Knicks pursuing Jaden Ivey trade even after Pistons drafted him

Jake Fischer: Sources: The Knicks are still in pursuit of acquiring Jaden Ivey, sources said, even after Detroit selected the Purdue combo guard.
Source: Twitter @JakeLFischer
Source: Twitter @JakeLFischer
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
StatMuse @statmuse
Pistons players in the top 20:
Cade Cunningham
Jaden Ivey
Jalen Duren
Marvin Bagley III
Saddiq Bey
Isaiah Stewart
Killian Hayes
Kelly Olynyk
Kemba Walker pic.twitter.com/zD6wnPdZ99 – 10:44 PM
Pistons players in the top 20:
Cade Cunningham
Jaden Ivey
Jalen Duren
Marvin Bagley III
Saddiq Bey
Isaiah Stewart
Killian Hayes
Kelly Olynyk
Kemba Walker pic.twitter.com/zD6wnPdZ99 – 10:44 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Three Indiana products drafted in the first round.
5 Jaden Ivey, Pistons
19 Jake LaRavia, Grizzlies
25 Blake Wesley, Spurs – 10:29 PM
Three Indiana products drafted in the first round.
5 Jaden Ivey, Pistons
19 Jake LaRavia, Grizzlies
25 Blake Wesley, Spurs – 10:29 PM
Darren Heitner @DarrenHeitner
CAA Basketball has 3 players off the board thru 22 picks of the 2022 #NBADraft.
Jaden Ivey
Adrian Griffin Jr.
Walker Kessler – 10:20 PM
CAA Basketball has 3 players off the board thru 22 picks of the 2022 #NBADraft.
Jaden Ivey
Adrian Griffin Jr.
Walker Kessler – 10:20 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Instant reaction: #Pistons get backcourt of the future by adding Jaden Ivey to pair with Cade Cunningham: bit.ly/39Mzkkq – 10:11 PM
Instant reaction: #Pistons get backcourt of the future by adding Jaden Ivey to pair with Cade Cunningham: bit.ly/39Mzkkq – 10:11 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jaden Ivey just told me Troy Weaver challenged him to be a great defender. Said he’s taken that seriously. – 10:10 PM
Jaden Ivey just told me Troy Weaver challenged him to be a great defender. Said he’s taken that seriously. – 10:10 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Troy Weaver ended up with the two best athletes in the draft: Jaden Ivey & Jalen Duren. Pistons might have something nice brewing. – 10:05 PM
Troy Weaver ended up with the two best athletes in the draft: Jaden Ivey & Jalen Duren. Pistons might have something nice brewing. – 10:05 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings select Keegan Murray with No. 4 pick in NBA draft; pass on Jaden Ivey sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 9:53 PM
Sacramento Kings select Keegan Murray with No. 4 pick in NBA draft; pass on Jaden Ivey sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 9:53 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Pistons core is crazy. They’ve nailed the draft tonight. Jalen Duren couldn’t land in a better spot than he has with Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey. They all blend together, rare for a young team to have such a great fit. My goodness the pick-and-rolls they’re gonna run together. – 9:45 PM
Pistons core is crazy. They’ve nailed the draft tonight. Jalen Duren couldn’t land in a better spot than he has with Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey. They all blend together, rare for a young team to have such a great fit. My goodness the pick-and-rolls they’re gonna run together. – 9:45 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“This might work out for both teams.”
@franfraschilla, @Eddie Johnson and @TermineRadio explain why Keegan Murray and Jaden Ivey both landed in ideal situations. #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/MpH8yVxJhx – 9:42 PM
“This might work out for both teams.”
