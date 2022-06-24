Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving free agency: I just let things play out and see what happens... it's so out of my control

In an answer to a question posed by Eddie Gonzalez of the Etcs podcast, Kevin Durant said he isn’t involved in his teammate and friend Kyrie Irving’s free agency, adding, “I just let things play out and see what happens,” adding “Whatever happens, the friendship will still be there.” … “It’s no involvement at all. I can’t be involved with it,” he said. “This is this man’s livelihood. This is much bigger than me. Being a free agent, it’s one of the most important times in your career. That can’t be swayed by anybody else. I just do me and wait for the time. There’s nothing that can happen right now. I don’t think he can even make a decision on opting out until the 29th, I think. I just let things play out and see what happens, but keep the regular contact up with Kai and see what happens. It’s something that’s so much out of my control that I don’t want to be a part of it. We’ll see what happens though.”
Source: Net Income, Chris Milholen @ NetsDaily
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The Clippers don’t seem interested in Kyrie Irving. Lawrence Frank’s answer to my question on how high he ranks availability history & leadership qualities in any potential trade or free-agent signing this summer. https://t.co/szFvlXjr9E pic.twitter.com/OfEEugsV8q – 11:20 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: Potential options if Heat loses Tucker in free agency (Miami will try hard to avoid losing Tucker). And Miami on Kyrie Irving’s list: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 10:08 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
With Kevin Durant “monitoring” the Kyrie situation in Brooklyn, could he be on the move this summer?
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Kyrie he knows he won’t be around all the time. It’ll be something — a birthday, an anniversary, a full moon, an eclipse — that will prevent him from clocking into work that day or that week. Part-time services, full-time prices sports.yahoo.com/kyrie-irving-i… – 8:57 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls fans that actually drank the KD kool-aid and thought he’d be a Bull by the end of the draft. pic.twitter.com/e7X740PPe5 – 8:56 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
For @YahooSports: Kyrie Irving wants the money and all the influence today’s stars have. But he probably has more influence on driving the conversation in the NBA than he practically does in the building he appears at every once in a while. sports.yahoo.com/kyrie-irving-i… – 2:47 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
NBA Draft ends the way it started for the Nets, with no draft picks. Brooklyn stood pat. Expectation seemed to be that way after sending some texts out towards end of first round. We’ll see who they land the UDFA route. And oh yeah, that Kyrie Irving situation is a thing, too. – 12:32 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant still could stay with #Nets even if Kyrie Irving leaves nypost.com/2022/06/24/kev… via @nypostsports – 12:18 AM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
IF Kevin Durant ever becomes available, and IF the Celtics tried to trade for him… IF…
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls twitter starting the draft night thinking KD was somehow becoming a Bull … and ending up with Dalen Terry … Silly Bulls fans … pic.twitter.com/iPPQ9S3MK4 – 10:06 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Potential options if Heat loses free agent priority P.J. Tucker. And Miami on Kyrie Irving’s list: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:44 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
What’s the latest on Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant’s future in Brooklyn? twitter.com/i/spaces/1lPKq… – 9:19 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
ESPN comping the #1 pick to Michael Beasley and Ben Simmons before comping the #2 pick to Giannis and #3 to KD is a helluva turn. – 8:19 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kevin Durant changed the big man position in the NBA forever and a decade-plus later the OKC Thunder are collecting his disciples. – 8:16 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Paolo Banchero is the 5th No. 1 from Duke following
Art Heyman (1963)
Elton Brand (1999)
Kyrie Irving (2011)
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Paolo Banchero is the fifth player from Duke selected with the first overall pick in the #NBADraft.
StatMuse @statmuse
Duke has had 5 players picked first overall, the most in NBA history.
Paolo Banchero (2022)
Zion Williamson (2019)
Kyrie Irving (2011)
Elton Brand (1999)
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Paulo Banchero would be the 5th top overall pick from Duke.
