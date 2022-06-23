Magic seriously considering Paolo Banchero with No. 1 pick along with Jabari Smith

Adrian Wojnarowski: As I just reported on our NBA Draft Show on ESPN, Duke’s Paolo Banchero has joined Auburn’s Jabari Smith under serious consideration to be franchise’s No. 1 overall pick, sources said. There’s a real chance draft boards could get blown up at the top of the lottery.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Props to @Matt Babcock and @DMurrayHoops! They have been nailing this draft; they are 8-for-10 so far. The only picks they have missed are Paolo Banchero to Orlando and Jabari Smith to Houston (like everyone else). Check out the rest of their mock draft: basketballnews.com/nba-draft – 9:01 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Paolo Banchero is headed to Orlando!
@termineradio, @Eddie Johnson, and @franfraschilla break down the Magic’s decision to take the Duke star at #1 #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/3hRxrm5Q6v – 8:51 PM
Darren Heitner @DarrenHeitner
No 1 agent is dominating the top of the #NBADraft. Here are some pairings:
Paolo Banchero – Mike Miller
Chet Holmgren – Bill Duffy
Jabari Smith – Wallace Prather
Keegan Smith – Mark Bartelstein
Jaden Ivey – Austin Brown
Bennedict Mathurin – Nima Namakian – 8:50 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jeff Weltman on whether there was a single factor that led to the Magic drafting Paolo Banchero: pic.twitter.com/ff6n8p2rx7 – 8:46 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Been almost a half hour, still kind of stunned by how things unfolded so I’m re-reading this. Yeah, that happened.
NBA draft live updates: Rockets take Jabari Smith Jr. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 8:42 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Jabari Smith and the #Rockets will open Summer League play against Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic on July 7th. Two weeks from tonight. – 8:40 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jeff Weltman on the Orlando Magic taking Paolo Banchero with the NBA draft’s No. 1 pick: pic.twitter.com/cPyDyQxN62 – 8:39 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets select Jabari Smith Jr. with No. 3 pick in 2022 NBA Draft houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 8:39 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Magic president Jeff Weltman said the team has communicated with Paolo Banchero several times throughout the pre-draft process and he submitted the necessary medical information. They value his versatility and basketball IQ. – 8:39 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Jeff Weltman on Paolo Banchero: “He was the best player in college basketball.” – 8:38 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Draft 2022: Duke’s Paolo Banchero goes No. 1 to Magic, followed by Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Auburn’s Jabari Smith nj.com/sports/2022/06… – 8:33 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
At No 3 to Houston, Jabari Smith is the highest-drafted player out of Auburn. Charles Barkley was No. 5 in that great 1984 draft that went Olajuwon, Bowie, Jordan, Perkins and Barkley. – 8:26 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
Jabari Smith has shown he is a versatile scorer *and* a versatile defender. pic.twitter.com/6wS2j4rSNJ – 8:25 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2022 NBA Draft grades: Houston Rockets select Jabari Smith with No. 3 overall pick
cbssports.com/nba/news/2022-… – 8:24 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Rockets had a simple plan with the No. 3 pick: Take the last of the three top-tier players left on the board. It was expected to be Paolo Banchero. It ended up being Jabari Smith Jr., whose shooting and defensive versatility should pair well with Jalen Green. – 8:24 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
The Rockets are getting a legit 6’10 hard-working, no-nonsense two-way player with an incredible drive to win. I feel like the Rockets got the #1 pick. Houston’s basketball culture will be led by Jabari Smith Jr. – 8:24 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Paolo Banchero with his Magic fans already here to welcome him pic.twitter.com/vWA7x5hDrd – 8:24 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Surprised Jabari Smith was available at No. 3. Huge get for the Houston Rockets – 8:23 PM
Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo
What a treat for Houston, honestly. Jabari Smith is my No. 1 prospect in this class and someone I firmly believe should have gone at 1. Rockets should be pretty happy with this outcome! – 8:23 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
With the 3rd pick in the 2022 NBA draft, the @Houston Rockets select Jabari Smith. Welcome to H-Town, @jabarismithjr 🚀 #Rockets – 8:23 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Rockets take Jabari Smith Jr. Now… what will the Kings do at 4? May get interesting. – 8:22 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Duke’s Paolo Banchero, NBA ready now, still fits Magic front office’s model player with size, versatility, skillset. – 8:22 PM
Darren Heitner @DarrenHeitner
Mike Miller went from being the 5th pick in the 2000 NBA Draft to representing the #1 overall pick in the 2022 Draft.
