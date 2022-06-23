Wizards keeping an eye on Monte Morris

Josh Robbins: At least several teams expect the Washington Wizards to enter draft day intent on trading for a veteran point guard, league sources said. One name to keep an eye on, sources tell @davidaldridgedc and me, is Denver’s Monte Morris.
Source: Twitter @JoshuaBRobbins
Source: Twitter @JoshuaBRobbins
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
At least several teams expect the Washington Wizards to enter draft day intent on trading for a veteran point guard, league sources said. One name to keep an eye on, sources tell @David Aldridge and me, is Denver’s Monte Morris. – 8:17 AM
At least several teams expect the Washington Wizards to enter draft day intent on trading for a veteran point guard, league sources said. One name to keep an eye on, sources tell @David Aldridge and me, is Denver’s Monte Morris. – 8:17 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Look, all I will say is this:
If the Nuggets do in fact draft a point guard like Nembhard or a combo guard like Wesley, they better be getting a hell of a package for Monte Morris.
It strikes me as a poor use of resources unless Monte’s the conduit to a strong defender. – 11:55 AM
Look, all I will say is this:
If the Nuggets do in fact draft a point guard like Nembhard or a combo guard like Wesley, they better be getting a hell of a package for Monte Morris.
It strikes me as a poor use of resources unless Monte’s the conduit to a strong defender. – 11:55 AM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Monte Morris and Davon Reed both also popped in to Nuggets pre-draft workouts pic.twitter.com/q4wfQkm9sq – 1:35 PM
Monte Morris and Davon Reed both also popped in to Nuggets pre-draft workouts pic.twitter.com/q4wfQkm9sq – 1:35 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Monte Morris and Davon Reed both at today’s Nuggets draft workout. – 1:33 PM
Monte Morris and Davon Reed both at today’s Nuggets draft workout. – 1:33 PM
More on this storyline
Other veteran ball-handlers said to be available for trade, in addition to the aforementioned Murray and Russell, are Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley, Charlotte’s Terry Rozier, Pelicans point guard Devonte’ Graham, along with Nuggets table-setter Monte Morris. -via Bleacher Report / June 23, 2022
That means change is likely coming. Once Jamal Murray returns next season, Denver will have three capable point guards in Murray, Monte Morris and Bones Hyland. Morris, according to a league source, has generated significant trade interest and is among the most coveted players on the Nuggets. -via Denver Post / June 18, 2022
With Denver having acquired the No. 30 pick, league sources expect the Nuggets will target a point guard such as Gonzaga ball-handler Andrew Nembhard. Denver has engaged various teams in trade conversations regarding Monte Morris, the sturdy reserve point guard who filled in as its starter with Jamal Murray sidelined for the season. Some rival executives were prepared for Morris to be replaced by Serbian point guard Vasilije Micic, whose rights are held by OKC, as part of the Green trade. Micic, 28, led Turkish club Anadolu Efes to the 2020-21 EuroLeague title while winning the EuroLeague MVP and has garnered trade interest from several playoff teams, such as Milwaukee and Chicago, sources said. -via Bleacher Report / June 15, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.