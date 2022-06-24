76ers' reluctance to use mid-level exception to hurt their chances at PJ Tucker

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
By helping Hapoel Holon (@HapoelHolonBC) climb to the @WinnerLeague throne, Chris Johnson (@cmj_4) felt some strong PJ Tucker vibes.
The former NBA player recounts to BasketNews all the ins & outs of a season to remember 🟣
basketnews.com/news-174030-ch… – 2:26 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jovic to Miami is interesting with PJ Tucker, Caleb Martin, Markieff Morris all free agents – 10:48 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
ICYMI, a 2-part Sixers draft day guide:
Thoughts and cap considerations on the Eric Gordon and PJ Tucker rumors: dailysix.com/sixers-2022-dr…
Thoughts on a dozen or so draft prospects who could be in play at 23: dailysix.com/sixers-2022-dr… – 6:57 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
#sixers draft day guide, part 1 of 2:
* Mock draft roundup
* Rumor roundup
* Thoughts on the conflicting reports over Matisse Thybulle’s availability
* Why Eric Gordon / PJ Tucker rumors are sort of an either/or.
More:
dailysix.com/sixers-2022-dr… – 11:05 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Regarding the report that the Nets are interested in PJ Tucker, besides the fact that KD reportedly isn’t helping recruit guys, BKN is less than $2m below the apron if we assume Kyrie and Patty Mils return.
So, they got a good deal of work to do to create the NTMLE for Tucker. – 2:10 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
An effort to contextualize the Matisse Thybulle and PJ Tucker rumors you’ve heard over the last day or so, as the Sixers continue to look for ways to upgrade the roster around their pillars: phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 11:46 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Miami Heat forward PJ Tucker is expected to have interest from multiple contending teams willing to offer the full midlevel exception once free-agency commences, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 10:29 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Call it ridiculous for Philly to go after 37-year-old PJ Tucker if you want, but he was also Miami’s 2nd or 3rd best player in the second round, put a big hurting on the Sixers, and looked quite capable of impacting winning at his age. – 7:51 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Given the most recent report linking PJ Tucker to the Sixers, probably a good time to re-plug this:
thepaintedlines.com/report-pj-tuck… – 11:10 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Quick photoshop of what PJ Tucker, James Harden and Eric Gordon would look like in Philly. pic.twitter.com/MlG6c0CVei – 5:42 PM
More on this storyline
The team’s interest in Tucker appears to be real. The financials do get a bit complicated when you consider the Sixers’ cap situation and the fact that Tucker is reportedly opting out of his $7.35 million player option with the Heat for the 2022-23 season. The notion that the Sixers could move Thybulle and/or Green just to create space to sign Tucker is not the case, per a source. The team still views Thybulle as a player with value, and, as Kyle Neubeck of The PhillyVoice has reported previously, they will not be looking to give away the two-time All-Defensive Team player. -via LibertyBallers.com / June 23, 2022
The Sixers’ forthcoming strong pursuit of P.J. Tucker, league sources say, has the strong backing of star center Joel Embiid. I reported Wednesday that Philadelphia is regarded as the league’s clear favorite to sign Tucker if the 37-year-old is indeed leaving Miami this summer after declining his $7.4 million player option with the Heat for next season to opt for free agency. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 23, 2022
If P.J. Tucker is prepared to leave Miami, Philadelphia is regarded as by far the favorite to sign him away, league sources say. Tucker is poised to receive a three-year, $30 million contract offer in free agency from Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, GM for Tucker’s first three seasons in Houston. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 22, 2022