The Ringer @ringernba
With the no. 1 pick, the Orlando Magic select Paolo Banchero.
@Kevin O’Connor’s grade: A+
nbadraft.theringer.com/draft-grades – 8:21 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Between Jalen Green and Jabari Smith, Rockets will lead the league in players pissed off at the slot they were drafted. – 8:21 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Houston Rockets are selecting Jabari Smith Jr. with the No. 3 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 8:21 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Jabari Smith is the highest #NBADraft pick in Auburn history.
Howard Chen @TheHoChen
Jabari Smith is gonna play with a chip on his shoulder for his entire career after this
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Houston selects Jabari Smith II at No. 3. twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:20 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Since the lottery, Rockets officials have spoken about being thrilled with taking any of the draft’s top-three big men. No surprise Houston is going to opt for Jabari Smith here at No. 3. – 8:19 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Jabari Smith to the Houston Rockets! We’re discussing that now: twitter.com/i/spaces/1lPKq… – 8:19 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sounds like Jabari Smith Jr. will go to the Houston Rockets at No. 3, leaving the Kings with their choice of Jaden Ivey, Keegan Murray, etc. – 8:19 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Auburn’s Jabari Smith is atop Houston’s draft board at No. 3, sources tell ESPN. – 8:18 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
As reported on @Stadium NBA Draft Live show, sources say Orlando did not have a formal workout/meeting with Paolo Banchero during predraft process. Now: No. 1. pic.twitter.com/qZKow9guzI – 8:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Chet Holmgren to the Thunder. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… No surprise after the Banchero surprise. Jabari Smith Jr., come on down. – 8:17 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Just what every Magic fan wants to hear after their team picks Paolo Banchero No. 1 overall: Kendrick Perkins comparing him to Ben Simmons. – 8:17 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Considering Rockets fans go so accustomed to and excited about the selection on Paolo Banchero, now that he has gone to Orlando houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… I wonder how they feel about the players they previously wanted. – 8:16 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Paolo Banchero gives the Magic a 6-10 big with versatile scoring from inside and outside. He can drive with power finesse, plus he’s a creative passer off the dribble. #1 player on my board.
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Before Paolo Banchero was the no. 1 pick in the draft, he was one of the best youth quarterbacks in the state of Washington.
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I’m not saying I don’t follow college basketball *at all*, but I just now learned Paolo Banchero played at Duke. AK – 8:14 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Paolo Banchero ranked among the most productive iso scoring power forwards in modern college basketball history as a freshman at Duke. pic.twitter.com/NuBjXUljOh – 8:14 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Jabari Smith did not work out for the Houston #Rockets pre-draft. – 8:12 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Paolo Banchero made history. He became the second Italian as the no.1 NBA Draft, after Andrea Bargnani. The Orlando Magic selected him as the first pick in the class of 2022! #NBADraft – 8:12 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jabari Smith is going to personally pummel the Orlando Magic for years. Wow. Banchero first! – 8:11 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Orlando Magic have selected Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. We will soon find out if there is a ripple effect for the Kings at No. 4. – 8:11 PM
Alex Raskin @RaskinDailyMail
The last time there was a real surprise with the top pick was 1999, when the #Bulls took Elton Brand. Now the #Magic just shocked the world by taking another Dukie, Paolo Banchero. Honestly stunned. – 8:11 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic have selected Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 overall pick. – 8:11 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
BREAKING: Orlando Magic select Paolo Banchero with No. 1 overall pick
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Paolo Banchero is the 5th No. 1 from Duke following
Art Heyman (1963)
Elton Brand (1999)
Kyrie Irving (2011)
Zion Williamson (2019). – 8:11 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
I would say I’m surprised Adam Silver announced Duke’s Paolo Banchero as the No. 1 pick. But…. – 8:10 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Magic first overall picks:
— Shaquille O’Neal
— Chris Webber
— Dwight Howard
— Paolo Banchero pic.twitter.com/qsuOdmpgPD – 8:10 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Paolo Banchero is the fifth player from Duke selected with the first overall pick in the #NBADraft.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Vegas might have missed on the Nets and Lakers, but the oddsmakers appear to have known something last night: Paolo Banchero just went No. 1 overall to Orlando.
Couldn’t top this draft board without a game against @csuf on your resume.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 8:10 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
The Orlando Magic drafted Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA draft. – 8:10 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Duke has had 5 players picked first overall, the most in NBA history.
