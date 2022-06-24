Hawks could still pursue Deandre Ayton in free agency, but it would depend on him taking less than a max

The Hawks could still pursue Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton in free agency. Sources tell The Athletic that the Hawks’ interest in the 23-year-old would be contingent on landing him for less than a max contract.
Source: Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
It was an uneventful draft night for the Suns, which means the pressure of the offseason falls on free agency now. For @PHNX_Suns, I wrote about what’s ahead for James Jones, as well as his thoughts on Deandre Ayton and Phoenix’s draft process: https://t.co/A8VLXt7HLw pic.twitter.com/Thdy6Jxybi – 11:03 AM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
When you wake up, on @TheAthletic app, there will be an exclusive Jaden Ivey Q&A, a new podcast episode and “Inside the Pistons’ 2022 NBA Draft night,” with a focus on the chaos, Weaver’s masterclass and DeAndre Ayton.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#NBADraft ended with Phoenix #Suns still on the outside of it.
No picks.
Up next?
Free agency.
Deandre Ayton.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“DA is a big part of what we do.”
#Suns GM James Jones about Deandre Ayton, a restricted free agent.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
James Jones said nothing has changed when it comes to his stance about Deandre Ayton since exit interviews. Huge part of their team and free agency is something they will talk about when the time comes. – 12:41 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
Packed show tonight…
– Making sense of the Knicks trade
– Kyrie saga + potential fallout
– What now with Ayton?
– Pacers now 1st Team All League Pass
– Giving away $100 to 5 contestants
– Fan calls
Join us!⬇️
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
DET obviously could still pursue Ayton given their cap space, but I get the sense the draft went so well in their favor (they didn’t expect ivey at 5) that they could role with the youngsters and seek veteran assistance in free agency. Troy has said many times no skipping steps. – 10:39 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
I wouldn’t quite understand trading into the lottery for Duren and then paying Ayton but this is also the front office that added 4 million centers two offseason ago so idk – 9:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bennedict Mathurin has same representation as #Suns big Deandre Ayton.
Nima Namakian and Bill Duffy are both at the draft with Mathurin, the Pac-12 Player of the Year.
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Jalen Duren at 5 would be WILD. Please, please make it happen.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
ESPN’s Jalen Rose: Deandre Ayton should want to part ways with Phoenix #Suns (w/video) https://t.co/iJJXbvEfLI via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/6KENY33iZp – 7:08 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Does Grant trade make it more likely Deandre Ayton becomes a Piston? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/23/doe… – 6:03 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On JaVale McGee’s softball charity game, the Suns backing “their guy” Deandre Ayton and more from last night: bit.ly/39JQ0cj – 3:09 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Please stop comparing Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul, I am begging you. Performance, contract value, whatever angle you attack it from, it remains weird and nonsensical to keep pitting the two against each other – 2:43 PM
More on this storyline
Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard was reportedly interested in playing with Ayton. However, Portland kept Jusuf Nurkic through the trade deadline with the intention of re-signing him in free agency this summer, which remains the case a week before free agency begins, league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / June 24, 2022
Gerald Bourguet: James Jones said his stance on Deandre Ayton has not changed. The Suns haven’t said anything differently. “DA remains a big part of what we do and he’s a free agent, so we’ll talk about free agency when the time comes.” -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / June 24, 2022
The Pistons are widely expected to make the pursuit of Phoenix Suns restricted free agent Deandre Ayton their priority after agreeing Wednesday to trade Jerami Grant to Portland. Word is Ayton, furthermore, would indeed embrace the concept of teaming with Cade Cunningham to form a new Pistons two-man core. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 23, 2022
