Pistons trade for Jalen Duren

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Pistons are acquiring Jalen Duren at No. 13 in a trade, source tells ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
StatMuse @statmuse
Pistons players in the top 20:
Cade Cunningham
Jaden Ivey
Jalen Duren
Marvin Bagley III
Saddiq Bey
Isaiah Stewart
Killian Hayes
Kelly Olynyk
Kemba Walker pic.twitter.com/zD6wnPdZ99 – 10:44 PM
Pistons players in the top 20:
Cade Cunningham
Jaden Ivey
Jalen Duren
Marvin Bagley III
Saddiq Bey
Isaiah Stewart
Killian Hayes
Kelly Olynyk
Kemba Walker pic.twitter.com/zD6wnPdZ99 – 10:44 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Troy Weaver ended up with the two best athletes in the draft: Jaden Ivey & Jalen Duren. Pistons might have something nice brewing. – 10:05 PM
Troy Weaver ended up with the two best athletes in the draft: Jaden Ivey & Jalen Duren. Pistons might have something nice brewing. – 10:05 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Kemba Walker will be sent to Pistons by NYK in deal that landed Jalen Duren in Detroit, sources confirm. If deal is complete, NYK sheds Walker’s 2022-23 salary but needs to essentially attach a first round pick to do it. – 9:55 PM
Kemba Walker will be sent to Pistons by NYK in deal that landed Jalen Duren in Detroit, sources confirm. If deal is complete, NYK sheds Walker’s 2022-23 salary but needs to essentially attach a first round pick to do it. – 9:55 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Pistons core is crazy. They’ve nailed the draft tonight. Jalen Duren couldn’t land in a better spot than he has with Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey. They all blend together, rare for a young team to have such a great fit. My goodness the pick-and-rolls they’re gonna run together. – 9:45 PM
Pistons core is crazy. They’ve nailed the draft tonight. Jalen Duren couldn’t land in a better spot than he has with Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey. They all blend together, rare for a young team to have such a great fit. My goodness the pick-and-rolls they’re gonna run together. – 9:45 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
So to break it all down… per sources: The pistons receive Jalen Duren (and Keep Ivey) and Kemba Walker from Knicks.
They send out the 2025 first from Milwaukee, via portland, in Grant deal. – 9:44 PM
So to break it all down… per sources: The pistons receive Jalen Duren (and Keep Ivey) and Kemba Walker from Knicks.
They send out the 2025 first from Milwaukee, via portland, in Grant deal. – 9:44 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
By giving DET Jalen Duren, who the organization has fallen in move with in the pre-draft process (and before), the Knicks now have the space to make a run at Jalen Brunson because Detroit took Kemba’s contract. Pistons able to eat bad contracts because of Grant trade.
All win. – 9:41 PM
By giving DET Jalen Duren, who the organization has fallen in move with in the pre-draft process (and before), the Knicks now have the space to make a run at Jalen Brunson because Detroit took Kemba’s contract. Pistons able to eat bad contracts because of Grant trade.
All win. – 9:41 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Jalen Duren and Jaden Ivey in Detroit with Cade Cunningham. Nice landing spot for Duren. Penny Hardaway and Memphis have now produced a 1st round pick in 3 of the past 4 NBA drafts.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 9:40 PM
Jalen Duren and Jaden Ivey in Detroit with Cade Cunningham. Nice landing spot for Duren. Penny Hardaway and Memphis have now produced a 1st round pick in 3 of the past 4 NBA drafts.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 9:40 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Detroit Pistons.
Cade Cunningham
Saddiq Bey
Jaden Ivey
Jalen Duren
The future is bright. pic.twitter.com/oqIWr9byjT – 9:39 PM
The Detroit Pistons.
