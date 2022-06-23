Thunder take Chet Holmgren at No. 2

Chris Haynes: Oklahoma City Thunder selecting Chet Holmgren with the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, league sources tell @YahooSports.
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Terrific athlete. Two-way player. Shot blocker…lot of potential here”
@franfraschilla likes the Thunder’s pick of Chet Holmgren if they give him time to develop #NBADraft
@termineradio | @Eddie Johnson pic.twitter.com/qaY2BideiO – 9:04 PM
Darren Heitner @DarrenHeitner
No 1 agent is dominating the top of the #NBADraft. Here are some pairings:
Paolo Banchero – Mike Miller
Chet Holmgren – Bill Duffy
Jabari Smith – Wallace Prather
Keegan Smith – Mark Bartelstein
Jaden Ivey – Austin Brown
Bennedict Mathurin – Nima Namakian – 8:50 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Draft 2022: Duke’s Paolo Banchero goes No. 1 to Magic, followed by Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Auburn’s Jabari Smith nj.com/sports/2022/06… – 8:33 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Thunder PR: Oklahoma City selected forward Chet Holmgren with the 2nd pick of the 2022 NBA Draft. He averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.66 blocks in 26.8 minutes per game, en route to being named 2021-22 WCC Defensive Player of the Year and WCC Newcomer of the Year. – 8:25 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Chet Holmgren brings a unique combination of rim protection and shot-making ability. He ranked among the most efficient offensive players in the country as a freshman at Gonzaga shooting 84% finishing around the rim and 39% from beyond the arc. pic.twitter.com/0txx6Yafzh – 8:22 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
My dad is extremely hit or miss with nicknames, but I think he has a good (or at least funny) one for Chet Holmgren:
Spaghetti Man pic.twitter.com/Vcki3Q21Rt – 8:20 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Story on the Thunder selecting Chet Holmgren with the No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 8:20 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
BREAKING: Oklahoma City Thunder select Chet Holmgren with No. 2 overall pick
cbssports.com/nba/news/2022-… – 8:19 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
I’m a Chet Holmgren believer. Yes, he’s skinny, which may or may not lead to more injuries. Or maybe it will mean less pressure on his legs through his career. But the skill set at 7-1 and 19 years old — almost unprecedented. OKC picked up a talent at No. 2. – 8:19 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Chet Holmgren hugs his agent, Bill Duffy, whom Mavs fans will recognize as being Luka Doncic’s agent. – 8:17 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Thunder getting Chet Holmgren with the No. 2 pick. Will be interesting to see if he lives up to being the unicorn – 8:17 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Chet Holmgren gives the Thunder a massive shot blocker with perimeter skills. One of the best defensive prospects in years. On offense he can space to 3 or throw down lobs, making him an excellent fit next to Josh Giddey and SGA.
Full scouting report: https://t.co/rBryIiVHk7 pic.twitter.com/L06HQWzKue – 8:17 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Thunder have a fascinating team. SGA, Giddey, Dort and now Chet Holmgren. If Holmgren can play — and Sam Presti has an excellent history at the top of the draft — OKC has chance to be really good in 2-3 years. – 8:17 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Chet Holmgren apparently got the date wrong and was heading to the funeral of a local nightclub entrepreneur. – 8:17 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
OKC THUNDER PICK CHET HOLMGREN OF GONZAGA #2
SNAP GRADE: B+
@David Thorpe: High ceiling but lower floor due to physique. Is he willing to “just” be a rim-protecting shooter? Will definitely make OKC better, but can he be their MVP on a title team?
https://t.co/LIiDCynK7i pic.twitter.com/zaHNsn2xy2 – 8:17 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Chet Holmgren to the Thunder. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… No surprise after the Banchero surprise. Jabari Smith Jr., come on down. – 8:17 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Chet Holmgren is the highest #NBADraft pick in Gonzaga history.
Adam Morrison had previously held the honor, having been selected third overall in 2006. pic.twitter.com/zVVYHUiMYt – 8:16 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 #NBADraft, is the ‘complete opposite’ of what you think. The Thunder newcomer feels at home in multiple cultures: ‘Everybody’s going to judge you. You can’t worry about it.’ bit.ly/3qfQ0FL @andscape #NBA #gonzaga – 8:16 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
How does Chet Holmgren fit with the OKC Thunder? twitter.com/i/spaces/1lPKq… – 8:15 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder reaction video, Chet Holmgren is a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder!:
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Oklahoma City Thunder drafts Chet Holmgren at #2.
