Cavaliers draft Isaiah Mobley, older brother of Evan Mobley

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Cavaliers are targeting USC’s Isaiah Mobley at No. 49, brother of Evan Mobley, sources tell ESPN.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2022 NBA Draft: Cleveland Cavaliers select Isaiah Mobley, brother of Evan Mobley, with No. 49 overall pick
Joe Vardon @joevardon
At 22, the Cavs’ Ochai Agbaji is older than Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro and the same age as Darius Garland. – 9:36 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Cleveland has a strong young squad full of lottery picks:
Ochai Agbaji (14)
Evan Mobley (3)
Isaac Okoro (5)
Darius Garland (5)
Collin Sexton (8)
Lauri Markkanen (7)
Playoff team. pic.twitter.com/lqjvf5Bth1 – 9:33 PM
Rookie cards feed the hobby beast, but it’s always interesting to see which rookies eclipse others as the years pass us by. This list is meant to help you track down the Panini (Prizm, NBA Hoops, Contenders, etc) rookie cards over the past half-decade, so you won’t be stuck on the outside looking in. Top Five 2021 NBA Rookies: While Scottie Barnes took home the 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year Award, I don’t think his substance will overcome the flash of some of the other rookies in this class. Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons. Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers. Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors. Jalen Green, Houston Rockets. Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder -via The Athletic / June 7, 2022
The Oklahoma City Thunder targeted Evan Mobley in last year’s draft, but were unsuccessful in trading up from No. 6. “Last year they tried to move up, tried to get up to three for Evan Mobley,” said Adrian Wojnarowski. “I think if the Thunder had the No. 1 pick last year, they would have taken Mobley. He was there at three, but they could not pry him out of Cleveland. -via RealGM / May 19, 2022