@franfraschilla, @Eddie Johnson and @TermineRadio explain why Keegan Murray and Jaden Ivey both landed in ideal situations. #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/MpH8yVxJhx – 9:42 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Jalen Duren and Jaden Ivey in Detroit with Cade Cunningham. Nice landing spot for Duren. Penny Hardaway and Memphis have now produced a 1st round pick in 3 of the past 4 NBA drafts.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 9:40 PM
Jalen Duren and Jaden Ivey in Detroit with Cade Cunningham. Nice landing spot for Duren. Penny Hardaway and Memphis have now produced a 1st round pick in 3 of the past 4 NBA drafts.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 9:40 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Detroit Pistons.
Cade Cunningham
Saddiq Bey
Jaden Ivey
Jalen Duren
The future is bright. pic.twitter.com/oqIWr9byjT – 9:39 PM
The Detroit Pistons.
Cade Cunningham
Saddiq Bey
Jaden Ivey
Jalen Duren
The future is bright. pic.twitter.com/oqIWr9byjT – 9:39 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Tremendous coup for Detroit GM Troy Weaver to land two of his top targets in this draft: Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren — with the cost of only a future first-round pick. – 9:34 PM
Tremendous coup for Detroit GM Troy Weaver to land two of his top targets in this draft: Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren — with the cost of only a future first-round pick. – 9:34 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Jaden Ivey on playing with Cade Cunningham: “I think I fit well with Cade. He’s a guy who wants to win, a very unselfish player. I can play off the ball or with the ball. I think we go well together.” – 9:25 PM
#Pistons Jaden Ivey on playing with Cade Cunningham: “I think I fit well with Cade. He’s a guy who wants to win, a very unselfish player. I can play off the ball or with the ball. I think we go well together.” – 9:25 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Jaden Ivey: “I wanted to go to Detroit … I didn’t know where I was going to Detroit, and when my agent told me I was going to Detroit, I just broke down in tears.” – 9:24 PM
#Pistons Jaden Ivey: “I wanted to go to Detroit … I didn’t know where I was going to Detroit, and when my agent told me I was going to Detroit, I just broke down in tears.” – 9:24 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Jaden Ivey on coming to Detroit: “It felt like home when I went there for my workout … everybody was so genuine, and I’m looking forward to it.” – 9:23 PM
#Pistons Jaden Ivey on coming to Detroit: “It felt like home when I went there for my workout … everybody was so genuine, and I’m looking forward to it.” – 9:23 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Jaden Ivey on Zoom: “It’s a dream come true. Coming from my background and my family having Detroit ties … when I heard my name called it was just an honor.” – 9:22 PM
#Pistons Jaden Ivey on Zoom: “It’s a dream come true. Coming from my background and my family having Detroit ties … when I heard my name called it was just an honor.” – 9:22 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Jaden Ivey: “This is a dream come true for me.” pic.twitter.com/2lnyAvBGUj – 9:19 PM
Jaden Ivey: “This is a dream come true for me.” pic.twitter.com/2lnyAvBGUj – 9:19 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The Pistons are going to have the best backcourt in the NBA in 3 years.
Jaden Ivey and Cade Cunningham is going to be incredible.
I cannot believe the Kings just passed on him. And at least one of the top 3 is going to hate themselves for passing on Ivey. – 9:18 PM
The Pistons are going to have the best backcourt in the NBA in 3 years.
Jaden Ivey and Cade Cunningham is going to be incredible.
