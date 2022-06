Cavaliers draft Isaiah Mobley, older brother of Evan Mobley

Rookie cards feed the hobby beast, but it’s always interesting to see which rookies eclipse others as the years pass us by. This list is meant to help you track down the Panini (Prizm, NBA Hoops, Contenders, etc) rookie cards over the past half-decade, so you won’t be stuck on the outside looking in. Top Five 2021 NBA Rookies: While Scottie Barnes took home the 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year Award, I don’t think his substance will overcome the flash of some of the other rookies in this class. Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons. Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers. Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors. Jalen Green, Houston Rockets. Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder -via The Athletic / June 7, 2022