Cade Cunningham
Saddiq Bey
Jaden Ivey
Jalen Duren
The future is bright. pic.twitter.com/oqIWr9byjT – 9:39 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Talking Mark Williams and guessing where Jalen Duren is going like everyone else is on the live stream with @matt_pennie and @theboxandone_: youtube.com/watch?v=JuZ-he… – 9:38 PM
Talking Mark Williams and guessing where Jalen Duren is going like everyone else is on the live stream with @matt_pennie and @theboxandone_: youtube.com/watch?v=JuZ-he… – 9:38 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Per sources, the Pistons have acquired Jalen Duren and Kemba Walker from the New York Knicks and are sending Milwaukee’s 2025 1st round pick, which they acquired from Portland yesterday, to Charlotte. – 9:37 PM
Per sources, the Pistons have acquired Jalen Duren and Kemba Walker from the New York Knicks and are sending Milwaukee’s 2025 1st round pick, which they acquired from Portland yesterday, to Charlotte. – 9:37 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
so, basically, Detroit traded Jerami Grant for Jalen Duren (and Kemba Walker). Do I have that right? – 9:36 PM
so, basically, Detroit traded Jerami Grant for Jalen Duren (and Kemba Walker). Do I have that right? – 9:36 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Says a lot about how highly OKC thought Ousmane Dieng and Jalen Williams that they passed on AJ Griffin and Jalen Duren to draft them. – 9:35 PM
Says a lot about how highly OKC thought Ousmane Dieng and Jalen Williams that they passed on AJ Griffin and Jalen Duren to draft them. – 9:35 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Jalen Duren out here in a Charlotte hat and being asked about playing with LaMelo amid trade reports to Detroit pic.twitter.com/9PMkyytszh – 9:35 PM
Jalen Duren out here in a Charlotte hat and being asked about playing with LaMelo amid trade reports to Detroit pic.twitter.com/9PMkyytszh – 9:35 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Tremendous coup for Detroit GM Troy Weaver to land two of his top targets in this draft: Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren — with the cost of only a future first-round pick. – 9:34 PM
Tremendous coup for Detroit GM Troy Weaver to land two of his top targets in this draft: Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren — with the cost of only a future first-round pick. – 9:34 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
That 2025 Milwaukie pick has been on a j o u r n e y. It was in the Jrue Holiday trade, the CJ McCollum trade, the Jerami Grant trade and now it looks like it’ll be in the Kemba/Jalen Duren trade. – 9:32 PM
That 2025 Milwaukie pick has been on a j o u r n e y. It was in the Jrue Holiday trade, the CJ McCollum trade, the Jerami Grant trade and now it looks like it’ll be in the Kemba/Jalen Duren trade. – 9:32 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
So where is Jalen Duren going and does he even know where he is going? I’m confused with these tweets – 9:31 PM
So where is Jalen Duren going and does he even know where he is going? I’m confused with these tweets – 9:31 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
CHARLOTTE HORNETS PICK JALEN DUREN OF MEMPHIS #13
SNAP GRADE: C
@David Thorpe: I like Mark Williams much more. They clearly don’t. Detroit worried Duren would be taken at 14? Confused. He adds needed size, agility to their defense. Pistons gonna be big.
https://t.co/LIiDCynK7i pic.twitter.com/24keNzMRM6 – 9:30 PM
CHARLOTTE HORNETS PICK JALEN DUREN OF MEMPHIS #13
SNAP GRADE: C
@David Thorpe: I like Mark Williams much more. They clearly don’t. Detroit worried Duren would be taken at 14? Confused. He adds needed size, agility to their defense. Pistons gonna be big.
https://t.co/LIiDCynK7i pic.twitter.com/24keNzMRM6 – 9:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Hate this for Jalen Duren.
Then again, mans played for the Memphis Tigers last year. What’s a little more chaos, right?! – 9:30 PM
Hate this for Jalen Duren.
