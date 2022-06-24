Bradley Beal undecided about his future in Washington

Quinton Mayo: Bradley Beal is truly undecided as to what is next for him. Now a lot of people would come back to that comment and say, well, he has a very large incentive to return to the team in DC. He also has made a ton of money already through 10 years of NBA basketball.
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Do you have faith in the Wizards
https://t.co/8J44hAevb7 pic.twitter.com/B86DaEK5lV – 4:03 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
WASHINGTON WIZARDS PICK JOHNNY DAVIS OF WISCONSIN #10
SNAP GRADE: B
@David Thorpe: Relentless driver and scorer who defends as well. Knows how to play and should play pretty quickly. Wiz building a solid core via draft and need a star if they move Beal.
https://t.co/LIiDCynK7i pic.twitter.com/aq5w9Z7WDA – 9:09 PM
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis, as many expected, went 10th in the draft to the Wizards. He and Beal should make one dynamic backcourt. – 9:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Wizards lottery picks since 2010:
John Wall
Jan Vesely
Bradley Beal
Otto Porter Jr.
Rui Hachimura
Deni Avdija
Johnny Davis pic.twitter.com/r4Ccew29PS – 9:00 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
As rumors keep heating up, especially when it comes to the Lakers, the odds keep changing. This time it’s concerning Bradley Beal’s next team, via @bookies: pic.twitter.com/r7BG9pSoNP – 6:04 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
A bunch of prospects in this year’s NBA Draft said they look up to Bradley Beal, some even model their games after him.
That means a lot to Beal. “Maybe I’m not as bad as people may think.” nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 11:27 AM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Braylon Beal can already dribble better than me 🤣
🎥: @jomatt_m pic.twitter.com/46g44kdBQF – 7:35 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Bradley Beal opting out of Wizards contract nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/22/rep… – 5:04 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Bradley Beal reportedly plans to opt out of the final year of his contract with the Wizards. What that actually means when it comes to the possibility of any Celtics pursuit of the shooting guard this offseason: masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 10:49 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast (2 parts): a whopping 11 guests try to answer burning questions about Thursday’s NBA Draft, Orlando’s big choice, Kyrie’s future, best NBA future bets, and summer plans for Utah, GSW, Philly, Miami, Denver, Beal + the Knicks.
Here’s Part 1: open.spotify.com/episode/0VV6QR… – 12:04 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Source: Wizards star Bradley Beal will decline his $36.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season and become an unrestricted free agent this summer, @Jorge Sierra has learned. More on Beal’s future, Bobby Portis, Nicolas Batum, and others in the story. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 10:24 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards president Tommy Sheppard said a lot about wanting to improve the defense: how a PG could help, how Bradley Beal is an underrated defender and how they could use more “dogs.” nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 10:08 PM
Josh Robbins: Wizards president and general manager Tommy Sheppard said the team plans to meet with Bradley Beal at the beginning of free agency on June 30. -via Twitter @JoshuaBRobbins / June 24, 2022
Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal will decline his $36.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season and enter unrestricted free agency this summer, a league source told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / June 22, 2022
