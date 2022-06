John Collins 'done in Atlanta'?

Yet while there seems to be some sort of unofficial consensus around the league that Sacramento is leading the way in terms of the negotiations, sources say the Kings’ offer has thus far been seen as underwhelming by the Hawks. Kings small forward Harrison Barnes would go to Atlanta in the deal, and — to be clear — the Kings’ No. 4 pick is not part of these discussions. If that were the case, it would likely be done already. -via The Athletic / June 23, 2022