The best prospect in the draft joins SGA and Josh Giddey.
What a start to a rebuild. – 8:13 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Oklahoma City selects Chet Holmgren at No. 2. twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:13 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren remains the frontrunner for Oklahoma City at No. 2, sources tell ESPN. – 8:11 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Thunder having the pick between Jabari Smith Jr and Chet Holmgren is incredible. I still think they go Chet, but Jabari Smith Jr is my number one. – 8:08 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Can confirm that Chet Holmgren is really tall pic.twitter.com/brsS29bQ8Q – 5:46 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Jalen Williams is one of the risers of the 2022 NBA draft process. Look at that crossover against Chet Holmgren in the first clip here. Dude is nasty.
Full scouting report: https://t.co/1h1iWmMjE6 pic.twitter.com/0Fjv0kaCDn – 3:17 PM
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
The NBA draft’s top 3 picks –Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero — have been virtually set for several weeks. The fun & games begin at 4. Kings are VERY receptive to moving the pick, and Knicks want it in worst way to get Jaden Ivey. Toppin and a pair of No. 1s? – 12:54 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
ICYMI: Our feature on Chet Holmgren
“He hits, and he’s not afraid to be hit. He plays every possession very hard. It’s that toughness that he has that I think is probably overlooked by most.” oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 11:30 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Chet Holmgren, according to most draft analysts, has the highest superstar upside in this draft.
Woj says OKC landing Holmgren at #2 tonight is “increasingly firm.” – 11:19 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: NBA draft expected to start with Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero in order nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/23/rep… – 11:01 AM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Final NBA Mock Draft for 2022: Jabari Smith Jr., Chet Holmgren lead the way as reporters make first-round picks
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3378966/2022/0… – 10:47 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Chet Holmgren is a top #NBA prospect and the ‘complete opposite’ of what you think. The former #Gonzaga star feels at home in multiple cultures: ‘Everybody’s going to judge you. You can’t worry about it.’ bit.ly/3qfQ0FL @andscape #NBADraft – 10:21 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
If you’re tracking the volatile betting market for the No. 1 pick, which were a roller coaster overnight and saw Paolo Banchero become a betting favorite for a time, BetMGM has the following odds:
Jabari Smith Jr. at -550
Paolo Banchero at +200
Chet Holmgren at +1000 – 9:58 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The most exciting thing about Chet Holmgren is I don’t believe Gonzaga maximized him offensively. On top of perimeter shooting, I think he can be a playmaker in the high post, both ends of the PnR, and for a team that’s all about grab-and-go he is an excellent fit transitionally. – 9:13 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
2022 #NBADraft stories at @SdnaGr
The 2022 NBA Draft guide: https://t.co/AFqeTbuQ4X
The prospects with their own words: https://t.co/lmXyvpSPsb
NBA Draft stories(+Undrafted): https://t.co/VbomLQkhWD
Jabari Smith jr: https://t.co/E1VjPNAXfM
Chet Holmgren: https://t.co/tCFEaQ0n5e pic.twitter.com/mDkjoyWoqj – 8:11 AM
Lenn Robbins @LennRobbins
Tonight’s #NBADraft reminds Us of the 1993 draft when painfully thin Shawn Bradley was drafted No.2 and never became a star. @ChetHolmgren could be Bradley’s son which doesn’t bode well for his career, so says Lenny the Loser @ESPNNBA bit.ly/3Nj9SAu – 7:05 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
It’s draft day. Here is a fun Chet Holmgren interview on NBA Tik Tok admits he was a “bandwagon, big LeBron guy, Big KD guy.” More about him personally: pic.twitter.com/5p8usbU4U1 – 5:39 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
You gotta take Jabari Smith No. 1. But do you? It’s gonna be tough to pass on a unicorn like Chet Holmgren. He’ll be unstoppable inside of 3 years and a defensive menace at the rim and on the perimeter. – 11:48 PM
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
Coming up at 10:54p on @KSTP: Those who know Minneapolis native Chet Holmgren best reflect on his journey to being a top #NBA draft pick tomorrow night. Best bet is he goes 2 to OKC or possibly 1 to Orl. If the latter, would reunite w/ his dear friend and ex-teammate Jalen Suggs. pic.twitter.com/i7DPTVd41A – 11:43 PM
