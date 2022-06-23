Pistons interested in Gordon Hayward

The Detroit Pistons have been identified as a “possible trading partner” with the Charlotte Hornets for forward Gordon Hayward. ESPN’s Jonathan Givony dropped that report amid an NBA mock draft blurb predicting Memphis big man Jalen Duren to the New York Knicks at No. 11. “Detroit Pistons GM Troy Weaver is one of Duren’s biggest fans in the NBA, sources say, and could very well look to target him in a draft night trade if he continued to slide down the board, especially to Charlotte, which has been identified as a possible trading partner for the Pistons in a potential Gordon Hayward deal.”
Source: Paul Kasabian @ Bleacher Report
Source: Paul Kasabian @ Bleacher Report
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Plowright @British_Buzz
“Pistons GM Troy Weaver is one of Duren’s biggest fans in the NBA, and could very well look to target him in a draft night trade… Especially to Charlotte, which has been identified as a possible trading partner for the Pistons in a potential Gordon Hayward.”
Per @Jonathan Givony pic.twitter.com/gekpvGJF9e – 4:35 PM
“Pistons GM Troy Weaver is one of Duren’s biggest fans in the NBA, and could very well look to target him in a draft night trade… Especially to Charlotte, which has been identified as a possible trading partner for the Pistons in a potential Gordon Hayward.”
Per @Jonathan Givony pic.twitter.com/gekpvGJF9e – 4:35 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Absolutely shocked to find out that stretching Nic Batum to give Gordon Hayward nine figures might come back to be prohibitively expensive and lead to burning assets just to save money at a later date. Wait, no I’m not.
skysports.com/nba/news/36244… – 2:25 PM
Absolutely shocked to find out that stretching Nic Batum to give Gordon Hayward nine figures might come back to be prohibitively expensive and lead to burning assets just to save money at a later date. Wait, no I’m not.
skysports.com/nba/news/36244… – 2:25 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Heard an interesting suggestion by @Sam Vecenie on his podcast:
Ayton > Detroit S&T
Hayward > Suns
Trade exception > Charlotte
This kind of makes sense for all teams, it would need a pick here or there – 9:00 AM
Heard an interesting suggestion by @Sam Vecenie on his podcast:
Ayton > Detroit S&T
Hayward > Suns
Trade exception > Charlotte
This kind of makes sense for all teams, it would need a pick here or there – 9:00 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Hornets looking to trade Hayward, would attach No. 13 or 15 pick nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/22/rep… – 1:01 PM
Report: Hornets looking to trade Hayward, would attach No. 13 or 15 pick nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/22/rep… – 1:01 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I’ll be on @ESPNLosAngeles w/@John Ireland from 1-4 pm! Talking Lakers trade rumors (Russ, Kyrie, Nets, Hornets, Hayward, etc.), Dodgers, Gronk, the Sheen family, Mandy Awards preview and more! Listen up! AK – 3:39 PM
I’ll be on @ESPNLosAngeles w/@John Ireland from 1-4 pm! Talking Lakers trade rumors (Russ, Kyrie, Nets, Hornets, Hayward, etc.), Dodgers, Gronk, the Sheen family, Mandy Awards preview and more! Listen up! AK – 3:39 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
2022 NBA Draft prospect Jake LaRavia (@jacob_laravia3) has worked out for GS (twice), NY, BKN, MIL, TOR, DEN, MEM, ORL, SA, OKC, MIA, MIN, etc.
He talks about his skill set, modeling his game after Gordon Hayward, his draft-night plans and more.
PODCAST: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 12:11 PM
2022 NBA Draft prospect Jake LaRavia (@jacob_laravia3) has worked out for GS (twice), NY, BKN, MIL, TOR, DEN, MEM, ORL, SA, OKC, MIA, MIN, etc.
He talks about his skill set, modeling his game after Gordon Hayward, his draft-night plans and more.
PODCAST: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 12:11 PM
More on this storyline
According to ESPN’s NBA guru Brian Windhorst, the Hornets are not only looking at the prospect of sending Hayward packing. They also have two first-round picks in the upcoming draft, and it appears that they may use them as leverage in a potential deal: “Keep an eye on the Charlotte Hornets,” Windhorst said. “Now, they have two picks in the middle of the draft: picks 13 and 15. People in the league do not feel they will make both picks. They might not even make either pick. But right now they are looking to make a deal with one of those picks, combine them with one of the salaries that they have in-house. Gordon Hayward is one of the names we’re hearing, potentially to offload some money, potentially to move around the draft, as they try to clear some salary space for Miles Bridges. That’s a top free agent for them, they got a lot of salary committed.” -via Clutch Points / June 22, 2022
Scott Agness: Gordon Hayward, Matt Howard and Shelvin Mack will be inducted into the Butler Athletics Hall of Fame at a ceremony on Sept. 24. -via Twitter @ScottAgness / June 16, 2022
Are there players in the league now or retired that you’d compare yourself to? JL: Gordon Hayward. -via HoopsHype / June 15, 2022
Main Rumors, Draft, Jalen Duren, Trade, Troy Weaver, Gordon Hayward, Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistons, Memphis Grizzlies
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.