Paolo Banchero (2022)
Zion Williamson (2019)
Kyrie Irving (2011)
Elton Brand (1999)
Art Heyman (1963) pic.twitter.com/hWEEVHLaKu – 8:10 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Paolo Banchero is the most fun name of the three to say so this pick is a home run. – 8:10 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
PAOLO BANCHERO GOES NUMBER ONE
🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/6OBhqzxTlh – 8:10 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
For the 2022 No. 1 #NBADraft pick Paolo Banchero, mom is the catalyst for his success and personal growth. The former Duke star owes not just his passion for basketball but his life to his mother, former Washington star Rhonda Smith-Banchero. #NBA #duke bit.ly/35u98Zu – 8:10 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Magic got a SQUAD.
Cole Anthony
Jalen Suggs
Franz Wagner
Paolo Banchero
Wendell Carter Jr
Bench:
Markelle Fultz
Terrence Ross
RJ Hampton
Jonathan Isaac
Mo Bamba pic.twitter.com/Ej3bEvlJy8 – 8:09 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
How does Paolo Banchero fit with the Orlando Magic? Is this the best smokescreen ever?! We’re discussing that now: twitter.com/i/spaces/1lPKq… – 8:09 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Paolo Banchero was the number 1 player on my final NBA Big Board. Great job by the Magic keeping this quiet – 8:09 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Orlando Magic will take Paolo Banchero at No. 1, source told @Stadium. – 8:08 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Thunder having the pick between Jabari Smith Jr and Chet Holmgren is incredible. I still think they go Chet, but Jabari Smith Jr is my number one. – 8:08 PM
The Thunder having the pick between Jabari Smith Jr and Chet Holmgren is incredible. I still think they go Chet, but Jabari Smith Jr is my number one. – 8:08 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Orlando selects Paolo Banchero at No. 1 in the NBA Draft. twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:08 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
1. Markelle Fultz
2. Jalen Suggs
3. Franz Wagner
4. Paolo Banchero
5. Wendell Carter Jr.
That starting 5 could be fun.
That gonna be it?
@Orlando Magic #MagicTogether – 8:03 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Counter-report: Magic likely to draft Paolo Banchero No. 1 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/23/cou… – 8:01 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jabari Smith Jr only worked out for Orlando and OKC cause he knew he was going top 2. pic.twitter.com/z5LcFinDq5 – 7:57 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
If Paolo goes #1, should the Kings sell the house to go get Jabari Smith Jr? – 7:57 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
As the Orlando Magic move closer to getting on the clock, Duke’s Paolo Banchero is now looming as a frontrunner to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, sources tell ESPN. – 7:55 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Paolo Banchero is now the betting favorite to be chosen No, 1 ahead of Jabari Smith. #NBADraft – 7:50 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Paolo Banchero, Jaden Ivey, TyTy Washington and Jeremy Sochan are all expected to go in the top-20 of the NBA Draft tonight. All four players learned the game from their mothers, who were ballers themselves. Story from Tuesday with @KyleTucker_ATH: theathletic.com/3370018/?sourc… – 7:49 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
You’ll hear a lot about Jabari Smith’s versatility on the defensive end tonight. As a freshman, he guarded players 6’6 or shorter nearly half of the time and players under 6’2 over 15% of the time. pic.twitter.com/3rTdVZj39n – 7:44 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
As I just reported on our NBA Draft Show on ESPN, Duke’s Paolo Banchero has joined Auburn’s Jabari Smith under serious consideration to be franchise’s No. 1 overall pick, sources said. There’s a real chance draft boards could get blown up at the top of the lottery. – 7:40 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
“There’s a chance tonight that everybody’s draft boards can get blown up. I’m told that Paolo Banchero of Duke is very much in the conversation to go #1 over to the Magic along with Auburn’s Jabari Smith. Orlando will call that pick in here within 35-40 minutes.” – @Adrian Wojnarowski – 7:37 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Woj just said that Paolo Banchero is “very much” in the mix to be first pick to the Orlando Magic. – 7:35 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
For how polished he is, it is easy to overlook how quickly Paolo Banchero’s game has evolved over the last several years—especially as a perimeter threat. pic.twitter.com/mERJPv6VtW – 7:33 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Ahead of the #NBADraft, I talked to Paolo Banchero about his shoe deal process so far & the impact he’s looking to make in the NBA.
“I feel like they’re going to get someone that’s going to be marketable instantly,” said @pp_doesit
Watch on @Boardroom:
boardroom.tv/watch/paolo-ba… – 7:18 PM
Ahead of the #NBADraft, I talked to Paolo Banchero about his shoe deal process so far & the impact he’s looking to make in the NBA.
