Grizzlies GM on Danny Green's future: TBD

Damichael Cole: Zach Kleiman said “TBD” on Danny Green’s future with the Grizzlies.
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
The @Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team acquired the draft rights to David Roddy (the No. 23 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft) and Danny Green from the Philadelphia 76ers for De’Anthony Melton. pic.twitter.com/M5zHBVvjtR – 5:42 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Danny Green is a great player, great vet, and an even better human.
He’s the type of guy who elects to go on the road while injured, in the regular season, just to support his guys from the bench.
His good vibes will be missed by all. Consider me a Mr. Three Rings fan for life. pic.twitter.com/FoURZdy2WD – 5:41 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
NBA DRAFT: #Sixers did right thing by moving No. 23 pick and Danny Green … youtu.be/oIn7IbUo-VM via @YouTube – 9:16 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#AboutLastNightFlow Sixers trade No. 23 pick and Danny Green for Grizzlies’ De’Anthony Melton at NBA draft inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:13 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA story: The #Sixers trade No. 23 pick and Danny Green for guard De’Anthony Melton to improve bench: https://t.co/hZ3QDSVTxb pic.twitter.com/1jDV0yCrBJ – 7:00 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
76ers acquire De’Anthony Melton from Grizzlies for David Roddy and Danny Green sportando.basketball/en/76ers-acqui… – 1:22 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Daryl Morey: “We feel like we got better tonight.” Morey thanked Danny Green, said he wishes he could’ve gotten Green his fourth title.
Morey’s unable to talk about the De’Anthony Melton deal (not yet official), is doing some tongue-in-cheek attempting to dance around that. – 1:20 AM
Daryl Morey: “We feel like we got better tonight.” Morey thanked Danny Green, said he wishes he could’ve gotten Green his fourth title.
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Daryl Morey opens his post-draft availability thanking Danny Green, saying he’s disappointed he couldn’t get him his fourth ring. Then realizes he can’t talk about anything, re: Melton, sticks to “We got better tonight” – 1:19 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#ICYMI #Sixers trade No. 23 pick and Danny Green for #Grizzlies’ De’Anthony Melton at NBA draft inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 1:16 AM
Danny Green @DGreen_14
PHILLY…THANK YOU!!!
It’s been real
To my brothers, we will always be family…the organization, coaching staff, medical staff, front office and owners I’ll always appreciate you and everything you’ve done for me….LOVE pic.twitter.com/xUYL6Foz6C – 12:17 AM
PHILLY…THANK YOU!!!
It’s been real
Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck
With @Memphis Grizzlies 2022 draft work on verge of being done, they’ve added 3 wings (LaRavia, Roddy, Williams) and a backup PG (Chandler). The night also included a proposed trade to send Melton to Philly for Danny Green. All in a productive night’s work for this squad. – 12:09 AM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
Daryl Morey has now been involved involved in two Melton trades
Tonight – from Memphis for Danny Green and #23
2018 – to Phoenix (with Ryan Anderson) for Brandon Knight and Marquese Chriss
Daryl Morey has now been involved involved in two Melton trades
Tonight – from Memphis for Danny Green and #23
2018 – to Phoenix (with Ryan Anderson) for Brandon Knight and Marquese Chriss
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo, Patrick Beverley, Kyle Korver, Andre Iguodala, maybe Danny Green … I’m sure I’m forgetting some others from Zach Kleiman’s salary dump graveyard of recognizable names acquired by the Grizzlies that never played for the Grizzlies the past few years. – 10:37 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA story: The #Sixers trade No. 23 pick and Danny Green for guard De’Anthony Melton from #Grizzlies: https://t.co/ezB06Isndk #76ers pic.twitter.com/k1f7XzV4VC – 10:27 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Don’t be swayed by the Danny Green inclusion. He’s going to miss most of the season and is heavily diminished, it’s name recognition and salary filler rather than an impactful inclusion. There’s a chance of a post-35 second wind but little to suggest it’s forthcoming. – 10:26 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The 76ers are trading Danny Green and No. 23 pick David Roddy to the Grizzlies for De’Anthony Melton, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/3gJrrKlfi5 – 10:25 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Your quick newser on Philadelphia acquiring De’Anthony Melton from the Grizzlies for Danny Green and the No. 23 pick #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/06/23/six… via @SixersWire – 10:25 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Danny Green tore two ligaments in the playoffs. He’s in this deal for contract-matching. – 10:24 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers acquiring De’Anthony Melton in exchange for No. 23 pick (David Roddy) and Danny Green — confirming @Adrian Wojnarowski.
Daryl Morey added Green on his first draft night with the Sixers, trades him away in deal for the 24-year-old Melton two years later. – 10:23 PM
Sixers acquiring De’Anthony Melton in exchange for No. 23 pick (David Roddy) and Danny Green — confirming @Adrian Wojnarowski.
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Sixers need to send an outbound salary to Memphis, which I’m guessing would be Danny Green? Would have to guarantee it, though, unless other shenanigans are in the works. – 10:21 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers sending No. 23 pick David Roddy and Danny Green to Memphis for De’Anthony Melton, according to sources. – 10:20 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Adding in Melton’s contract ($8.25m this year, $8m next year) in place of Green’s non-gtd deal makes using the nontaxpayer MLE virtually impossible. Which is a fine tradeoff, but worth pointing out.
It also means Danny Green gets his $, which is nice to see after the injury. – 10:20 PM
Adding in Melton’s contract ($8.25m this year, $8m next year) in place of Green’s non-gtd deal makes using the nontaxpayer MLE virtually impossible. Which is a fine tradeoff, but worth pointing out.
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers sending Danny Green and 23 for De’Anthony Melton, per source. – 10:19 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: 76ers moved Danny Green and No. 23 to Memphis as part of trade to acquire De’Anthony Melton. – 10:18 PM
More on this storyline
Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has acquired De’Anthony Melton in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies. In the trade, Philadelphia sent draft rights to the No. 23 selection in the 2022 NBA Draft (David Roddy) and Danny Green to Memphis. -via NBA.com / June 24, 2022
“First and foremost, I want to thank Danny Green for everything he gave the Sixers organization over the last two seasons. He was a veteran leader, consummate professional on and off the court, and made us all better. I wish him continued success in his recovery and look forward to seeing him back on the court. Heading into the draft, we had a goal of strengthening our rotation and believe we accomplished that by acquiring De’Anthony Melton. He is a young, tough and talented two-way player who can impact the game on multiple levels. We think he will thrive here and we’re excited to add him to our roster,” Morey said following the trade. -via NBA.com / June 24, 2022
The Philadelphia 76ers traded the rights to the 23rd overall pick of Thursday night’s NBA draft and Danny Green to the Memphis Grizzlies for De’Anthony Melton The Sixers selected Colorado State’s David Roddy and he will be sent to Memphis. -via NBA.com / June 24, 2022
