Kings take Keegan Murray No. 4

Shams Charania: Sources: Kings pick Keegan Murray at No. 4.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings select Keegan Murray with No. 4 pick in NBA draft; pass on Jaden Ivey sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 9:53 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“This might work out for both teams.”
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Keegan Murray values the experience he’ll be walking into with the Sacramento Kings. He reminds folks or the chip he plays with, being an unranked recruit going to Iowa and here he is being selected 4th in the NBA Draft. – 8:50 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Keegan Murray on Harrison Barnes, a fellow Iowa native (Ames) says it’ll be special to be his teammate with the Sacramento Kings. – 8:48 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings draft pick Keegan Murray says Mike Brown and Sacramento are all about winning and that’s the emphasis as he steps in alongside Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox. – 8:48 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Keegan Murray might not have the upside of the top three, but the floor just got raised. Double-digit scorer from day one. – 8:36 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Keegan Murray is a super versatile on-ball defender who can handle wings and bigs, and possibly serve as a small-ball center. Great fit as a finisher on offense next to creators like De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis in the Kings frontcourt.
Full report: https://t.co/1JI739CQH5 pic.twitter.com/PI1GmAcdcX – 8:32 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Kings have to hit on Keegan Murray. Have to. That No. 4 slot was tricky. Lot of talent (Jaden Ivey, Dyson Daniels, etc.) in that range. Kings need Murray to be the best of the bunch — and fit in with the Fox/Sabonis core. – 8:30 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Keegan Murray gives the Sacramento Kings a better chance of making the playoffs right away then Jaden Ivey does.
Jaden Ivey has the higher ceiling, but not by much. And based on college production, Keegan Murray is BPA.
Needless to say, I like the pick. – 8:29 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2022 NBA Draft grades: Sacramento Kings select Keegan Murray with No. 4 overall pick
cbssports.com/nba/news/2022-… – 8:29 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Keegan Murray isn’t the highest upside guy, but his transition and off-ball scoring game is a perfect offensive fit with Fox and Sabonis. – 8:28 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Keegan Murray had one of the three most efficient offensive seasons for a volume scorer in modern college basketball history as a sophomore at Iowa. pic.twitter.com/BXPxUVwT66 – 8:28 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Good on the Kings for grabbing Keegan Murray and picking their guy even with Jaden Ivey on the board. He will fit very well with Sabonis and Fox.
Now Detroit gets their guy in Jaden Ivey. – 8:28 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The Sacramento Kings select Keegan Murray with the No. 4 pick. No pressure, but Kings in win-now mode after not having a playoff appearance since 2006 – 8:28 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Sacramento Kings have selected Keegan Murray with the No. 4 pick in the NBA draft. – 8:28 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
With the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Sacramento Kings select Keegan Murray. – 8:27 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
The Sacramento Kings select Iowa’s Keegan Murray with the 4th pick of the NBA Draft. – 8:27 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Keegan Murray is the highest #NBADraft pick in Iowa history.
Fred Brown had previously held the honor, having been selected sixth overall in 1971. pic.twitter.com/89GwrOkCqs – 8:27 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
The Kings did not do the Kings sort of thing and held the pick – and took a player who fits their roster and was willing to be there in Keegan Murray. So about that fifth pick with Ivey still on the board… – 8:27 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
To be clear I like Keegan Murray and think he’ll do well in Sacramento.
But Jaden Ivey is better and this is bad process from the Kings. At the very least trade down with Detroit and get something to do this. – 8:27 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers were very high on Keegan Murray. Very possible Jaden Ivey falls to the Pacers at 6. Have heard the Pistons aren’t sold on him. – 8:26 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The Kings are reportedly taking Keegan Murray at No. 4. @Matt Babcock and @DMurrayHoops called this, updating their mock draft to reflect this earlier today: twitter.com/i/spaces/1lPKq… – 8:26 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Kings are focused on Iowa’s Keegan Murray at No. 4, source tells ESPN. – 8:24 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Sacramento Kings will select Keegan Murray with the No. 4 pick in the NBA draft, per Shams Charania. – 8:24 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Sacramento Kings are selecting Keegan Murray with the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 8:24 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sounds like Jabari Smith Jr. will go to the Houston Rockets at No. 3, leaving the Kings with their choice of Jaden Ivey, Keegan Murray, etc. – 8:19 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Stuck with Keegan Murray as my pick for the Pistons in my final mock draft, though there’s a real chance they go with Bennedict Mathurin as well
freep.com/story/sports/n… – 12:13 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Top four betting odds for the #Pacers’ No. 6 pick in order, per FanDuel and DraftKings are:
— #Arizona’s Bennedict Mathurin
— #Iowa’s Keegan Murray
— G League Ignite’s Dyson Daniels
— #BBN’s Shaedon Sharpe
So, who will the Pacers pick and why? Please RT when you’re done voting! – 10:01 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Iowa star, potential #Pacers pick Keegan Murray unbothered by criticism of upside, age
“I feel like my ceiling is as high as anyone else in the draft.” indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 9:44 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Iowa star Keegan Murray meets with #Pacers ahead of draft: ‘I think it would be a great fit’ indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 12:01 AM
Omari Sanfoka II: Weaver on his first thought when the Kings took Keegan Murray: “One of our guys is on the board. Let’s cash in.” -via Twitter @omarisankofa / June 23, 2022
Matt George: Keegan Murray is the Kings’ guy. They explored offers & didn’t find one that fit their asking price. So they went & got their guy. The Murray/Ivey conversation is going to continue all offseason and probably next season. I truly don’t think this is a move the Kings will regret. -via Twitter @MattGeorgeSAC / June 23, 2022
Plenty of teams are chasing the Kings’ No. 4 pick, and Sacramento has certainly been listening. But I’m not as confident as some seem to be that the pick ultimately moves: looking around the league, it’s tricky to identify the right type of package that would ultimately entice the Kings to come off their spot. The sense I get is that Sacramento likes the draft and may not want to move back especially far, and it’s hard to see a combination of veterans and desirable draft positioning that seems appealing. If the Kings stay at No. 4, Keegan Murray seems to be the likely choice. The Pacers and Spurs also covet Murray, and the Knicks and Wizards have been linked to Ivey in trade-up scenarios. -via Sports Illustrated / June 22, 2022
