Jabari Smith on being drafted third overall: Of course I'll use it as a chip on my shoulder

David Hardisty @clutchfans
On playing for the #Rockets
Jabari Smith: “It’s good to have brothers you can grow with.”
Tari Eason: “The team is young, they like to get up and down. It fits my style well.”
TyTy Washington: “It’s going to be fun.” – 5:57 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
TyTy Washington said everybody knows who Jabari Smith is and he’s the guy. He said Jabari also likes to talk trash on the court, which brought out a smile from Jabari. – 5:47 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
TyTy Washington on Tari Eason: “No one can stop Tari from getting to the rim…He’s just a hooper and wants to go out there and win.”
On Jabari Smith: “Everybody knows who Jabari he is…He’s gonna talk trash and play hard on both sides of the ball.” – 5:46 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Jabari Smith said he doesn’t care if he’s picked 3rd or #52. “Of course I’ll use it as a chip on my shoulder.” – 5:38 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason and TyTy Washington join Rafael Stone and Stephen Silas for their opening press conference. pic.twitter.com/3pFOkQQV25 – 5:33 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
The Jabari Smith x Tari Eason possibilities on defense are already formulating in Smith’s head. https://t.co/eVO25elDMr pic.twitter.com/jv0h0KakIk – 1:08 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
ICYMI early this morning, the normally stoic Rockets GM Rafael Stone could not help by show his excitement with unexpected draft haul. A look at how Jabari Smith and Tari Eason fit, especially with defensive potential houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 10:39 AM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Houston is going to love Jabari Smith. pic.twitter.com/T6NbnhfC6j – 10:17 AM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
“I like to have fun, I like to play with a smile. But at the same time, I’m all business. I’m always going to come in with that competitive edge. I don’t like to lose, that’s the type of person I am.”
Jabari Smith Jr. Exclusive (@Kelly Iko) theathletic.com/3381819/2022/0… – 9:52 AM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Jabari Smith, the No.3 pick, on landing in Houston, why he prides himself on defense, anticipating playing with Jalen Green/Kevin Porter Jr and more.
Exclusive for @TheAthletic. Sub for $1
theathletic.com/3381819/2022/0… – 9:43 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Paolo Banchero vs Jabari Smith to open Summer League is going to be fun. – 8:54 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rafael Stone on Jabari Smith: He’s a seamless fit with our current group, Tari too.” – 12:57 AM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Rafael Stone on Jabari Smith Jr: “I did notice that when he shoots it, it usually goes in. That’s what I noticed. I think he’s the best shooter in the draft. We’re beyond excited to have Jabari.” – 12:46 AM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets GM Rafael Stone said they had no advance notice that Paolo Banchero would be the Magic’s choice at no. 1, but said they were prepared for it, there were a couple phone calls to make, & they’re really excited with who they got in Jabari Smith Jr. – 12:45 AM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets GM Rafael Stone meeting with the media now discussing the selections of Jabari Smith (no. 3) & Tari Eason (no. 17) The deal which brought the 26th pick, then the 29th pick to Houston (TyTy Washington) has not been officially announced. – 12:41 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Patrick Baldwin Jr. finished as ESPN’s No. 5-ranked high school prospect in the class of 2021. Who was No. 6?
Jabari Smith, the third pick in the NBA draft this year, who many saw as the top prospect – 11:48 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
“You’re getting a hard worker. You’re getting somebody who gonna come in with a chip on their shoulder. Somebody who gonna come in and compete from day 1.”
Jabari Smith Jr. has a message for Houston fans after getting drafted No. 3. pic.twitter.com/e1Xi9EUt4W – 11:38 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets select Jabari Smith Jr. with No. 3 pick in 2022 NBA Draft ift.tt/XCsAbSk – 11:18 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Possible top 15 training camp roster
Jalen Green
Kevin Porter Jr
Jae’Sean Tate
Alperen Sengun
Jabari Smith
Josh Christopher
Usman Garuba
K.J. Martin
Tari Eason
TyTy Washington
Garrison Mathews
Daishen Nix
David Nwaba
Eric Gordon
Boban Marjanovic – 11:05 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Quick one from me while the goods are cooking — Rockets draft Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr. No. 3: Scouting report and how he fits theathletic.com/3381212/2022/0… – 10:51 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Tari Eason:
6-foot-8
7-foot-2 wingspan
Can guard all 5 positions
90th percentile in transition
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“He’s going to a tremendous opportunity.”
Jabari Smith Jr. didn’t go number one overall but @Eddie Johnson, @franfraschilla & @TermineRadio like his fit in Houston. #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/pwlUafIRra – 9:33 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Jabari Smith on goals he would like to accomplish: “But ultimately I just want to win championships and be labeled as a winner, always deep in the playoffs, somebody always competing for championships. That’s what I want to be.” #Rockets – 9:27 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Props to @Matt Babcock and @DMurrayHoops! They have been nailing this draft; they are 8-for-10 so far. The only picks they have missed are Paolo Banchero to Orlando and Jabari Smith to Houston (like everyone else). Check out the rest of their mock draft: basketballnews.com/nba-draft – 9:01 PM
Darren Heitner @DarrenHeitner
No 1 agent is dominating the top of the #NBADraft. Here are some pairings:
Paolo Banchero – Mike Miller
Chet Holmgren – Bill Duffy
Jabari Smith – Wallace Prather
Keegan Smith – Mark Bartelstein
Jaden Ivey – Austin Brown
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Been almost a half hour, still kind of stunned by how things unfolded so I’m re-reading this. Yeah, that happened.
