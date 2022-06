Stephen Curry was rejected by Duke

At one point during their hour-long podcast conversation, Rex brought up Stephen’s recruitment and how he tried to help him land a spot on Duke’s roster as a walk-on. However, Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski and associate head coach Johnny Dawkins ultimately turned him down. “When Steph was in high school, he was going into his senior year and he wanted to go to an ACC school — he wanted to go to Duke,” Chapman said, and Dell agreed. “And I knew Johnny Dawkins a little better than you did at the time, because I was with [agent] David Falk and Johnny was also with David Falk. I remember you said, ‘Steph would like to go there!’ Johnny and Coach K won’t like that I’m telling this, but so what… I called Johnny one day and I said, ‘Look, Dell’s son, Stephen, he’s [good]…’ And he said, ‘Yeah, yeah, I know. Let me get back with you.’ “This was just to be a walk-on. This was just to be a walk-on! He got back with me the next day and he said, ‘We’re full up this year, maybe next year though.’ So, Stephen signed with Davidson.” Source: Alex Kennedy @ basketballnews.com