Jabari Smith to Rockets

Kelly Iko: The Houston Rockets will draft Jabari Smith at No.3, sources tell @TheAthletic.
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Props to @Matt Babcock and @DMurrayHoops! They have been nailing this draft; they are 8-for-10 so far. The only picks they have missed are Paolo Banchero to Orlando and Jabari Smith to Houston (like everyone else). Check out the rest of their mock draft: basketballnews.com/nba-draft – 9:01 PM
Darren Heitner @DarrenHeitner
No 1 agent is dominating the top of the #NBADraft. Here are some pairings:
Paolo Banchero – Mike Miller
Chet Holmgren – Bill Duffy
Jabari Smith – Wallace Prather
Keegan Smith – Mark Bartelstein
Jaden Ivey – Austin Brown
Bennedict Mathurin – Nima Namakian – 8:50 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Been almost a half hour, still kind of stunned by how things unfolded so I’m re-reading this. Yeah, that happened.
NBA draft live updates: Rockets take Jabari Smith Jr. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 8:42 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Jabari Smith and the #Rockets will open Summer League play against Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic on July 7th. Two weeks from tonight. – 8:40 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets select Jabari Smith Jr. with No. 3 pick in 2022 NBA Draft houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 8:39 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Draft 2022: Duke’s Paolo Banchero goes No. 1 to Magic, followed by Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Auburn’s Jabari Smith nj.com/sports/2022/06… – 8:33 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
At No 3 to Houston, Jabari Smith is the highest-drafted player out of Auburn. Charles Barkley was No. 5 in that great 1984 draft that went Olajuwon, Bowie, Jordan, Perkins and Barkley. – 8:26 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
Jabari Smith has shown he is a versatile scorer *and* a versatile defender. pic.twitter.com/6wS2j4rSNJ – 8:25 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2022 NBA Draft grades: Houston Rockets select Jabari Smith with No. 3 overall pick
cbssports.com/nba/news/2022-… – 8:24 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Rockets had a simple plan with the No. 3 pick: Take the last of the three top-tier players left on the board. It was expected to be Paolo Banchero. It ended up being Jabari Smith Jr., whose shooting and defensive versatility should pair well with Jalen Green. – 8:24 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
The Rockets are getting a legit 6’10 hard-working, no-nonsense two-way player with an incredible drive to win. I feel like the Rockets got the #1 pick. Houston’s basketball culture will be led by Jabari Smith Jr. – 8:24 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Surprised Jabari Smith was available at No. 3. Huge get for the Houston Rockets – 8:23 PM
Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo
What a treat for Houston, honestly. Jabari Smith is my No. 1 prospect in this class and someone I firmly believe should have gone at 1. Rockets should be pretty happy with this outcome! – 8:23 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
With the 3rd pick in the 2022 NBA draft, the @Houston Rockets select Jabari Smith. Welcome to H-Town, @jabarismithjr 🚀 #Rockets – 8:23 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Rockets take Jabari Smith Jr. Now… what will the Kings do at 4? May get interesting. – 8:22 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Between Jalen Green and Jabari Smith, Rockets will lead the league in players pissed off at the slot they were drafted. – 8:21 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Houston Rockets are selecting Jabari Smith Jr. with the No. 3 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 8:21 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Jabari Smith is the highest #NBADraft pick in Auburn history.