I cannot believe the Kings just passed on him. And at least one of the top 3 is going to hate themselves for passing on Ivey. – 9:18 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jaden Ivey, who has deep Detroit ties, is a Detroit Piston freep.com/story/sports/n… – 9:14 PM
Jaden Ivey, who has deep Detroit ties, is a Detroit Piston freep.com/story/sports/n… – 9:14 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
What’s Spike Lee saying to Jaden Ivey here? 🤔
(via @TSN_Sports)
pic.twitter.com/MsKHeIELq0 – 9:12 PM
What’s Spike Lee saying to Jaden Ivey here? 🤔
(via @TSN_Sports)
pic.twitter.com/MsKHeIELq0 – 9:12 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
I’ll be talking one-on-one with Jaden Ivey shortly. Q&A first thing tomorrow @TheAthletic. – 8:59 PM
I’ll be talking one-on-one with Jaden Ivey shortly. Q&A first thing tomorrow @TheAthletic. – 8:59 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Part of Knicks’ pursuit of Jaden Ivey after he was taken by DET had depended on which players are there at No. 11, sources say. – 8:59 PM
Part of Knicks’ pursuit of Jaden Ivey after he was taken by DET had depended on which players are there at No. 11, sources say. – 8:59 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jaden Ivey said he looked up to Carsen Edwards and was one of the reasons he came to Purdue. – 8:55 PM
Jaden Ivey said he looked up to Carsen Edwards and was one of the reasons he came to Purdue. – 8:55 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Jaden Ivey to the Pistons and Dyson Daniels to the Pelicans are two PERFECT fits.
Best picks in the top 10, hands down. – 8:55 PM
Jaden Ivey to the Pistons and Dyson Daniels to the Pelicans are two PERFECT fits.
Best picks in the top 10, hands down. – 8:55 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jaden Ivey on his emotions: “This is a dream come true for me.” – 8:54 PM
Jaden Ivey on his emotions: “This is a dream come true for me.” – 8:54 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Sources: The Pistons are keeping Jaden Ivey despite several attempts from rival teams to acquire him. – 8:52 PM
Sources: The Pistons are keeping Jaden Ivey despite several attempts from rival teams to acquire him. – 8:52 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
“We’re keeping Ivey”- source tells Yahoo Sports on Jaden Ivey – 8:51 PM
“We’re keeping Ivey”- source tells Yahoo Sports on Jaden Ivey – 8:51 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Sounds like teams are still calling the Pistons inquiring about Jaden Ivey’s availability. The Pistons aren’t planning to trade him. Shows how coveted he is around the league. From a value standpoint, best-case scenario for Detroit. – 8:50 PM
Sounds like teams are still calling the Pistons inquiring about Jaden Ivey’s availability. The Pistons aren’t planning to trade him. Shows how coveted he is around the league. From a value standpoint, best-case scenario for Detroit. – 8:50 PM
Darren Heitner @DarrenHeitner
No 1 agent is dominating the top of the #NBADraft. Here are some pairings:
Paolo Banchero – Mike Miller
Chet Holmgren – Bill Duffy
Jabari Smith – Wallace Prather
Keegan Smith – Mark Bartelstein
Jaden Ivey – Austin Brown
Bennedict Mathurin – Nima Namakian – 8:50 PM
No 1 agent is dominating the top of the #NBADraft. Here are some pairings:
Paolo Banchero – Mike Miller
Chet Holmgren – Bill Duffy
Jabari Smith – Wallace Prather
Keegan Smith – Mark Bartelstein
Jaden Ivey – Austin Brown
Bennedict Mathurin – Nima Namakian – 8:50 PM
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
Knicks aren’t giving up on Purdue’s Jaden Ivey. May be difficult to pull off but it ain’t over yet. – 8:46 PM
Knicks aren’t giving up on Purdue’s Jaden Ivey. May be difficult to pull off but it ain’t over yet. – 8:46 PM
Larry Lage @LarryLage
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit #Pistons selected Purdue’s Jaden Ivey with the No. 5 overall pick in the NBA draft on Thursday night, adding desperately needed talent to a team led by Cade Cunningham. apnews.com/article/nba-sp… – 8:42 PM
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit #Pistons selected Purdue’s Jaden Ivey with the No. 5 overall pick in the NBA draft on Thursday night, adding desperately needed talent to a team led by Cade Cunningham. apnews.com/article/nba-sp… – 8:42 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Opposing teams say NYK remains active in trying to make a trade to obtain Jaden Ivey, who was drafted by Detroit. – 8:41 PM
