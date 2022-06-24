De'Anthony Melton trade to 76ers official

Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has acquired De’Anthony Melton in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies. In the trade, Philadelphia sent draft rights to the No. 23 selection in the 2022 NBA Draft (David Roddy) and Danny Green to Memphis.
Source: NBA.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
The @Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team acquired the draft rights to David Roddy (the No. 23 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft) and Danny Green from the Philadelphia 76ers for De’Anthony Melton. pic.twitter.com/M5zHBVvjtR – 5:42 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
De’Anthony Melton shot 39.4 percent from 3 on looks when given 6 feet or more of room (wide open) since the start of the 2020-2021 season. That’s 282 shots, including reg. season and playoffs.
#Sixers probably betting they can get Melton more of these looks than MEM too. – 2:32 PM
De’Anthony Melton shot 39.4 percent from 3 on looks when given 6 feet or more of room (wide open) since the start of the 2020-2021 season. That’s 282 shots, including reg. season and playoffs.
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA story: How much can versatile combo guard De’Anthony Melton bolster the #Sixers’ subpar bench? https://t.co/hZ3QDSVTxb #76ers pic.twitter.com/Tq8mX8ph5T – 11:05 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Daryl Morey couldn’t specifically talk about De’Anthony Melton, so he termed his post-draft availability “like a Giambi press conference.” Hilarity ensued. – 8:15 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA story: The #Sixers trade No. 23 pick and Danny Green for guard De’Anthony Melton to improve bench: https://t.co/hZ3QDSVTxb pic.twitter.com/1jDV0yCrBJ – 7:00 AM
De’Anthony Melton @DeAnthonyMelton
Phillly what’s the move 👀 I’m ready ready to get too it ✊🏾😏🙌🏾 @Philadelphia 76ers – 12:17 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Quick thoughts on De’Anthony Melton, his fit on the Sixers, and how this impacts their future offseason moves: dailysix.com/sixers-acquire… – 11:45 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Is De’Anthony Melton really going to be the most meaningful veteran traded tonight? – 11:16 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Updated #NBA story: The #Sixers acquire combo guard De’Anthony Melton in draft night deal. He’s expected to bolster the subpar bench: https://t.co/hZ3QDSVTxb #76ers pic.twitter.com/YzmT0GsbhU – 11:04 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Initial story on Sixers’ trade for De’Anthony Melton. Picked up a player who’s elite at forcing turnovers, strong rebounder for his position. 38.8% from 3 on 4.7 per game over last two years.
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 10:51 PM
Initial story on Sixers’ trade for De’Anthony Melton. Picked up a player who’s elite at forcing turnovers, strong rebounder for his position. 38.8% from 3 on 4.7 per game over last two years.
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Some early thoughts on De’Anthony Melton, a good basketball player the Sixers didn’t have to give up much to get phillyvoice.com/nba-draft-rumo… – 10:50 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Updated my Sixers salary cap sheet. Have them a little over $151 million in salary following the De’Anthony Melton trade. dailysix.com/philadelphia-7… – 10:37 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
De’Anthony Melton is one of the best! Memphis is going to miss him. Cheering for him always! – 10:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
De’Anthony Melton is awesome.
Also, he might be Doc’s new Austin Rivers in Philly (not because he’s going to be his son, just on the floor lol) – 10:29 PM
De’Anthony Melton is awesome.
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA story: The #Sixers trade No. 23 pick and Danny Green for guard De’Anthony Melton from #Grizzlies: https://t.co/ezB06Isndk #76ers pic.twitter.com/k1f7XzV4VC – 10:27 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The 76ers are trading Danny Green and No. 23 pick David Roddy to the Grizzlies for De’Anthony Melton, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/3gJrrKlfi5 – 10:25 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
This is the cost of salary dumping by the way. JaMychal Green makes the same amount of money as De’Anthony Melton. – 10:25 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers acquiring De’Anthony Melton in exchange for No. 23 pick (David Roddy) and Danny Green — confirming @Adrian Wojnarowski.
Daryl Morey added Green on his first draft night with the Sixers, trades him away in deal for the 24-year-old Melton two years later. – 10:23 PM
Sixers acquiring De’Anthony Melton in exchange for No. 23 pick (David Roddy) and Danny Green — confirming @Adrian Wojnarowski.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers sending No. 23 pick David Roddy and Danny Green to Memphis for De’Anthony Melton, according to sources. – 10:20 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers sending Danny Green and 23 for De’Anthony Melton, per source. – 10:19 PM
More on this storyline
“First and foremost, I want to thank Danny Green for everything he gave the Sixers organization over the last two seasons. He was a veteran leader, consummate professional on and off the court, and made us all better. I wish him continued success in his recovery and look forward to seeing him back on the court. Heading into the draft, we had a goal of strengthening our rotation and believe we accomplished that by acquiring De’Anthony Melton. He is a young, tough and talented two-way player who can impact the game on multiple levels. We think he will thrive here and we’re excited to add him to our roster,” Morey said following the trade. -via NBA.com / June 24, 2022
Shams Charania: Sources: 76ers moved Danny Green and No. 23 to Memphis as part of trade to acquire Melton. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / June 23, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: Philadelphia is trading the No. 23 pick to Memphis for De’Anthony Melton, source tells ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / June 23, 2022