That extends what is already a record.
Zion Williamson.
Kyrie Irving.
Elton Brand.
Art Heyman.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
One note on Kyrie Irving/Nets: Brooklyn’s stance against giving Irving a max extension has been thus far fully supported by owner Joe Tsai. – 8:07 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast: it’s PART ONE of NBA Draftapalooza featuring Kyrie/Nets drama, a Most Fun KD Trade Teams draft and my official decision on Paolo/Chet/Jabari. Taped w/ @Kevin O’Connor @Ryen Russillo @ChrisRyan77 at 3:15 PT.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
While Kevin Durant reportedly thinks over his options with the Nets, his agent/business manager, Rich Kleiman just walked onto the floor at Barclays Center. – 7:56 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
People forget Sean Marks was entirely noncommittal on Irving at his season-ending press conference a month ago. – 7:55 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
On the Nets, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving: pic.twitter.com/xphBIP8LB3 – 7:44 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think the funniest thing about Kyrie possibly taking the TPMLE to join the Lakers is that Westbrook would still be there.
Do they John Wall him at that point? Do they give up picks to move him? Just play him 15 MPG?
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Latest on the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to start the @Stadium 2022 NBA Draft Live Show: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 7:31 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
Kyrie’s options
1) opt in to his $36.9m PO – can just opt in or opt in and then extend
2) get Brooklyn to cooperate on a sign and trade
3) opt out and leave as a free agent – but here are the teams with cap space (DET, ORL, IND, SAN)
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
They’re playing James Harden and Kyrie Irving highlights on the jumbotron as part of a Nets top 10 plays here at the draft and come on read the room Barclays Center – 7:13 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The way the 2016-19 Rockets are talked about is nuts. Top 2 seeds in 3 straight years. Would’ve beat the KD Warriors, arguably the greatest team ever, had Chris Paul not gotten hurt, and then would’ve ostensibly gone on to win a title. “What did those Rockets teams win?” C’mon. – 7:13 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Deleted this tweet because I think there was a misconception that I’m saying that I personally wouldn’t offer guys like this for Durant. I probably would (though Barnes I’d hesitate on).
I’m saying teams tend to be much stingier about giving up young guys of this caliber. pic.twitter.com/jqE8S7kFpD – 7:13 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I have no idea what Kevin Durant will actually net in a trade if it comes to that.
I think he’s worth as much as basically any star ever traded. I don’t know how much power he’ll have to force a destination. I don’t know how fearful teams are of his age and flight risk status. – 6:47 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
not sure i ever truly understood deja vu before the kyrie irving news cycle – 6:46 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kyrie Irving career:
.721 in games with LeBron
.477 in games without LeBron
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Bump this again -> Latest @BleacherReport A 3-Team Kyrie Irving Trade Between Lakers-Nets-Thunder Could Make Everyone Happy – I mean, this is the internet, no single thing is going to make everyone happy. Nonetheless, I dug into why it could add up bleacherreport.com/articles/10039… – 6:27 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
If you ranked all 29 teams (someone will do this if they haven’t already) in terms of most realistic Durant trade destinations, the Grizzlies are a lot closer to the top than the bottom. Still not all that realistic, but … – 6:21 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
The Nets were just hanging out with a young team that had improved by 14 wins in the spring of 2019 when Kyrie Irving and Durant told them, “Hey, you guys, get excited, we’re coming to play for you!”
Oh.
