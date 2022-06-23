Knicks to attempt at least one more move in order to clear cap space for Jalen Brunson

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
If the Knicks land Jalen Brunson — a rising 25-year old point guard that fills a decades-long need — tonight’s deals make sense. If they don’t, the decision to move out of the first round of this draft could be a disaster. – 10:22 PM
If the Knicks land Jalen Brunson — a rising 25-year old point guard that fills a decades-long need — tonight’s deals make sense. If they don’t, the decision to move out of the first round of this draft could be a disaster. – 10:22 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Knicks are trying like heck to clear cap room (an estimated $16-18M to this point) for their pursuit of Jalen Brunson. Certainly getting Dallas’ attention, but I don’t get the sense the Mavericks are worried.
Yet. – 9:52 PM
Knicks are trying like heck to clear cap room (an estimated $16-18M to this point) for their pursuit of Jalen Brunson. Certainly getting Dallas’ attention, but I don’t get the sense the Mavericks are worried.
Yet. – 9:52 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Half my life has been spent watching Knicks brass overpay players and make odd decisions with cap space.
I am emotionally ready to see this end with Jalen Brunson getting wildly overpaid. – 9:49 PM
Half my life has been spent watching Knicks brass overpay players and make odd decisions with cap space.
I am emotionally ready to see this end with Jalen Brunson getting wildly overpaid. – 9:49 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
I like Jalen Brunson, but the Knicks traded out of the lottery for Jalen Brunson? – 9:48 PM
I like Jalen Brunson, but the Knicks traded out of the lottery for Jalen Brunson? – 9:48 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
By giving DET Jalen Duren, who the organization has fallen in move with in the pre-draft process (and before), the Knicks now have the space to make a run at Jalen Brunson because Detroit took Kemba’s contract. Pistons able to eat bad contracts because of Grant trade.
All win. – 9:41 PM
By giving DET Jalen Duren, who the organization has fallen in move with in the pre-draft process (and before), the Knicks now have the space to make a run at Jalen Brunson because Detroit took Kemba’s contract. Pistons able to eat bad contracts because of Grant trade.
All win. – 9:41 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
The Knicks will move off of Kemba Walker’s $9.16m salary while also removing a late Lottery pick’s salary from their cap sheet
It’s a good start toward creating the $20m+ in cap space – to pursue Jalen Brunson and other top free agents – but they still have work to do – 9:38 PM
The Knicks will move off of Kemba Walker’s $9.16m salary while also removing a late Lottery pick’s salary from their cap sheet
It’s a good start toward creating the $20m+ in cap space – to pursue Jalen Brunson and other top free agents – but they still have work to do – 9:38 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
a max contract for jalen brunson is the knicks big draft day win – 9:15 PM
a max contract for jalen brunson is the knicks big draft day win – 9:15 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Not easy to find a “guy” in 2nd round. Here are some of the best over the last decade:
Nikola Jokic, 41st (2014)
Draymond Green, 35th (2012)
Khris Middleton, 39th (2012)
Jalen Brunson, 33rd (2018)
Malcolm Brogdon, 36th (2016)
Dillon Brooks, 45th in (2017) – 4:51 PM
Not easy to find a “guy” in 2nd round. Here are some of the best over the last decade:
Nikola Jokic, 41st (2014)
Draymond Green, 35th (2012)
Khris Middleton, 39th (2012)
Jalen Brunson, 33rd (2018)
Malcolm Brogdon, 36th (2016)
Dillon Brooks, 45th in (2017) – 4:51 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The all second round draft pick team:
PG — Malcolm Brogdon
SG — Jalen Brunson
SF — Khris Middleton
PF — Draymond Green
C — Nikola Jokic
How far would this squad go in the playoffs? pic.twitter.com/1CwEB7i4kc – 2:31 PM
The all second round draft pick team:
PG — Malcolm Brogdon
SG — Jalen Brunson
SF — Khris Middleton
PF — Draymond Green
C — Nikola Jokic
How far would this squad go in the playoffs? pic.twitter.com/1CwEB7i4kc – 2:31 PM
More on this storyline
John Gambadoro: Knicks have offered Evan Fournier’s contract into an exception that Boston has in order to free up enough space to sign Jalen Brunson. -via Twitter / June 23, 2022
Detroit is projected to have salary-cap space in the $50 million range to pursue Ayton and perhaps one other top free agent, with Charlotte’s Miles Bridges and Cleveland’s Collin Sexton thought to be ahead of Dallas’ Jalen Brunson on the Pistons’ wish list. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 23, 2022
As possible destinations go, the New York Knicks are working to clear salary-cap space, preparing to recruit Dallas Mavericks free-agent guard Jalen Brunson, sources say. He wanted a four-year, $55 million extension last offseason, but the Mavericks never made an offer, sources say. Because of the risk of losing Brunson for nothing to the Knicks, where his former agent, Leon Rose, is the president of basketball operations, and his father, Rick, is a newly hired assistant coach, it could take nearly a max contract for the Mavericks to keep him. If the Knicks fail to acquire Brunson in free agency and lose out on a trade for Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon, they would probably take a look at the possibility of Kyrie Irving — if he was still available. -via ESPN / June 22, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.