Opposing teams say NYK remains active in trying to make a trade to obtain Jaden Ivey, who was drafted by Detroit. – 8:41 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jaden Ivey’s mom, Niele, was hired as a Grizzlies assistant while I covered them. Her son was in high school and now I’m covering him. Kinda wild lol – 8:40 PM
Jaden Ivey’s mom, Niele, was hired as a Grizzlies assistant while I covered them. Her son was in high school and now I’m covering him. Kinda wild lol – 8:40 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
I’m very happy for Jaden Ivey and very happy for the Pistons who are going to be very, very fun. – 8:38 PM
I’m very happy for Jaden Ivey and very happy for the Pistons who are going to be very, very fun. – 8:38 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Jaden Ivey will regret not at least trying Temple coffee before dismissing Sac as a destination. – 8:37 PM
Jaden Ivey will regret not at least trying Temple coffee before dismissing Sac as a destination. – 8:37 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Sources: The Knicks are still in pursuit of acquiring Jaden Ivey, sources said, even after Detroit selected the Purdue combo guard. – 8:37 PM
Sources: The Knicks are still in pursuit of acquiring Jaden Ivey, sources said, even after Detroit selected the Purdue combo guard. – 8:37 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Niele Ivey played for Detroit Shock and now Jaden Ivey will play for Detroit Pistons….love everything about this! – 8:37 PM
Niele Ivey played for Detroit Shock and now Jaden Ivey will play for Detroit Pistons….love everything about this! – 8:37 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
The Knicks did not trade up for Jaden Ivey, who goes fifth to the Pistons. – 8:36 PM
The Knicks did not trade up for Jaden Ivey, who goes fifth to the Pistons. – 8:36 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Jaden Ivey just bawling hugging his family.
This night is so beautiful, man. – 8:35 PM
Jaden Ivey just bawling hugging his family.
This night is so beautiful, man. – 8:35 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Thrilled for Niele Ivey. Super person. Great family. Jaden Ivey is going to be special. – 8:35 PM
Thrilled for Niele Ivey. Super person. Great family. Jaden Ivey is going to be special. – 8:35 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Jaden Ivey’s explosiveness translated in transition and the half court last season. pic.twitter.com/keskyrsWzk – 8:35 PM
Jaden Ivey’s explosiveness translated in transition and the half court last season. pic.twitter.com/keskyrsWzk – 8:35 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Safe to say Jaden Ivey is very happy to be a Piston. Broke down in tears and hugged his mom after the selection was announced. – 8:35 PM
Safe to say Jaden Ivey is very happy to be a Piston. Broke down in tears and hugged his mom after the selection was announced. – 8:35 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
BREAKING: Detroit Pistons select Jaden Ivey with No. 5 overall pick
cbssports.com/nba/news/2022-… – 8:35 PM
BREAKING: Detroit Pistons select Jaden Ivey with No. 5 overall pick
cbssports.com/nba/news/2022-… – 8:35 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
I think Jaden Ivey’s going to be really good. I would have taken him higher than this, personally. – 8:35 PM
I think Jaden Ivey’s going to be really good. I would have taken him higher than this, personally. – 8:35 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
DETROIT PISTONS PICK JADEN IVEY OF PURDUE #5
SNAP GRADE: A+++
@David Thorpe: The perfect fit next to Cunningham! Incredibly explosive athlete who has a high hoops IQ and great motor. When the Pistons win a playoff series in 2 years, remember this night.
https://t.co/LIiDCynK7i pic.twitter.com/ErZJUf4uZe – 8:34 PM
DETROIT PISTONS PICK JADEN IVEY OF PURDUE #5
SNAP GRADE: A+++
@David Thorpe: The perfect fit next to Cunningham! Incredibly explosive athlete who has a high hoops IQ and great motor. When the Pistons win a playoff series in 2 years, remember this night.
