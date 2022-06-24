Kawhi Leonard on course to playing 5-on-5

Andrew Greif: Lawrence Frank says that Kawhi Leonard is “doing great” with his recovery. Said he is on course to playing 5-on-5 but is not yet doing that quite yet.
Source: Twitter @AndrewGreif
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lawrence Frank called Kawhi Leonard & Paul George “great partners” with collaborating on roster moves: “They have great insight & passionately care about the type of people that are in the locker room. They look for people that work, have great habits and are pros.” – 1:33 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Lawrence Frank jokes that it’s good the Clippers can afford the light bill, considering how much time Kawhi spends in the gym. No five on five yet, he says in this update. pic.twitter.com/cWs1lYZu2J – 1:22 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lawrence Frank on Kawhi Leonard: “He continues to do great. He’s maniacal with his work ethic.” Frank joked “we’re glad we can afford the light bill” given how much Kawhi has been in the gym. Despite that progress, Frank said that Kawhi isn’t doing any 5-on-5 work – 1:21 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lawrence Frank says that Kawhi Leonard is not doing 5-on-5 at this stage. But calls his process “maniacal” – 1:21 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Lawrence Frank says that Kawhi Leonard is “doing great” with his recovery. Said he is on course to playing 5-on-5 but is not yet doing that quite yet. – 1:20 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lawrence Frank says that Kawhi Leonard continues to do great in his workouts. – 1:19 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🆕 @TheAthletic
Emptying the notebook ahead of Clippers Draft Night, including:
– Kawhi Leonard optimism 📈
– San Diego Clippers 🏖️
– Clips could indeed add a pick ➕
– Jay Scrubb not certain to return 2⃣
– Predraft workouts are noisy 🎱
theathletic.com/3380358/2022/0… – 4:17 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2011, the @Cleveland Cavaliers selected Kyrie Irving with the first overall pick in the NBA Draft.
Players in this draft have accounted for 31 All-Star nods:
7 – Irving
6 – Jimmy Butler
5 – Kawhi Leonard
5 – Klay Thompson
4 – Kemba Walker
2 – Isaiah Thomas
2 – Nikola Vucevic pic.twitter.com/vY8aFVBKXY – 11:01 AM
Andrew Greif: Lawrence Frank said that he and Tyronn Lue speak almost every day and that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George like to be involved in discussing personnel decisions as the team enters free agency. “It’s great to see how invested they are in the organization and what it means.” -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / June 24, 2022
Ohm Youngmisuk: Lawrence Frank says Clippers are fortunate that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George get along so well and set an example as the team’s best players for the rest of the locker room. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / June 24, 2022
Ohm Youngmisuk. Lawrence Frank on Kawhi Leonard’s progress: “He continues to do great. He is maniacal in his work ethic… he is putting in the hours. He is doing great and continues to progress.” -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / June 24, 2022
