Kevin Durant monitoring Nets' situation

Shams Charania: Sources: Kevin Durant is monitoring the Brooklyn Nets’ situation and considering options with his future. This now opens the path for Kyrie Irving to proceed on finding a new home via opt-in and trade.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
David Hardisty @clutchfans
I expect Nets to work this out with Kyrie/KD, but this year may be the only season they can struggle and be fine. This is #Rockets last year they expect to lose. Their pick will be high. They only have swap rights this year. BKN could finish #7 in the draft and still keep it. – 5:18 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Reports: Irving gives Nets list of potential destinations, Durant considering Nets’ future nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/23/rep… – 5:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Nets wins in the last 4 seasons:
2019 — 42
*add Kyrie and KD
2020 — 35
2021 — 48
2022 — 44
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Kyrie Irving has named 6 teams he would like to play for 👀
Kevin Durant is monitoring the Nets situation, which opens a window for Irving to find a new team via opt-in and trade
basketnews.com/news-174044-ky… – 4:58 PM
Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp
Think the Wiz are kicking the tires on Kuzma, Rui and KCP for KD? I sure hope they are – 4:51 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Trade machine: everything your team has for Kevin Durant.
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
I understand they’re in the middle of a negotiation battle, but let’s say they do lose KD and Kyrie — they fired Kenny Atkinson, his staff, fired Nash’s staff, traded away all their core pieces.
What’s next?
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
For the record the Kevin Durant trade I would hope for as an objective basketball fan would be Memphis. – 4:37 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Would Boston give up Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant?
Would Toronto give up Scottie Barnes?
Would Denver give up Jamal Murray?
The Ringer @ringernba
James Harden seeing Kevin Durant and Kyrie potentially on their way out of Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/BSDkjmqSxs – 4:34 PM
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
Kyrie getting traded to the Sixers and KD getting traded to the Warriors would be by far the funniest outcome – 4:31 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think the Nets are going to figure this out. I think Durant, Kyrie and Simmons are gonna be in the opening day lineup.
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Kevin Durant is monitoring the Brooklyn Nets’ situation and considering options with his future. Kyrie Irving is set to leaving the Nets this summer and everything is going to change for the franchise. Nothing will be the same in Brooklyn #NetsWorld
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Could Kevin Durant be on the move this offseason?! The NBA is insane, man. – 4:21 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Intriguing leverage play here by Kyrie/KD to get Irving his max deal with the Nets. We will see if Sean Marks blinks first even though he’s holding most of the cards. Durant is signed through 2025-26 and Kyrie can’t go anywhere he wants to in free agency without Nets’ help. – 4:18 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Kevin Durant is monitoring the Brooklyn Nets’ situation and considering options with his future.
StatMuse @statmuse
Most career points at each draft pick position:
#1 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
#2 — Kevin Durant
#3 — Michael Jordan
#4 — Russell Westbrook
#5 — Kevin Garnett
#6 — Adrian Dantley
#7 — Steph Curry
#8 — Robert Parish
#9 — Dirk Nowitzki
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Hopped on ESPN Radio last night to discuss Kyrie Irving reaching Nets’ Impasse, Kevin Durant, and the repercussions that might come with it.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
It’s draft day. Here is a fun Chet Holmgren interview on NBA Tik Tok admits he was a “bandwagon, big LeBron guy, Big KD guy.” More about him personally: pic.twitter.com/5p8usbU4U1 – 5:39 AM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Said @Kendrick Perkins: “It’s not going to be a ‘might’ that Kevin Durant ‘might’ want out. He’s GOING to want out if the Brooklyn Nets don’t offer Kyrie that long-term extension.” – 9:54 PM
More on this storyline
Kevin Durant: Can I take a victory lap or I gotta wait until I retire? @ColinCowherd -via Twitter / June 23, 2022
Here’s a better question: how likely is it that Durant retires with the Nets? His loyalty was always with Irving more than with the organization. According to comments made by ESPN’s Nick Friedell on SportsCenter, Durant and Irving aren’t as close as they used to be. “At every turn publicly, [Kevin Durant] has been there to support [Kyrie Irving], to say we need Kyrie, to say Kyrie can win a title with me here in Brooklyn. But I can tell you, I’ve been talking to people in the organization the last couple of weeks, when they finally sit down and talk to Kevin throughout the summer, they are trying to figure out if Kevin saw what everybody else saw. … The reason that whole season got sidetracked was because they couldn’t count on Kyrie, and they didn’t know if he was going to be out there. And the issue with Kevin is, he wants to win badly, he wants to be loyal to his friend. But I’ve been told that relationship, while very close, isn’t always as close as it appears to be.” -via SB Nation / June 23, 2022
Why? Because Kevin Durant is his homie. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski laid it out for us in a recent report on ESPN+. If Irving leaves, there’s a chance KD might leave, too. And Brooklyn doesn’t want that. “For everything owner Joe Tsai and general manager Sean Marks did to assemble one of the modern NBA’s most talented Big 3s, Irving’s impenetrable connection to Durant looms as a domino to the dismantling of the roster. Brooklyn is straddling the narrowest of walkways: Keeping conviction on Irving’s contract talks and keeping Durant’s desire to stay a Net.” -via For The Win / June 23, 2022