https://t.co/LIiDCynK7i pic.twitter.com/ErZJUf4uZe – 8:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Really cool that Jaden Ivey goes to Pistons, after his late grandfather was a (good!) DB for the Detroit Lions pic.twitter.com/XJnxErOWnU – 8:34 PM
Really cool that Jaden Ivey goes to Pistons, after his late grandfather was a (good!) DB for the Detroit Lions pic.twitter.com/XJnxErOWnU – 8:34 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Jaden Ivey is the first Purdue player selected in the top five of the #NBADraft since Glenn Robinson was picked first overall in 1994. pic.twitter.com/8ZMWu10plJ – 8:34 PM
Jaden Ivey is the first Purdue player selected in the top five of the #NBADraft since Glenn Robinson was picked first overall in 1994. pic.twitter.com/8ZMWu10plJ – 8:34 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey together? What did Klay say last week?
youtube.com/watch?v=zPrISA… – 8:34 PM
Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey together? What did Klay say last week?
youtube.com/watch?v=zPrISA… – 8:34 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Purdue’s Jaden Ivey selected fifth overall by the Pistons.
Reminds me of 2010 when it was Gordon Hayward taken one spot ahead of the Pacers — to the Jazz at 9. – 8:33 PM
Purdue’s Jaden Ivey selected fifth overall by the Pistons.
Reminds me of 2010 when it was Gordon Hayward taken one spot ahead of the Pacers — to the Jazz at 9. – 8:33 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey should be absolutely perfect together, and more importantly, they are going to be one of the most watchable backcourts in the NBA for years to come. I might watch more Pistons by New Year’s than I have in the past decade. – 8:33 PM
Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey should be absolutely perfect together, and more importantly, they are going to be one of the most watchable backcourts in the NBA for years to come. I might watch more Pistons by New Year’s than I have in the past decade. – 8:33 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Detroit will select Jaden Ivey at No. 5. twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:31 PM
Sources: Detroit will select Jaden Ivey at No. 5. twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:31 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Kings have to hit on Keegan Murray. Have to. That No. 4 slot was tricky. Lot of talent (Jaden Ivey, Dyson Daniels, etc.) in that range. Kings need Murray to be the best of the bunch — and fit in with the Fox/Sabonis core. – 8:30 PM
Kings have to hit on Keegan Murray. Have to. That No. 4 slot was tricky. Lot of talent (Jaden Ivey, Dyson Daniels, etc.) in that range. Kings need Murray to be the best of the bunch — and fit in with the Fox/Sabonis core. – 8:30 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Keegan Murray gives the Sacramento Kings a better chance of making the playoffs right away then Jaden Ivey does.
Jaden Ivey has the higher ceiling, but not by much. And based on college production, Keegan Murray is BPA.
Needless to say, I like the pick. – 8:29 PM
Keegan Murray gives the Sacramento Kings a better chance of making the playoffs right away then Jaden Ivey does.
Jaden Ivey has the higher ceiling, but not by much. And based on college production, Keegan Murray is BPA.
Needless to say, I like the pick. – 8:29 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
On Brother from Another today, @Vincent Goodwill said Jaden Ivey would be the perfect fit in Detroit next to Cade Cunningham. Looks like we will get to see it. – 8:29 PM
On Brother from Another today, @Vincent Goodwill said Jaden Ivey would be the perfect fit in Detroit next to Cade Cunningham. Looks like we will get to see it. – 8:29 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
The Pistons looking to take Jaden Ivey at #5, sources tell Yahoo Sports – 8:29 PM
The Pistons looking to take Jaden Ivey at #5, sources tell Yahoo Sports – 8:29 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Good on the Kings for grabbing Keegan Murray and picking their guy even with Jaden Ivey on the board. He will fit very well with Sabonis and Fox.
Now Detroit gets their guy in Jaden Ivey. – 8:28 PM
Good on the Kings for grabbing Keegan Murray and picking their guy even with Jaden Ivey on the board. He will fit very well with Sabonis and Fox.
