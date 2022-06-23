Timberwolves draft Jake LaRavia, trade him to Grizzlies for No. 22 and No. 29 picks

Shams Charania: Sources: Minnesota will pick Jake LaRavia at No. 19 and trade him to Memphis.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Three Indiana products drafted in the first round.
5 Jaden Ivey, Pistons
19 Jake LaRavia, Grizzlies
25 Blake Wesley, Spurs – 10:29 PM
Three Indiana products drafted in the first round.
5 Jaden Ivey, Pistons
19 Jake LaRavia, Grizzlies
25 Blake Wesley, Spurs – 10:29 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Memphis getting Jake LaRavia at 19 and David Roddy at 23. One thing I love about the Grizzlies is they don’t give a damn about where anyone else has these players drafted. Both of them ranked second round on a lot of boards. Roddy is 6-4 and 260 pounds haha pic.twitter.com/nNpHKrC6Ed – 10:21 PM
Memphis getting Jake LaRavia at 19 and David Roddy at 23. One thing I love about the Grizzlies is they don’t give a damn about where anyone else has these players drafted. Both of them ranked second round on a lot of boards. Roddy is 6-4 and 260 pounds haha pic.twitter.com/nNpHKrC6Ed – 10:21 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Memphis went from Melton, #22 and #26 to Jake LaRavia and David Roddy. – 10:16 PM
Memphis went from Melton, #22 and #26 to Jake LaRavia and David Roddy. – 10:16 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
None of us have any idea where Jake LaRavia would have landed. Same with Ziaire Williams last year. This front office has earned plenty of credibility with whatever decision they end up with. I get the LaRavia pick. They didn’t want two firsts this year. Not enough room. – 10:07 PM
None of us have any idea where Jake LaRavia would have landed. Same with Ziaire Williams last year. This front office has earned plenty of credibility with whatever decision they end up with. I get the LaRavia pick. They didn’t want two firsts this year. Not enough room. – 10:07 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Jake LaRavia had a true shooting percentage of 64.9% last season, and had a free throw attempt rate of .529. – 10:07 PM
Jake LaRavia had a true shooting percentage of 64.9% last season, and had a free throw attempt rate of .529. – 10:07 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lawrence Central alum Jake LaRavia goes 19th to the #TWolves and is traded to the #Grizzlies.
He joins former Park Tudor and La Lumiere star Jaren Jackson Jr., Seton Catholic grad Desmond Bane and Purdue Fort Wayne men’s all-time leading scorer John Konchar.
📸 me | #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/afQoqBDLfM – 10:07 PM
Lawrence Central alum Jake LaRavia goes 19th to the #TWolves and is traded to the #Grizzlies.
He joins former Park Tudor and La Lumiere star Jaren Jackson Jr., Seton Catholic grad Desmond Bane and Purdue Fort Wayne men’s all-time leading scorer John Konchar.
📸 me | #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/afQoqBDLfM – 10:07 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES PICK JAKE LARAVIA OF WAKE FOREST #19
SNAP GRADE: B
@David Thorpe: Better prospects available but LaRavia fits what offense needs with KAT as hub. Shooter/cutter with high-level feel for the game; very confident guy on the court.
https://t.co/LIiDCynK7i pic.twitter.com/ILhEHhUtb0 – 10:04 PM
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES PICK JAKE LARAVIA OF WAKE FOREST #19
SNAP GRADE: B
@David Thorpe: Better prospects available but LaRavia fits what offense needs with KAT as hub. Shooter/cutter with high-level feel for the game; very confident guy on the court.
https://t.co/LIiDCynK7i pic.twitter.com/ILhEHhUtb0 – 10:04 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jake LaRavia is a solid fit in terms of how the Grizzlies like guys who can impact the game without dominating the baksetball. My only question with the pick is that I believe he would have been available at 22. Outside of that, he fits the profile of versatile wings for Grizz. – 10:04 PM
Jake LaRavia is a solid fit in terms of how the Grizzlies like guys who can impact the game without dominating the baksetball. My only question with the pick is that I believe he would have been available at 22. Outside of that, he fits the profile of versatile wings for Grizz. – 10:04 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
A few weeks ago, Jake LaRavia was being projected as a late second-rounder when teams thought he was 22 years old. It turns out this was an error – he’s only 20 years old. Once teams learned that, he climbed up draft boards. Now, he goes No. 19 to Memphis: basketballnews.com/stories/2022-n… – 10:01 PM
A few weeks ago, Jake LaRavia was being projected as a late second-rounder when teams thought he was 22 years old. It turns out this was an error – he’s only 20 years old. Once teams learned that, he climbed up draft boards. Now, he goes No. 19 to Memphis: basketballnews.com/stories/2022-n… – 10:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jake LaRavia seems like he’s almost the perfect Kyle Anderson replacement. – 10:01 PM
Jake LaRavia seems like he’s almost the perfect Kyle Anderson replacement. – 10:01 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Everything’s going well for Jake LaRavia, who managed to get drafted 19th overall, join Ja Morant and get two years younger in the same week.
