Knicks pursuit of Jalen Brunson gaining major momentum

Sources say that New York’s ability during Thursday night’s NBA Draft to offload Kemba Walker’s $9.2 million salary for next season, coupled with a growing belief that it can shed further salary to expand its offer when the marketplace officially opens next Thursday, has established the Knicks as a very credible threat to bring Brunson to Gotham. One source close to the process described that threat as “very, very, very real.” -via marcstein.substack.com / June 24, 2022