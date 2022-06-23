Marc Eversley on Zach LaVine's free agency: It's our every intention to bring him back

Rob Schaefer: Marc Eversley on Zach LaVine’s impending free agency: “It’s our every intention to bring him back. We’re excited about the opportunity to sit down and talk with him, we think he’ll be excited for the opportunity to sit down with us.”
Source: Twitter @rob_schaef
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls draft night – Dalen Terry is the pick at No. 18, he talks, you listen, and Marc Eversley reiterates the big fat check that is headed Zach LaVine’s way!
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Definitely feels like Dalen Terry won the #Bulls over during the workout process. His enthusiasm could be felt on the Zoom call from Phoenix.
Marc Eversley even mentioned the energy and vibe Terry brought to his workout & dinner. – 11:37 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
GM Marc Eversley on whether the Bulls will offer a max contract to Zach LaVine: “We’re prepared to do what it will take to bring Zach back.” – 11:16 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Marc Eversley, on if the Bulls will offer Zach LaVine a max contract: “We’re prepared to do what it would take to bring Zach back.” – 11:16 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Marc Eversley on if the Bulls intend to offer Zach LaVine a max contract: “I think we are prepared to do what it will take to bring Zach back in the fold.” – 11:15 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Michael Reinsdorf going through the Zach LaVine max contract offer that Eversley just dropped on him … pic.twitter.com/ezwI90302y – 11:12 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Marc Eversley says the Bulls front office spoke with Dalen Terry on the phone shortly after making the pick and felt bolstered by the rookie’s visible excitement.
“He told us he would run here right now if he could.” – 11:12 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Marc Eversley says Lonzo Ball is currently continuing rehab for his knee in Los Angeles and says “all reports are good.”
He hopes Ball will be a full participant in training camp this year, but wouldn’t specify what Ball’s readiness is right now. – 11:11 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Marc Eversley says Bulls are focused on adding rim protection to complement Nikola Vucevic. Said that could be addressed via free agency or trade – 11:10 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Marc Eversley says the Bulls have “every intention” to bring Zach LaVine back to Chicago next season but have yet to sit down with him and his agent for that formal conversation. – 11:09 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls GM Marc Eversley said Lonzo Ball is working out in LA, still doing his rehab. The Bulls’ performance staff is working with Ball and Ball’s trainers. “All reports are good,” Eversley said. – 11:09 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Marc Eversley on Zach LaVine’s impending free agency: “It’s our every intention to bring him back. We’re excited about the opportunity to sit down and talk with him, we think he’ll be excited for the opportunity to sit down with us.” – 11:09 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Marc Eversley on Zach re-signing – said they have “every intention to bring him back.” – 11:08 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls GM Marc Eversley said Dalen Terry is a “pretty good shooter” but, like Terry, cited that as an area that needs improvement. – 11:08 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls GM Marc Eversley on Dalen Terry: “He’s gonna bring versatility on both ends of the floor.”
Says Terry can switch 1-3 defensively and get out and run. Fits the turnover-forcing identity Bulls employed at their defensive height. Called him a “capable” 3-point shooter – 11:04 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls GM Marc Eversley said Dalen Terry will bring versatility and can switch positions 1-3. Envisions him running the floor in transition. Called him a “capable” 3-point shooter. Cited his “energy and vibe” and said he competes, plays hard. – 11:04 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls GM Marc Eversley says the Bulls spent time with Dalen Terry and his family several weeks ago outside of his workout and scouting at Arizona.
“We were really, really impressed.” – 11:04 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
CHICAGO BULLS PICK DALEN TERRY OF ARIZONA #18
SNAP GRADE: A
@David Thorpe: Love when good teams keep their eyes on the future. Terry is a natural talent and athlete who is a gifted passer. Kinda like Lonzo Ball at this age. LaVine/DeMar should love him.
https://t.co/LIiDCynK7i pic.twitter.com/deIZFVNwTJ – 9:58 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Teams should be required to draft a shooting guard at #13:
1996 — Kobe Bryant
2014 — Zach LaVine
2015 — Devin Booker
2017 — Donovan Mitchell
2019 — Tyler Herro pic.twitter.com/Mx0WkJuz48 – 9:27 PM
Rob Schaefer: Dalen Terry: “I watched so much DeMar DeRozan this year… Zach LaVine, smoothest player ever.” -via Twitter @rob_schaef / June 23, 2022
My Bleacher Report colleague Jake Fischer reported Tuesday that his most recent reporting suggests LaVine will stay in Chicago. I’ve since been told that similar messaging has been conveyed to teams that were plotting to make a run at prying LaVine away from the Bulls. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 18, 2022
Two-time All-Star Zach LaVine is expected to re-sign with the Chicago Bulls once the free-agency negotiation period opens June 30, sources told B/R. -via Bleacher Report / June 14, 2022
