Timberwolves draft Jake LaRavia, trade him to Grizzlies for No. 22 and No. 29 picks

What did you do last season to improve your game enough to make it to the NBA? Jake LaRavia: It’s just about growing and maturing in the game, as well as off the court. It was about getting my body right, developing my game, and working on stuff that I might not have been as good at. This was a great team we played for this year and I played with a lot of great guys, and Alondes Williams is in the draft class as well. It’s easy to look good when you play with guys like that, but I was also able to showcase some of my abilities. I’m a competitor, so growing up watching March Madness, it sucked not being able to be a part of that. There is always going to be a chip on my shoulder when it comes to basketball, but it is what it is . -via For The Win / June 21, 2022