Then again, mans played for the Memphis Tigers last year. What’s a little more chaos, right?! – 9:30 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
#NBATwitter talking about Jalen Duren for the last 10 minutes pic.twitter.com/Tse91gNfEc – 9:29 PM
#NBATwitter talking about Jalen Duren for the last 10 minutes pic.twitter.com/Tse91gNfEc – 9:29 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
I just want to know where Jalen Duren actually went. Please clear that up for me, verified rumor mongers who are refusing to clear up the rumors they have mongered. Thanks – 9:29 PM
I just want to know where Jalen Duren actually went. Please clear that up for me, verified rumor mongers who are refusing to clear up the rumors they have mongered. Thanks – 9:29 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets select Jalen Duren at No. 13 and have traded him to New York, league sources confirm to @theobserver. – 9:29 PM
#Hornets select Jalen Duren at No. 13 and have traded him to New York, league sources confirm to @theobserver. – 9:29 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
The from-the-stands view of Jalen Duren being drafted. pic.twitter.com/fI2VWgTUkf – 9:29 PM
The from-the-stands view of Jalen Duren being drafted. pic.twitter.com/fI2VWgTUkf – 9:29 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Charlotte got an intriguing big man in 6-11, 250-pound Jalen Duren, who played in the Portland Regional with Memphis in March. Very strong young big, good around the hoop and pretty athletic though not yet with a perimeter game. Old-school but should develop into a good pro – 9:28 PM
Charlotte got an intriguing big man in 6-11, 250-pound Jalen Duren, who played in the Portland Regional with Memphis in March. Very strong young big, good around the hoop and pretty athletic though not yet with a perimeter game. Old-school but should develop into a good pro – 9:28 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Jalen Duren finished 2nd in college basketball in dunks while shooting 71% rolling to the rim, 69% on cuts, 63% on put backs as one of the youngest freshmen in the country. – 9:27 PM
Jalen Duren finished 2nd in college basketball in dunks while shooting 71% rolling to the rim, 69% on cuts, 63% on put backs as one of the youngest freshmen in the country. – 9:27 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Hornets Jalen Duren is officially the youngest player in the NBA at 18 years, 217 days. – 9:27 PM
Hornets Jalen Duren is officially the youngest player in the NBA at 18 years, 217 days. – 9:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Per a source: Jalen Duren will play in the NBA next year.
For who remains up for debate. – 9:27 PM
Per a source: Jalen Duren will play in the NBA next year.
For who remains up for debate. – 9:27 PM
Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke
The Hornets have traded Jalen Duren to the Hornets. pic.twitter.com/6HAM9EWCC9 – 9:26 PM
The Hornets have traded Jalen Duren to the Hornets. pic.twitter.com/6HAM9EWCC9 – 9:26 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Jalen Duren not going to Minnesota is a missed opportunity. Duren Duren would be hungry like the wolf. – 9:26 PM
Jalen Duren not going to Minnesota is a missed opportunity. Duren Duren would be hungry like the wolf. – 9:26 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks are acquiring Jalen Duren from the Hornets.
Ivey could still be in play in a play in a Duren package. – 9:26 PM
Knicks are acquiring Jalen Duren from the Hornets.