Chuck Person (1986) and Chris Morris (1988) had previously shared the honor, both having been selected fourth overall. pic.twitter.com/BXOsIhpckk – 8:21 PM
Howard Chen @TheHoChen
Jabari Smith is gonna play with a chip on his shoulder for his entire career after this
#NBADraft – 8:21 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Houston selects Jabari Smith II at No. 3. twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:20 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Since the lottery, Rockets officials have spoken about being thrilled with taking any of the draft’s top-three big men. No surprise Houston is going to opt for Jabari Smith here at No. 3. – 8:19 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Jabari Smith to the Houston Rockets! We’re discussing that now: twitter.com/i/spaces/1lPKq… – 8:19 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sounds like Jabari Smith Jr. will go to the Houston Rockets at No. 3, leaving the Kings with their choice of Jaden Ivey, Keegan Murray, etc. – 8:19 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
The Houston Rockets will draft Jabari Smith at No.3, sources tell @TheAthletic. – 8:19 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Auburn’s Jabari Smith is atop Houston’s draft board at No. 3, sources tell ESPN. – 8:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Chet Holmgren to the Thunder. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… No surprise after the Banchero surprise. Jabari Smith Jr., come on down. – 8:17 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Jabari Smith did not work out for the Houston #Rockets pre-draft. – 8:12 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jabari Smith is going to personally pummel the Orlando Magic for years. Wow. Banchero first! – 8:11 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Thunder having the pick between Jabari Smith Jr and Chet Holmgren is incredible. I still think they go Chet, but Jabari Smith Jr is my number one. – 8:08 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jabari Smith Jr only worked out for Orlando and OKC cause he knew he was going top 2. pic.twitter.com/z5LcFinDq5 – 7:57 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
If Paolo goes #1, should the Kings sell the house to go get Jabari Smith Jr? – 7:57 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
You’ll hear a lot about Jabari Smith’s versatility on the defensive end tonight. As a freshman, he guarded players 6’6 or shorter nearly half of the time and players under 6’2 over 15% of the time. pic.twitter.com/3rTdVZj39n – 7:44 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
“There’s a chance tonight that everybody’s draft boards can get blown up. I’m told that Paolo Banchero of Duke is very much in the conversation to go #1 over to the Magic along with Auburn’s Jabari Smith. Orlando will call that pick in here within 35-40 minutes.” – @Adrian Wojnarowski – 7:37 PM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
Would feel OK taking three guys in this draft over Jabari Smith. – 7:13 PM
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
The NBA draft’s top 3 picks –Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero — have been virtually set for several weeks. The fun & games begin at 4. Kings are VERY receptive to moving the pick, and Knicks want it in worst way to get Jaden Ivey. Toppin and a pair of No. 1s? – 12:54 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Jabari Smith: I’ll be surprised if I’m not taken No. 1 sportando.basketball/en/jabari-smit… – 11:17 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: NBA draft expected to start with Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero in order nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/23/rep… – 11:01 AM
Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo
Seems relevant today: here’s my cover story from February on the rise of projected top pick Jabari Smith Jr.: si.com/college/2022/0… – 10:50 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Jabari Smith Jr. — the consensus top pick in the 2022 NBA Draft — tells @YahooSports how he got here and where he’s going: “I’ll be surprised if I’m not taken No. 1.” sports.yahoo.com/2022-nba-draft… – 10:49 AM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Final NBA Mock Draft for 2022: Jabari Smith Jr., Chet Holmgren lead the way as reporters make first-round picks
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Waking up to all the No. 1 gambling movement overnight, my understanding is Paolo Banchero was scheduled to visit ORL on Monday, cancelled, but the Magic finally got on the phone with Banchero and his people Wednesday. Still, has been little belief ORL wasn’t going Jabari Smith. – 10:10 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
If you’re tracking the volatile betting market for the No. 1 pick, which were a roller coaster overnight and saw Paolo Banchero become a betting favorite for a time, BetMGM has the following odds:
Jabari Smith Jr. at -550
Paolo Banchero at +200
Chet Holmgren at +1000 – 9:58 AM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
“The NBA Draft is a difficult event to handicap. Rumors and leaks can cause wild line movement. Jabari Smith Jr. closed as the favorite to be the first pick but Paolo Banchero’s odds moved from +1600 to +200 earlier this week.” BetMGM’s Christian Cipollini via email release – 9:50 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
As team boards finalize today, the 1-2-3 of the NBA Draft is increasingly firm, per sources: Jabari Smith to Orlando, Chet Holmgren to Oklahoma City and Paolo Banchero to Houston. – 8:41 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
2022 #NBADraft stories at @SdnaGr
The 2022 NBA Draft guide: https://t.co/AFqeTbuQ4X
The prospects with their own words: https://t.co/lmXyvpSPsb
NBA Draft stories(+Undrafted): https://t.co/VbomLQkhWD
Jabari Smith jr: https://t.co/E1VjPNAXfM
Chet Holmgren: https://t.co/tCFEaQ0n5e pic.twitter.com/mDkjoyWoqj – 8:11 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Paolo Banchero is now the betting favorite to go first. The odds are shifting a lot tonight. Banchero is now at -175 on FanDuel. Jabari Smith at +135.
In my recent @ringer mock draft I wrote about the potential of a trade and Smith not going #1: nbadraft.theringer.com/mock-draft – 2:39 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
You gotta take Jabari Smith No. 1. But do you? It’s gonna be tough to pass on a unicorn like Chet Holmgren. He’ll be unstoppable inside of 3 years and a defensive menace at the rim and on the perimeter. – 11:48 PM
More on this storyline
Mike McGraw: Paolo Banchero is now the betting favorite to be chosen No, 1 ahead of Jabari Smith. #NBADraft -via Twitter @McGrawDHSports / June 23, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: As I just reported on our NBA Draft Show on ESPN, Duke’s Paolo Banchero has joined Auburn’s Jabari Smith under serious consideration to be franchise’s No. 1 overall pick, sources said. There’s a real chance draft boards could get blown up at the top of the lottery. -via Twitter @wojespn / June 23, 2022
