 22, 2022
Main Rumors, Aaron Goodwin, Trade, Damian Lillard, Jerami Grant, Detroit Pistons, Portland Trail Blazers
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.