Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope available in trade talks

But anyway, where Magic’s critiques truly fly off the rails is when he (incorrectly) asserts that the Lakers could have done both the Buddy Hield trade and the DeMar DeRozan move, and could have kept Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso as a result. That’s just… like wildly, wildly wrong, and makes it seem unlikely that he actually learned the entire CBA in just one day with Adam Silver (emphasis mine): “You put yourself in a position not just this season, but you put yourself for next season and the season after, because that’s one thing about those two guys (Hield and DeRozan) are young guys, and we needed to bring some young guys who will keep LeBron fresh, who will keep AD fresh, and then if somebody is hurt you know, you’re seeing it right now with DeRozan, he can go off for 40 points. He’s doing it with the Bulls.” -via Silverscreenandroll.com / April 5, 2022