basketballnews.com/stories/2022-n… – 10:00 PM
Everything’s going well for Jake LaRavia, who managed to get drafted 19th overall, join Ja Morant and get two years younger in the same week.
basketballnews.com/stories/2022-n… – 10:00 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
22 and 29 for 19 to get Jake LaRavia. He’s very much the Grizzlies type. High skill. Good size. Smart player. Grizzlies always seem to trade up to get their guy. – 10:00 PM
22 and 29 for 19 to get Jake LaRavia. He’s very much the Grizzlies type. High skill. Good size. Smart player. Grizzlies always seem to trade up to get their guy. – 10:00 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
The Grizzlies got an absolute winner in Jake LaRavia. He is an analytics darling who projects as a long-term pro. He is going to be a fan favorite in Memphis.
“I’m a coach’s player. If the coach tells me what to do, I’ll do it.”
bit.ly/3OxgxIe | @jacob_laravia3 – 9:59 PM
The Grizzlies got an absolute winner in Jake LaRavia. He is an analytics darling who projects as a long-term pro. He is going to be a fan favorite in Memphis.
“I’m a coach’s player. If the coach tells me what to do, I’ll do it.”
bit.ly/3OxgxIe | @jacob_laravia3 – 9:59 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Memphis is acquiring No. 19 from Minnesota and planning to select Wake Forest’s Jake LaRavia, source tells ESPN. – 9:56 PM
Memphis is acquiring No. 19 from Minnesota and planning to select Wake Forest’s Jake LaRavia, source tells ESPN. – 9:56 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Minnesota will pick Jake LaRavia at No. 19 and trade him to Memphis. twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 9:56 PM
Sources: Minnesota will pick Jake LaRavia at No. 19 and trade him to Memphis. twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 9:56 PM
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
The Bucks have twice worked out Wake Forest forward Jake LaRavia, indicating they are serious about picking him at 24. Said an NBA scouting director about LaRavia: “He’s a good player, a good all-around player, but his lack of athleticism scares me. That’s a big concern.” – 5:50 PM
The Bucks have twice worked out Wake Forest forward Jake LaRavia, indicating they are serious about picking him at 24. Said an NBA scouting director about LaRavia: “He’s a good player, a good all-around player, but his lack of athleticism scares me. That’s a big concern.” – 5:50 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lawrence Central (@LCHSBears) alum Jake LaRavia didn’t play varsity until his junior year. Now, he could hear his name called in the first round of the #NBADraft.
@KyleNeddenriep on his incredible rise.
“I had faith in the work I was putting in.” indystar.com/story/sports/2… – 5:39 PM
Lawrence Central (@LCHSBears) alum Jake LaRavia didn’t play varsity until his junior year. Now, he could hear his name called in the first round of the #NBADraft.
@KyleNeddenriep on his incredible rise.
“I had faith in the work I was putting in.” indystar.com/story/sports/2… – 5:39 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#NBADraft: #Pacers contact Jeremy Sochan, Jake LaRavia impresses, Kai Sotto eyes history indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 11:52 PM
#NBADraft: #Pacers contact Jeremy Sochan, Jake LaRavia impresses, Kai Sotto eyes history indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 11:52 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
In the final mock draft from @RookieWire, the Golden State Warriors landed forward Jake LaRavia out of Wake Forest warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/06/21/war… – 10:00 PM
In the final mock draft from @RookieWire, the Golden State Warriors landed forward Jake LaRavia out of Wake Forest warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/06/21/war… – 10:00 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Timberwolves will land Nos. 22 and 29 in this draft, per source. -via Twitter @wojespn / June 23, 2022
Projected first-round pick Jake LaRavia visited with the Milwaukee Bucks and worked out for the team twice, league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / June 22, 2022
What did you do last season to improve your game enough to make it to the NBA? Jake LaRavia: It’s just about growing and maturing in the game, as well as off the court. It was about getting my body right, developing my game, and working on stuff that I might not have been as good at. This was a great team we played for this year and I played with a lot of great guys, and Alondes Williams is in the draft class as well. It’s easy to look good when you play with guys like that, but I was also able to showcase some of my abilities. I’m a competitor, so growing up watching March Madness, it sucked not being able to be a part of that. There is always going to be a chip on my shoulder when it comes to basketball, but it is what it is. -via For The Win / June 21, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.