Dan Favale @danfavale
kyrie and the nets negotiating against each other pic.twitter.com/mRrr4QQ4JX – 6:18 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
My official prediction for tonight:
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Exploring potential stretch four options if Heat loses free agent priority Tucker. And Miami again on Kyrie Irving’s list: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:57 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The Sixers are reportedly on Kyrie Irving’s short list of sign-and-trade preferences if he makes his way out of Brooklyn. So here are my thoughts on whether it’s worthy being in the Irving business in 2022 phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 5:43 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Report: Kyrie Irving lists Mavs as possible destination if he can’t reach deal with Nets dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:40 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
I expect Nets to work this out with Kyrie/KD, but this year may be the only season they can struggle and be fine. This is #Rockets last year they expect to lose. Their pick will be high. They only have swap rights this year. BKN could finish #7 in the draft and still keep it. – 5:18 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
💯 The leaks and rumors surrounding Kyrie
💯 Three most likely teams for Kyrie if he does leave Brooklyn
💯 Real One of the Week
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Reports: Irving gives Nets list of potential destinations, Durant considering Nets’ future nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/23/rep… – 5:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Nets wins in the last 4 seasons:
2019 — 42
*add Kyrie and KD
2020 — 35
2021 — 48
2022 — 44
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Six teams are among Kyrie Irving’s preferred destinations if he leaves the Nets
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Kyrie Irving has named 6 teams he would like to play for 👀
Kevin Durant is monitoring the Nets situation, which opens a window for Irving to find a new team via opt-in and trade
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat linked to Kyrie Irving’s latest NBA wandering eye, as Nets situation grows muddled. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: The Heat’s ongoing Chet Kammerer impact; and Jimmy Butler getting his international kicks. – 4:58 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. Topics include Kyrie giving up $30M (spoiler: he won’t), Darvin Ham’s staff, and what the Lakers could do w/a second round pick. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp
Think the Wiz are kicking the tires on Kuzma, Rui and KCP for KD? I sure hope they are – 4:51 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Trade machine: everything your team has for Kevin Durant.
Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp
Is Kyrie spiteful enough to opt out and take the midlevel with another contender? Literally any other star and the answer is no. But Kyrie… Maybe! – 4:47 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
I understand they’re in the middle of a negotiation battle, but let’s say they do lose KD and Kyrie — they fired Kenny Atkinson, his staff, fired Nash’s staff, traded away all their core pieces.
What’s next?
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
For the record the Kevin Durant trade I would hope for as an objective basketball fan would be Memphis. – 4:37 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
James Harden seeing Kevin Durant and Kyrie potentially on their way out of Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/BSDkjmqSxs – 4:34 PM
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
Kyrie getting traded to the Sixers and KD getting traded to the Warriors would be by far the funniest outcome – 4:31 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think the Nets are going to figure this out. I think Durant, Kyrie and Simmons are gonna be in the opening day lineup.
But if they don’t, this immediately becomes one of the greatest disasters in roster-building history. To go from favorites to this in ONE YEAR is unheard of. – 4:29 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Kevin Durant is monitoring the Brooklyn Nets’ situation and considering options with his future. Kyrie Irving is set to leaving the Nets this summer and everything is going to change for the franchise. Nothing will be the same in Brooklyn #NetsWorld
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Personally find it all too convenient that the 2 top insiders reported at the same time for it to be much more than a threat to BKN.
But, Kyrie has to be like the only in-prime star whose risk exceeds his reward? – 4:24 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
If you like drama, conspiracy theories, occasional disappearances, but one hell of a guard, Kyrie Irving is for you. Let’s check in with Daryl Morey. – 4:22 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Could Kevin Durant be on the move this offseason?! The NBA is insane, man. – 4:21 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We noted earlier this week that people around Kyrie Irving have viewed NYK as potential destination if things went awry in his negotiations w/BKN; @Adrian Wojnarowski reports that NYK is among teams Irving would like BKN to consider in sign-&-trades in that scenario: on.sny.tv/gv3roJd – 4:21 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
I wrote earlier this week about the Knicks’ route to acquiring Kyrie Irving, if they want to sign him.
They are over the cap today, but they don’t need to do a sign-and-trade to bring Kyrie in. There are moves that can open up max space.