“I feel like they’re going to get someone that’s going to be marketable instantly,” said @pp_doesit
Watch on @Boardroom:
boardroom.tv/watch/paolo-ba… – 7:18 PM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
Would feel OK taking three guys in this draft over Jabari Smith. – 7:13 PM
Would feel OK taking three guys in this draft over Jabari Smith. – 7:13 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
Paolo Banchero is moving up…the drip rankings 💧 💎 pic.twitter.com/vmSC9fOJ5U – 6:24 PM
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
The NBA draft’s top 3 picks –Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero — have been virtually set for several weeks. The fun & games begin at 4. Kings are VERY receptive to moving the pick, and Knicks want it in worst way to get Jaden Ivey. Toppin and a pair of No. 1s? – 12:54 PM
The NBA draft’s top 3 picks –Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero — have been virtually set for several weeks. The fun & games begin at 4. Kings are VERY receptive to moving the pick, and Knicks want it in worst way to get Jaden Ivey. Toppin and a pair of No. 1s? – 12:54 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
For former Duke star Paolo Banchero, mom is the catalyst for his success, personal growth. The projected top-3 NBA draft pick owes not just his passion for basketball but his life to his mother, former Washington star Rhonda Smith-Banchero. bit.ly/35u98Zu #NBADraft #nba – 11:30 AM
For former Duke star Paolo Banchero, mom is the catalyst for his success, personal growth. The projected top-3 NBA draft pick owes not just his passion for basketball but his life to his mother, former Washington star Rhonda Smith-Banchero. bit.ly/35u98Zu #NBADraft #nba – 11:30 AM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Happy combination 50th anniversary of Title IX and NBA Draft to all those who celebrate. Which is me and Paolo Banchero, at LEAST washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/03… – 11:20 AM
Happy combination 50th anniversary of Title IX and NBA Draft to all those who celebrate. Which is me and Paolo Banchero, at LEAST washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/03… – 11:20 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Jabari Smith: I’ll be surprised if I’m not taken No. 1 sportando.basketball/en/jabari-smit… – 11:17 AM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Paolo Banchero no. 1 pick odds this morning: pic.twitter.com/PgYVdiEWC9 – 11:02 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: NBA draft expected to start with Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero in order nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/23/rep… – 11:01 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Italy has a new superstar in the making: Paolo Banchero is projected to be one of the top picks in the 2022 NBA Draft 💪
What makes the 19-year-old such an attractive choice for GMs:
Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo
Seems relevant today: here’s my cover story from February on the rise of projected top pick Jabari Smith Jr.: si.com/college/2022/0… – 10:50 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Jabari Smith Jr. — the consensus top pick in the 2022 NBA Draft — tells @YahooSports how he got here and where he’s going: “I’ll be surprised if I’m not taken No. 1.” sports.yahoo.com/2022-nba-draft… – 10:49 AM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Final NBA Mock Draft for 2022: Jabari Smith Jr., Chet Holmgren lead the way as reporters make first-round picks
David Hardisty @clutchfans
PREDICTION TIME: What do you see happening tonight with the #Rockets three picks?
I’m going with Killer B’s:
#3: Paolo Banchero
#17: Malaki Branham
#26: Marjon Beauchamp
Trade-up targets: Tari Eason, AJ Griffin. I think if they stay at 17, they will surprise with that pick. – 10:37 AM
PREDICTION TIME: What do you see happening tonight with the #Rockets three picks?