NBA draft live updates: Rockets take Jabari Smith Jr. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 8:42 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Jabari Smith and the #Rockets will open Summer League play against Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic on July 7th. Two weeks from tonight. – 8:40 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets select Jabari Smith Jr. with No. 3 pick in 2022 NBA Draft houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 8:39 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
At No 3 to Houston, Jabari Smith is the highest-drafted player out of Auburn. Charles Barkley was No. 5 in that great 1984 draft that went Olajuwon, Bowie, Jordan, Perkins and Barkley. – 8:26 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
Jabari Smith has shown he is a versatile scorer *and* a versatile defender. pic.twitter.com/6wS2j4rSNJ – 8:25 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2022 NBA Draft grades: Houston Rockets select Jabari Smith with No. 3 overall pick
cbssports.com/nba/news/2022-… – 8:24 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Rockets had a simple plan with the No. 3 pick: Take the last of the three top-tier players left on the board. It was expected to be Paolo Banchero. It ended up being Jabari Smith Jr., whose shooting and defensive versatility should pair well with Jalen Green. – 8:24 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
The Rockets are getting a legit 6’10 hard-working, no-nonsense two-way player with an incredible drive to win. I feel like the Rockets got the #1 pick. Houston’s basketball culture will be led by Jabari Smith Jr. – 8:24 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Surprised Jabari Smith was available at No. 3. Huge get for the Houston Rockets – 8:23 PM
Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo
What a treat for Houston, honestly. Jabari Smith is my No. 1 prospect in this class and someone I firmly believe should have gone at 1. Rockets should be pretty happy with this outcome! – 8:23 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
With the 3rd pick in the 2022 NBA draft, the @Houston Rockets select Jabari Smith. Welcome to H-Town, @jabarismithjr 🚀 #Rockets – 8:23 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Rockets take Jabari Smith Jr. Now… what will the Kings do at 4? May get interesting. – 8:22 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Between Jalen Green and Jabari Smith, Rockets will lead the league in players pissed off at the slot they were drafted. – 8:21 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Houston Rockets are selecting Jabari Smith Jr. with the No. 3 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 8:21 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Jabari Smith is the highest #NBADraft pick in Auburn history.
Howard Chen @TheHoChen
Jabari Smith is gonna play with a chip on his shoulder for his entire career after this
#NBADraft – 8:21 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Houston selects Jabari Smith II at No. 3. twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:20 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Since the lottery, Rockets officials have spoken about being thrilled with taking any of the draft’s top-three big men. No surprise Houston is going to opt for Jabari Smith here at No. 3. – 8:19 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Jabari Smith to the Houston Rockets! We’re discussing that now: twitter.com/i/spaces/1lPKq… – 8:19 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sounds like Jabari Smith Jr. will go to the Houston Rockets at No. 3, leaving the Kings with their choice of Jaden Ivey, Keegan Murray, etc. – 8:19 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Auburn’s Jabari Smith is atop Houston’s draft board at No. 3, sources tell ESPN. – 8:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Chet Holmgren to the Thunder. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… No surprise after the Banchero surprise. Jabari Smith Jr., come on down. – 8:17 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Jabari Smith did not work out for the Houston #Rockets pre-draft. – 8:12 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jabari Smith is going to personally pummel the Orlando Magic for years. Wow. Banchero first! – 8:11 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Thunder having the pick between Jabari Smith Jr and Chet Holmgren is incredible. I still think they go Chet, but Jabari Smith Jr is my number one. – 8:08 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jabari Smith Jr only worked out for Orlando and OKC cause he knew he was going top 2. pic.twitter.com/z5LcFinDq5 – 7:57 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
If Paolo goes #1, should the Kings sell the house to go get Jabari Smith Jr? – 7:57 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Paolo Banchero is now the betting favorite to be chosen No, 1 ahead of Jabari Smith. #NBADraft – 7:50 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
You’ll hear a lot about Jabari Smith’s versatility on the defensive end tonight. As a freshman, he guarded players 6’6 or shorter nearly half of the time and players under 6’2 over 15% of the time. pic.twitter.com/3rTdVZj39n – 7:44 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
As I just reported on our NBA Draft Show on ESPN, Duke’s Paolo Banchero has joined Auburn’s Jabari Smith under serious consideration to be franchise’s No. 1 overall pick, sources said. There’s a real chance draft boards could get blown up at the top of the lottery. – 7:40 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
“There’s a chance tonight that everybody’s draft boards can get blown up. I’m told that Paolo Banchero of Duke is very much in the conversation to go #1 over to the Magic along with Auburn’s Jabari Smith. Orlando will call that pick in here within 35-40 minutes.” – @Adrian Wojnarowski – 7:37 PM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
Would feel OK taking three guys in this draft over Jabari Smith. – 7:13 PM
Kelly Iko: The Houston Rockets will draft Jabari Smith at No.3, sources tell @TheAthletic. -via Twitter @KellyIkoNBA / June 23, 2022