Now Detroit gets their guy in Jaden Ivey. – 8:28 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jaden Ivey is the likely selection for the Pistons, per sources – 8:28 PM
Jaden Ivey is the likely selection for the Pistons, per sources – 8:28 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
I’m sure somebody has the Jaden Ivey mock-up prepared … I know this. – 8:28 PM
I’m sure somebody has the Jaden Ivey mock-up prepared … I know this. – 8:28 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Purdue’s Jaden Ivey is landing at No. 5 for the Detroit Pistons, source tells ESPN. – 8:28 PM
Purdue’s Jaden Ivey is landing at No. 5 for the Detroit Pistons, source tells ESPN. – 8:28 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
To be clear I like Keegan Murray and think he’ll do well in Sacramento.
But Jaden Ivey is better and this is bad process from the Kings. At the very least trade down with Detroit and get something to do this. – 8:27 PM
To be clear I like Keegan Murray and think he’ll do well in Sacramento.
But Jaden Ivey is better and this is bad process from the Kings. At the very least trade down with Detroit and get something to do this. – 8:27 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Sources: The Pistons are eying Jaden Ivey with the fifth pick. – 8:27 PM
Sources: The Pistons are eying Jaden Ivey with the fifth pick. – 8:27 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers were very high on Keegan Murray. Very possible Jaden Ivey falls to the Pacers at 6. Have heard the Pistons aren’t sold on him. – 8:26 PM
Pacers were very high on Keegan Murray. Very possible Jaden Ivey falls to the Pacers at 6. Have heard the Pistons aren’t sold on him. – 8:26 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
The Pistons are exploring opportunities to trade down from No. 5, sources said. A lot of interest in Jaden Ivey still remaining on the board. – 8:26 PM
The Pistons are exploring opportunities to trade down from No. 5, sources said. A lot of interest in Jaden Ivey still remaining on the board. – 8:26 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs fans: Keep an eye on what the Detroit Pistons do at No. 5 tonight. The Pistons are one of the teams interested in Collin Sexton, as I’ve been reporting for about a month. If Detroit gets Jaden Ivey or Ben Mathurin or Shaedon Sharpe then Sexton isn’t as much of a priority. – 8:25 PM
#Cavs fans: Keep an eye on what the Detroit Pistons do at No. 5 tonight. The Pistons are one of the teams interested in Collin Sexton, as I’ve been reporting for about a month. If Detroit gets Jaden Ivey or Ben Mathurin or Shaedon Sharpe then Sexton isn’t as much of a priority. – 8:25 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Detroit’s gotta be thrilled to end up with Jaden Ivey. Put him with Cade…whew… that’s a fun backcourt. – 8:25 PM
Detroit’s gotta be thrilled to end up with Jaden Ivey. Put him with Cade…whew… that’s a fun backcourt. – 8:25 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
Jaden Ivey will be one of the 4 best players to come out of this Draft… – 8:25 PM
Jaden Ivey will be one of the 4 best players to come out of this Draft… – 8:25 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sounds like Jabari Smith Jr. will go to the Houston Rockets at No. 3, leaving the Kings with their choice of Jaden Ivey, Keegan Murray, etc. – 8:19 PM
Sounds like Jabari Smith Jr. will go to the Houston Rockets at No. 3, leaving the Kings with their choice of Jaden Ivey, Keegan Murray, etc. – 8:19 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Blake Wesley’s shoes.
Cool that the NBA put two Indiana guys next to each other in row 1 of the green room — Wesley and Jaden Ivey. pic.twitter.com/50sOH7rRy9 – 8:03 PM
Blake Wesley’s shoes.