I’m going with Killer B’s:
#3: Paolo Banchero
#17: Malaki Branham
#26: Marjon Beauchamp
Trade-up targets: Tari Eason, AJ Griffin. I think if they stay at 17, they will surprise with that pick. – 10:37 AM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Waking up to all the No. 1 gambling movement overnight, my understanding is Paolo Banchero was scheduled to visit ORL on Monday, cancelled, but the Magic finally got on the phone with Banchero and his people Wednesday. Still, has been little belief ORL wasn’t going Jabari Smith. – 10:10 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
If you’re tracking the volatile betting market for the No. 1 pick, which were a roller coaster overnight and saw Paolo Banchero become a betting favorite for a time, BetMGM has the following odds:
Jabari Smith Jr. at -550
Paolo Banchero at +200
Chet Holmgren at +1000 – 9:58 AM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
“The NBA Draft is a difficult event to handicap. Rumors and leaks can cause wild line movement. Jabari Smith Jr. closed as the favorite to be the first pick but Paolo Banchero’s odds moved from +1600 to +200 earlier this week.” BetMGM’s Christian Cipollini via email release – 9:50 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
As team boards finalize today, the 1-2-3 of the NBA Draft is increasingly firm, per sources: Jabari Smith to Orlando, Chet Holmgren to Oklahoma City and Paolo Banchero to Houston. – 8:41 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
2022 #NBADraft stories at @SdnaGr
The 2022 NBA Draft guide: https://t.co/AFqeTbuQ4X
The prospects with their own words: https://t.co/lmXyvpSPsb
NBA Draft stories(+Undrafted): https://t.co/VbomLQkhWD
Jabari Smith jr: https://t.co/E1VjPNAXfM
Chet Holmgren: https://t.co/tCFEaQ0n5e pic.twitter.com/mDkjoyWoqj – 8:11 AM
2022 #NBADraft stories at @SdnaGr
The 2022 NBA Draft guide: https://t.co/AFqeTbuQ4X
The prospects with their own words: https://t.co/lmXyvpSPsb
NBA Draft stories(+Undrafted): https://t.co/VbomLQkhWD
Jabari Smith jr: https://t.co/E1VjPNAXfM
Chet Holmgren: https://t.co/tCFEaQ0n5e pic.twitter.com/mDkjoyWoqj – 8:11 AM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Definitely interesting to wake up to Paolo Banchero as the odds-on favorite to be picked first… pic.twitter.com/N0zGVItnXm – 8:09 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
12 hours before the draft, and FanDuel says Paolo Banchero is now favored to be the No. 1 pick. pic.twitter.com/2UfFxsYQQW – 7:35 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Paolo Banchero now favored to be No. 1 pick nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/23/pao… – 7:31 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Duke’s Paolo Banchero now favored to be the No. 1 overall pick by the Magic pic.twitter.com/XoVQIv9ffM – 7:16 AM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Paolo Banchero has become the betting favorite to be drafted No. 1 in the NBA draft, per @DKSportsbook, @FDSportsbook and @betonline_ag: pic.twitter.com/qK6AWU0Wfk – 6:48 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
In a shocking turn of events, every major sportsbook now has Paolo Banchero as the favorite to be selected No. 1 overall by the Orlando Magic in Thursday’s NBA Draft.
I’ve never seen anything like this! basketballnews.com/stories/sports… – 2:56 AM
In a shocking turn of events, every major sportsbook now has Paolo Banchero as the favorite to be selected No. 1 overall by the Orlando Magic in Thursday’s NBA Draft.
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Paolo Banchero is now the betting favorite to go first. The odds are shifting a lot tonight. Banchero is now at -175 on FanDuel. Jabari Smith at +135.
In my recent @ringer mock draft I wrote about the potential of a trade and Smith not going #1: nbadraft.theringer.com/mock-draft – 2:39 AM
Paolo Banchero is now the betting favorite to go first. The odds are shifting a lot tonight. Banchero is now at -175 on FanDuel. Jabari Smith at +135.
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
You gotta take Jabari Smith No. 1. But do you? It’s gonna be tough to pass on a unicorn like Chet Holmgren. He’ll be unstoppable inside of 3 years and a defensive menace at the rim and on the perimeter. – 11:48 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Jay Bilas on Paolo Banchero: “Duke worked with him early on because he’s so skilled, telling him, ‘You’re not a finesse player. You’re a power player.’ I think when he drives it and spins, it’s really hard for defenders to stay in front of him and deal with that power.” – 9:28 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
What DET lined up today by dealing Grant, the #Rockets already lined up for next summer — only MUCH bigger:
Jalen Green
Paolo Banchero
Likely top-7 2023 pick
Alperen Sengun
Potentially $75M+ (!) in CAP ROOM
Possibly: KPJ (RFA), JC, Garuba, Nix, Tate, KJ, #17, #26, 23 MIL pick pic.twitter.com/l3JCfk3wpd – 8:33 PM
What DET lined up today by dealing Grant, the #Rockets already lined up for next summer — only MUCH bigger:
Jalen Green
Paolo Banchero
Likely top-7 2023 pick
Alperen Sengun
Potentially $75M+ (!) in CAP ROOM
Possibly: KPJ (RFA), JC, Garuba, Nix, Tate, KJ, #17, #26, 23 MIL pick pic.twitter.com/l3JCfk3wpd – 8:33 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.