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
The idea of Brooklyn sign-and-trading Kyrie to Philly to get Harden back after he demanded out of Brooklyn to get to Philly is so funny that I’m refusing to acknowledge how utterly insane and improbable it is. – 4:19 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The team I’d watch on the Kyrie front, just based on the list @Adrian Wojnarowski put out: the Los Angeles Clippers. – 4:19 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Intriguing leverage play here by Kyrie/KD to get Irving his max deal with the Nets. We will see if Sean Marks blinks first even though he’s holding most of the cards. Durant is signed through 2025-26 and Kyrie can’t go anywhere he wants to in free agency without Nets’ help. – 4:18 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
if you are someone who roots for armageddon: it’s not Kyrie for Russ, it’s Kyrie AND Russ. – 4:17 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: If Kyrie Irving can’t reach an agreement to stay with Brooklyn, he has a list of teams he’d like them to consider on sign-and-trades, including Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, Heat, Mavs and 76ers. None of those teams have cap space to sign him without Nets’ help. – 4:10 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Kevin Durant is monitoring the Brooklyn Nets’ situation and considering options with his future.
This now opens the path for Kyrie Irving to proceed on finding a new home via opt-in and trade. – 4:07 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Great viewer comment on the @LockedOnLakers YouTube page! AK @LockedOnNBAPods
StatMuse @statmuse
Most career points at each draft pick position:
#1 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
#2 — Kevin Durant
#3 — Michael Jordan
#4 — Russell Westbrook
#5 — Kevin Garnett
#6 — Adrian Dantley
#7 — Steph Curry
#8 — Robert Parish
#9 — Dirk Nowitzki
#10 — Paul Pierce pic.twitter.com/H9aKWPEa0Q – 1:05 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
Kyrie Irving is suddenly, maybe available but disciplined teams with structure and a clear identity know better than to pursue him. That’s what makes the Lakers his ideal landing spot. theathletic.com/3379101/2022/0… – 12:06 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Would Kyrie *really* take $30M less to join the Lakers? Jordan Ott joins Darvin Ham’s staff. Can the Lakers buy into the second round of the draft? #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe, fools!
StatMuse @statmuse
First overall picks to play on a team with LeBron James:
— Joe Smith
— Shaquille O’Neal
— Greg Oden
— Kyrie Irving
— Andrew Bogut
— Derrick Rose
— Anthony Davis
— Dwight Howard
That’s 28% of #1 picks since 1992. pic.twitter.com/fn33o07FTQ – 11:12 AM
More on this storyline
Regarding the friendship factor in Irving’s free agency decision “That’s where I’m at with it. Basketball is obviously the most important thing but I try not to let that get in the way of somebody else’s personal decision. Like I said, whatever happens, the friendship will still be there.” -via NetsDaily / June 24, 2022
He also briefly discussed “reports” surrounding him and Irving. “It’s just reports. You know, that go around this time, the Draft, the Finals just ended. You just got to keep that dialogue going, keep that engagement going. So, obviously, it’s an interesting topic. There’s a lot going on with our team. Uncertainty with Ben not playing with us, us being swept in the playoffs, Kyrie’s situation being a free agent. So there’s a lot of certainty with our team. I understand why there’s so much noise around us, but as individuals, you control what you can. “If the time’s right, everything will work out for itself.” -via NetsDaily / June 24, 2022
Rumblings that Kevin Durant would demand out of Brooklyn if Kyrie Irving were to leave the Nets was the biggest story Thursday night at the 2022 NBA Draft. Durant, however, reportedly hasn’t told the Nets he would ask for a trade, just a map of how they would plan to contend post-Irving. -via New York Post / June 24, 2022
The Athletic: Kyrie Irving to the Lakers chatter is “somewhat substantive,” according to @Sam Amick. “You’ve got people within the league actually thinking … ‘Man, I think he might find a way to get back with LeBron.'” pic.twitter.com/ZTNyf2SAjq -via Twitter @TheAthleticNBA / June 24, 2022
