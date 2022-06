Daryl Morey on James Harden: It's a mutual love fest

While there does appear to be legitimate smoke with Tucker, this isn’t a Tucker-or-bust situation for the Sixers. There are still several scenarios the team is exploring to improve its rotation and depth ahead of the draft and the start of free agency. And pieces like Thybulle, Green and pick 23 could still be in play. But don’t expect the team to dump any of those assets without gaining anything in return. The bottom line here is that nothing really appears to be off the table in the Sixers’ quest to improve the roster around Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey, who sources have told Liberty Ballers is viewed as a franchise cornerstone and virtually untouchable . -via LibertyBallers.com / June 23, 2022