Ivey could still be in play in a play in a Duren package. – 9:26 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
The Pistons will acquire Jalen Duren in a trade, sources tell Yahoo Sports – 9:25 PM
The Pistons will acquire Jalen Duren in a trade, sources tell Yahoo Sports – 9:25 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
I’m not sure who Jalen Duren is playing for moving forward, but he’s wearing a very classy vest. – 9:25 PM
I’m not sure who Jalen Duren is playing for moving forward, but he’s wearing a very classy vest. – 9:25 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Pistons are acquiring Jalen Duren at No. 13 in a trade, source tells ESPN. – 9:24 PM
The Pistons are acquiring Jalen Duren at No. 13 in a trade, source tells ESPN. – 9:24 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Three Memphis Tigers centers have been selected in the first round since 2020:
— James Wiseman
— Precious Achiuwa
— Jalen Duren pic.twitter.com/484w5F6Bpk – 9:23 PM
Three Memphis Tigers centers have been selected in the first round since 2020:
— James Wiseman
— Precious Achiuwa
— Jalen Duren pic.twitter.com/484w5F6Bpk – 9:23 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Hearing the Pistons are working on a deal to get Jalen Duren, who was just picked by Charlotte. Sounds close. – 9:23 PM
Hearing the Pistons are working on a deal to get Jalen Duren, who was just picked by Charlotte. Sounds close. – 9:23 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Charlotte is getting its center — Memphis’ Jalen Duren — at No. 13, per source. – 9:22 PM
Charlotte is getting its center — Memphis’ Jalen Duren — at No. 13, per source. – 9:22 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Charlotte will pick Jalen Duren at No. 13. twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 9:22 PM
Sources: Charlotte will pick Jalen Duren at No. 13. twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 9:22 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Both AJ Griffin and Jalen Duren will be available for OKC at #12. – 9:08 PM
Both AJ Griffin and Jalen Duren will be available for OKC at #12. – 9:08 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Perk likes “the kid Jalen from Duke.”
I wonder if he actually meant Memphis’ Jalen Duren or Duke’s Mark Williams. – 8:50 PM
Perk likes “the kid Jalen from Duke.”
I wonder if he actually meant Memphis’ Jalen Duren or Duke’s Mark Williams. – 8:50 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Players still available as the Spurs get ready to draft at 9th:
Jalen Duren
Ousmane Dieng
Jeremy Sochan
Johnny Davis – 8:48 PM
Players still available as the Spurs get ready to draft at 9th:
Jalen Duren
Ousmane Dieng
Jeremy Sochan
Johnny Davis – 8:48 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Jalen Duren at 5 would be WILD. Please, please make it happen.
Or leverage to get the Suns to trade Ayton to them tonight? – 7:51 PM
Jalen Duren at 5 would be WILD. Please, please make it happen.
Or leverage to get the Suns to trade Ayton to them tonight? – 7:51 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Detroit has held ongoing conversations to find a second lottery pick in tonight’s NBA Draft, sources said. Rival executives believe Memphis center Jalen Duren is the Pistons’ primary target. – 7:47 PM
Detroit has held ongoing conversations to find a second lottery pick in tonight’s NBA Draft, sources said. Rival executives believe Memphis center Jalen Duren is the Pistons’ primary target. – 7:47 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jalen Duren was one of my five players for Pistons fans to keep an eye on in the combine, along with Ivey, Mathurin, Murray and Sharpe.
Thought he was a long shot at 5, but worth bringing up again amid rumors that the Pistons could acquire a late first. They like Duren. pic.twitter.com/pljz9Rtpv2 – 5:46 PM
Jalen Duren was one of my five players for Pistons fans to keep an eye on in the combine, along with Ivey, Mathurin, Murray and Sharpe.
Thought he was a long shot at 5, but worth bringing up again amid rumors that the Pistons could acquire a late first. They like Duren. pic.twitter.com/pljz9Rtpv2 – 5:46 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Draft prospects favored at 9th for the Spurs tonight from different mocks:
Jalen Duren
Shaedon Sharpe (cc @THE_BOOMSTEIN)
Johnny Davis, Jeremy Sochan also mentioned on individual mocks pic.twitter.com/YuYXWVwm1L – 1:25 PM
Draft prospects favored at 9th for the Spurs tonight from different mocks:
Jalen Duren
Shaedon Sharpe (cc @THE_BOOMSTEIN)
Johnny Davis, Jeremy Sochan also mentioned on individual mocks pic.twitter.com/YuYXWVwm1L – 1:25 PM
More on this storyline
Rod Boone: On top of the future first-round pick, the #Hornets also acquired four second-round picks in the deal for Jalen Duren, league sources tell @theobserver. -via Twitter @rodboone / June 23, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.