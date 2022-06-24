Daryl Morey on Danny Green: I really wanted to get him the fourth ring

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Daryl Morey says he expects Filip Petrusev to play on the Sixers SUMMER LEAGUE team this summer. – 1:46 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Daryl Morey on James Harden’s contract: “It’s a mutual love fest, so we feel like we’ll work it out.” – 1:31 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Daryl Morey on the draft: “If we can get a perimeter defender, maybe for a draft pick, we’d feel really good about that.”
NOTE: Morey is not allowed to comment on the trade now, as the deal isn’t yet official, so this is an “interesting” (but not interesting) post draft presser. – 1:22 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
76ers acquire De’Anthony Melton from Grizzlies for David Roddy and Danny Green sportando.basketball/en/76ers-acqui… – 1:22 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Daryl Morey: “We feel like we got better tonight.” Morey thanked Danny Green, said he wishes he could’ve gotten Green his fourth title.
Morey’s unable to talk about the De’Anthony Melton deal (not yet official), is doing some tongue-in-cheek attempting to dance around that. – 1:20 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Daryl Morey opens his post-draft availability thanking Danny Green, saying he’s disappointed he couldn’t get him his fourth ring. Then realizes he can’t talk about anything, re: Melton, sticks to “We got better tonight” – 1:19 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
“We’re excited about the possibility of some trades coming. We’re thinking we might be able to pick up some rotation piece.” – Daryl Morey – 1:18 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#ICYMI #Sixers trade No. 23 pick and Danny Green for #Grizzlies’ De’Anthony Melton at NBA draft inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 1:16 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The #Sixers’ acquisition of De’Anthony Melton is sort of reunion with Daryl Morey. As the #Rockets GM, Morey selected the guard with the 46th overall pick on the 2018 NBA draft (June 21, 2018). His Houston tenure was short lived. Morey traded him to PHX on Aug. 31, 2018. #NBA – 12:30 AM
Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck
With @Memphis Grizzlies 2022 draft work on verge of being done, they’ve added 3 wings (LaRavia, Roddy, Williams) and a backup PG (Chandler). The night also included a proposed trade to send Melton to Philly for Danny Green. All in a productive night’s work for this squad. – 12:09 AM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
Daryl Morey has now been involved involved in two Melton trades
Tonight – from Memphis for Danny Green and #23
2018 – to Phoenix (with Ryan Anderson) for Brandon Knight and Marquese Chriss
League sources say the Suns exec in that deal was ‘brilliant + devastatingly handsome’ pic.twitter.com/8cyAGgakAs – 10:39 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo, Patrick Beverley, Kyle Korver, Andre Iguodala, maybe Danny Green … I’m sure I’m forgetting some others from Zach Kleiman’s salary dump graveyard of recognizable names acquired by the Grizzlies that never played for the Grizzlies the past few years. – 10:37 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA story: The #Sixers trade No. 23 pick and Danny Green for guard De’Anthony Melton from #Grizzlies: https://t.co/ezB06Isndk #76ers pic.twitter.com/k1f7XzV4VC – 10:27 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Don’t be swayed by the Danny Green inclusion. He’s going to miss most of the season and is heavily diminished, it’s name recognition and salary filler rather than an impactful inclusion. There’s a chance of a post-35 second wind but little to suggest it’s forthcoming. – 10:26 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The 76ers are trading Danny Green and No. 23 pick David Roddy to the Grizzlies for De’Anthony Melton, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/3gJrrKlfi5 – 10:25 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Your quick newser on Philadelphia acquiring De’Anthony Melton from the Grizzlies for Danny Green and the No. 23 pick #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/06/23/six… via @SixersWire – 10:25 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Danny Green tore two ligaments in the playoffs. He’s in this deal for contract-matching. – 10:24 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers acquiring De’Anthony Melton in exchange for No. 23 pick (David Roddy) and Danny Green — confirming @Adrian Wojnarowski.
Daryl Morey added Green on his first draft night with the Sixers, trades him away in deal for the 24-year-old Melton two years later. – 10:23 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Sixers need to send an outbound salary to Memphis, which I’m guessing would be Danny Green? Would have to guarantee it, though, unless other shenanigans are in the works. – 10:21 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers sending No. 23 pick David Roddy and Danny Green to Memphis for De’Anthony Melton, according to sources. – 10:20 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Adding in Melton’s contract ($8.25m this year, $8m next year) in place of Green’s non-gtd deal makes using the nontaxpayer MLE virtually impossible. Which is a fine tradeoff, but worth pointing out.
It also means Danny Green gets his $, which is nice to see after the injury. – 10:20 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers sending Danny Green and 23 for De’Anthony Melton, per source. – 10:19 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
If you like drama, conspiracy theories, occasional disappearances, but one hell of a guard, Kyrie Irving is for you. Let’s check in with Daryl Morey. – 4:22 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
I teamed up with @Yossi Gozlan to come up with 5 trades Philly can make to move Danny Green and the No. 23 pick in tonight’s draft #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/5-trades… via @SixersWire – 1:38 PM
