Nick Nurse on OG Anunoby trade rumors: I really like him, players like him are hard to find

Michael Grange: “I had a really, good, positive season-ending wrap up with OG — I really like him … players like him are hard to find in this league.” – Nick Nurse on OG Anunoby rumours, says he was in the building working out with Barnes and Siakam, feels there’s a closeness with this team.
“The scouting schedule has not been made out yet, but I imagine Adrian will not have Atlanta,” Nick Nurse joking about assistant coach Adrian Griffin’s son, AJ, getting picked by the Hawks. – 11:45 PM
Nick Nurse thinks it’s unlikely that Adrian Griffin will be given the Atlanta scouting assignment this year. – 11:44 PM
“I had a really, good, positive season-ending wrap up with OG — I really like him … players like him are hard to find in this league.” – Nick Nurse on Anunoby rumours, says he was in the building working out with Barnes and Siakam, feels there’s a closeness with this team. – 11:40 PM
Seems Nick Nurse doesn’t want OG going anywhere:
“I think OG is really good, I really like him.” – 11:37 PM
“Listen, I think OG is really good. I really like him.” – Nick Nurse – 11:36 PM
“If he protects the rim as well as I think he does it gives you a chance to being even more aggressive out on the wings and try to be even more turnover driven,” Nick Nurse on potential of having a rim protecting seven foot in Christian Koloko. – 11:33 PM
“Good shot blocker. Really good defensive numbers. … Pretty decent pick-and-roll player. And he’s got good feet. … I think he’s not without the ability to do some switching and move on the perimeter as well.” – Nick Nurse on 33rd pick Christian Koloko – 11:28 PM
Nick Nurse likes that Koloko is both a big who can protect the rim and do some switching out onto the perimeter. – 11:28 PM
“Good shot blocker. Really good defensive numbers… Pretty decent pick and roll player and he’s got good feet.” – Nick Nurse on Christian Koloko. Adds he should be able to switch a little – 11:28 PM
So all indications are Raptors will not be making moves to get into draft lottery — ie: moving OG Anunoby. No surprise there. Most of the energy has been coming from Portland working hard to add veterans around Lillard. Toronto is still in ‘be patient and grow’ mode. – 7:54 PM
Consistently heard Toronto’s only appetite to trade OG Anunoby is for an elite center. Raptors remain linked to Rudy Gobert, called on Jarrett Allen back in February, per sources.
We’ll talk all offseason chatter w/ @SethPartnow tomorrow @getcallin 4ET: callin.com/link/lgIBuLTHgu – 5:52 PM
I would trade Anunoby to Portland for #7 and pick Sochan in like 0.47 seconds but that’s just me. – 11:49 AM
Pretty good pre-draft workout for Raptors today at OVO: Pascal Siakam; OG Anunoby and Scottie Barnes. – 11:25 AM
The Raptors traded DeMar DeRozan for Kawhi Leonard. If the equivalent is on the market, great. An unproven pick and junk for Anunoby to take a step back?
As a wise man says, get that gahbage outta heah! Last I checked Bobby and Masai had not lost the capacity for rational thought – 8:48 PM
If the Blazers land Jerami Grant and OG Anunoby in one off-season without Neil Olshey I will deliberately rekindle enough contempt to tweet about how poor a job he did at least once a week. – 8:38 PM
I’d be very interested in the mechanics of an Anunoby to Portland for #7 trade. Blazers just used the McCollum TPE, so I’m curious to see the matching salary for Anunoby.
Assuming it were to happen, of course. – 8:07 PM
Trades I dreamed last night:
– Andrew Wiggins for Gary Harris and TJ Warren, somehow.
– OG Anunoby to the Knicks for 11 and two future firsts.
We’ve officially reached the stage of the offseason where my subconscious starts fucking with me. – 1:24 PM
Raptors GM Bobby Webster declined to comment specifically on reports of OG Anunoby being dissatisfied with his role/trade speculation: “We have great communication with OG… I don’t think it’s all that noteworthy.” – 12:44 PM
“We have great communication with OG, he’s up here now. I don’t think it’s all that noteworthy” — Raptors general manager Bobby Webster on rumours re: Anunoby being dissatisfied with his role. – 12:42 PM
