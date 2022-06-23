Sixers trying to acquire Eric Gordon

Keith Pompey: The #Sixers are trying to acquire Eric Gordon and using Matisse Thybulle as an asset, even attempting to get a third team to participate, according to multiple league sources. The Portland Trail Blazers are willing to make a straight-up deal for Thybulle, sources says. But Sixers president Daryl Morey wants to the Blazers to do a three-team deal in order to get Gordon, sources say.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: 76ers trying to land Eric Gordon for Thybulle in three-team swap nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/23/rep… – 7:33 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers searching for trading partners to obtain Rockets’ Eric Gordon, and to trade Matisse Thybulle. Blazers interested in straight up deal for Thybulle inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 7:23 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
If you’ve followed me a long time, you know I don’t tweet “sources” much. But that Eric Gordon news is legit. Rockets/Sixers been trying to create a three-team trade to make it possible. – 7:00 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
ICYMI, a 2-part Sixers draft day guide:
Thoughts and cap considerations on the Eric Gordon and PJ Tucker rumors: dailysix.com/sixers-2022-dr…
Thoughts on a dozen or so draft prospects who could be in play at 23: dailysix.com/sixers-2022-dr… – 6:57 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The #Sixers are trying to acquire Eric Gordon and using Matisse Thybulle as an asset, even attempting to get a third team to participate, according to multiple league sources. The Portland Trail Blazers are willing to make a straight-up deal for Thybulle, sources says. – 6:52 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
#sixers draft day guide, part 1 of 2:
* Mock draft roundup
* Rumor roundup
* Thoughts on the conflicting reports over Matisse Thybulle’s availability
* Why Eric Gordon / PJ Tucker rumors are sort of an either/or.
More:
dailysix.com/sixers-2022-dr… – 11:05 AM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Have to imagine this makes Eric Gordon the most attractive wing on the market. – 6:02 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Dario Saric, Cam Payne and a 2023 first-round pick for Eric Gordon seems like an ideal trade for both teams. Payne is guaranteed for only $2M in 2023-24, but you could possibly rehab his value and move him for a ’23 expiring. – 9:55 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Quick photoshop of what PJ Tucker, James Harden and Eric Gordon would look like in Philly. pic.twitter.com/MlG6c0CVei – 5:42 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns in 2 minutes to talk about the Cam Johnson rumors, Eric Gordon rumors and more!
Tune in:
https://t.co/yyuP9mzALc pic.twitter.com/5kfpz0mPVm – 4:58 PM
More on this storyline
Phoenix has called rivals to measure Jae Crowder’s value on the trade market, sources said, while the Suns have been linked once again to Eric Gordon. -via Bleacher Report / June 23, 2022
During an appearance on ESPN this Tuesday, Brian Windhorst touched on a number of notable rumors heading into the draft. We’ll focus on a pair of players Daryl Morey is intimately familiar with from his time in Houston, Eric Gordon and P.J. Tucker: Keep an eye on the Houston Rockets, they’ve already done one deal this offseason. Look for a little bit Eric Gordon sweepstakes in play. A couple of teams I’ve heard interested: the Philadelphia 76ers and the Phoenix Suns, Chris Paul looking for a potential reunion with his former teammate there. -via Philly Voice / June 21, 2022
After trading Christian Wood to Dallas, now Houston is trying to find a deal for Eric Gordon, with the Rockets widely known to be seeking a first-round pick for Gordon like they managed in the Wood deal. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 18, 2022