Cool that the NBA put two Indiana guys next to each other in row 1 of the green room — Wesley and Jaden Ivey. pic.twitter.com/50sOH7rRy9 – 8:03 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Paolo Banchero, Jaden Ivey, TyTy Washington and Jeremy Sochan are all expected to go in the top-20 of the NBA Draft tonight. All four players learned the game from their mothers, who were ballers themselves. Story from Tuesday with @KyleTucker_ATH: theathletic.com/3370018/?sourc… – 7:49 PM
Paolo Banchero, Jaden Ivey, TyTy Washington and Jeremy Sochan are all expected to go in the top-20 of the NBA Draft tonight. All four players learned the game from their mothers, who were ballers themselves. Story from Tuesday with @KyleTucker_ATH: theathletic.com/3370018/?sourc… – 7:49 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Jaden Ivey takes a family photo. Purdue head coach Matt Painter is in the green room with him. pic.twitter.com/hKVc1XKKjC – 7:10 PM
Jaden Ivey takes a family photo. Purdue head coach Matt Painter is in the green room with him. pic.twitter.com/hKVc1XKKjC – 7:10 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Could the Thunder surprise everyone and take Jaden Ivey at #2??
Hear why @franfraschilla thinks Ivey could be OKC’s next Russell Westbrook
Hear Fran along with @termineradio and @Eddie Johnson get you ready for the Draft now on NBA Radio! https://t.co/AYipQpeyBw pic.twitter.com/OPitYoSq73 – 5:35 PM
Could the Thunder surprise everyone and take Jaden Ivey at #2??
Hear why @franfraschilla thinks Ivey could be OKC’s next Russell Westbrook
Hear Fran along with @termineradio and @Eddie Johnson get you ready for the Draft now on NBA Radio! https://t.co/AYipQpeyBw pic.twitter.com/OPitYoSq73 – 5:35 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
“I think the Kings will draft Jaden Ivey if they stay at the 4th pick…”-@Sean Cunningham
Sean is with us right now:
youtube.com/watch?v=9ehwKs… – 4:34 PM
“I think the Kings will draft Jaden Ivey if they stay at the 4th pick…”-@Sean Cunningham
Sean is with us right now:
youtube.com/watch?v=9ehwKs… – 4:34 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Is it any surprise Jaden Ivey didn’t work out for the Kings or send them his Medicals? pic.twitter.com/snKs4zWZrA – 3:12 PM
Is it any surprise Jaden Ivey didn’t work out for the Kings or send them his Medicals? pic.twitter.com/snKs4zWZrA – 3:12 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Just thinking out loud, but how much leverage does an incoming player really have? Jaden Ivey might not be that high on the #Kings, but if I’m the Kings and I want him, I’d still draft him anyway!!
Lol be looking at each other like this after he puts that Kings hat 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/p8krciNAlX – 1:38 PM
Just thinking out loud, but how much leverage does an incoming player really have? Jaden Ivey might not be that high on the #Kings, but if I’m the Kings and I want him, I’d still draft him anyway!!
Lol be looking at each other like this after he puts that Kings hat 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/p8krciNAlX – 1:38 PM
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
The NBA draft’s top 3 picks –Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero — have been virtually set for several weeks. The fun & games begin at 4. Kings are VERY receptive to moving the pick, and Knicks want it in worst way to get Jaden Ivey. Toppin and a pair of No. 1s? – 12:54 PM
The NBA draft’s top 3 picks –Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero — have been virtually set for several weeks. The fun & games begin at 4. Kings are VERY receptive to moving the pick, and Knicks want it in worst way to get Jaden Ivey. Toppin and a pair of No. 1s? – 12:54 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Insider: #Purdue’s Jaden Ivey, #Kings don’t seem interested in each other; #Pacers should trade up for him indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 11:56 PM
Insider: #Purdue’s Jaden Ivey, #Kings don’t seem interested in each other; #Pacers should trade up for him indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 11:56 PM
More on this storyline
Omari Sanfoka II: Weaver on his first thought when the Kings took Keegan Murray: “One of our guys is on the board. Let’s cash in.” -via Twitter @omarisankofa / June 23, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.