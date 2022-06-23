Jazz certainly open to trading Rudy Gobert

It’s not a secret that the Jazz need to get better on the court. And there’s been plenty of talk around Rudy Gobert, Utah’s all-star center, with multiple teams remaining viable options, according to sources. The Jazz are certainly open to trading Gobert. But, they aren’t going to give him away. Gobert’s value to Utah is immense. It might dwarf his value on the open market. For those reasons, a trade package centered around Gobert is certainly possible, even as soon as Thursday. But it isn’t guaranteed. Utah has held conversations concerning finding a way into Thursday night’s draft, multiple league sources tell The Athletic. Whether something materializes from there, also remains to play out. But the Jazz are trying, and they are dangling many of the players in their core in order to conceivably find a match.
Source: Tony Jones @ The Athletic
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
What would the Jazz get back in potential trades sending Rudy Gobert to Chicago or Atlanta? I wrote about which return makes more sense: sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 12:33 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Starting centers on NBA champs
Kevon Looney: $5.2M
Brook Lopez: $12.7M
Dwight Howard: $2.6M
Marc Gasol: $24.1M
JaVale McGee: $1.5M
Tristan Thompson: $14.3M
Andrew Bogut: $12.9M
Tiago Splitter: $10.0M
Avg salary: $9.3M
Keep that in mind when chatting Ayton max or Gobert trade. – 11:22 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Bradley Beal, John Collins, Jaden Ivey, Keegan Murray, Rudy Gobert, Mitchell Robinson, Kenny Atkinson and TRADES … all and more are featured in an emergency around-the-league notebook on a Tuesday: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-draft-fo… – 11:30 AM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
The latest on the Utah Jazz’s coaching search and a potential Rudy Gobert trade https://t.co/NEa2m1flCn pic.twitter.com/c4EBzTe9xe – 7:52 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
2022 season leaders:
PTS – Trae
REB – Jokic
AST – Trae
STL – Dejounte
BLK – Jaren
FG% – Gobert
3P% – Kennard
FT% – Poole
Wins – Mikal
A great year. Now, the offseason. pic.twitter.com/34eUqJee7v – 2:41 PM
Kevin O’Connor: I’ve heard Minnesota likes Rudy Gobert. They also like Clint Capela. -via Spotify / June 22, 2022
And yet little of how Karnišovas and his staff have constructed the Bulls has been conventional. It’s why the Bulls are landing in trade rumors seemingly daily, the largest of which are centered on three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. League sources have indicated that, at least as of this writing, the rumors are overstated. -via NBC Sports / June 21, 2022
Yet I must note that I was strongly advised after that Spotify chat that the Bulls have ongoing reservations about pursuing a Gobert deal and that Toronto remains a team to watch if the Jazz indeed trade away the league’s foremost interior defensive anchor. As I tried to convey in my answer, Gobert is not yet seen as a player virtually certain to move this offseason like Atlanta’s Collins. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 21, 2022
