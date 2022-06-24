Knicks pursuit of Jalen Brunson gaining major momentum

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks moves cleared space – now, the future is days away, or better be. Jalen Brunson’s ties to Knicks could be a deal-maker newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 4:24 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Kings & Knicks screwed up in the NBA Draft again. I get NYK freeing cap space for its pursuit of Jalen Brunson but Sacramento selecting anyone over Jaden Ivey at No. 4 was STUPID. He didn’t want to be there but you take the asset and turn him into a better haul than Keegan Murray – 3:58 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Jalen Brunson Sweepstakes just got real. My in-depth story on the major momentum New York is building in its bid to sign Brunson away from Dallas: marcstein.substack.com/p/brunson-swee… – 2:57 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Story: A look at potential sign-and-trade options for Deandre Ayton with the Pistons, Hawks, Pacers and Spurs. Plus, reporting on who the Knicks could move to clear cap space to pursue Jalen Brunson, Wizards interest in Tyus Jones, and more on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 1:27 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Updated with reaction from Mavericks president Nico Harrison:
Mavs trades overshadowed by Knicks’ maneuvering and looming battle for Jalen Brunson dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:26 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mavs GM Nico Harrison said it was “expected” that the Knicks, who are known to have strong interest in Jalen Brunson, would make moves to create cap space tonight. On hopes of re-signing Brunson: “Until he tells us that he doesn’t want to be here, we’re optimistic.” – 3:12 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Talked about the Knicks’ trades and the implications of a Jalen Brunson signing with @CWilliamson44, who had the best Draft Night suit at Barclays on Thursday: pic.twitter.com/injeanXIlH – 12:22 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
In a nutshell, more draft capital for a Donovan Mitchell-type trade and to attach to a Nerlens Noel dump. That will give them plenty of cap space for Jalen Brunson. All their main guys were gone at 11. – 12:16 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
If the Knicks land Jalen Brunson — a rising 25-year old point guard that fills a decades-long need — tonight’s deals make sense. If they don’t, the decision to move out of the first round of this draft could be a disaster. – 10:22 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Knicks are trying like heck to clear cap room (an estimated $16-18M to this point) for their pursuit of Jalen Brunson. Certainly getting Dallas’ attention, but I don’t get the sense the Mavericks are worried.
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Half my life has been spent watching Knicks brass overpay players and make odd decisions with cap space.
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
I like Jalen Brunson, but the Knicks traded out of the lottery for Jalen Brunson? – 9:48 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
By giving DET Jalen Duren, who the organization has fallen in move with in the pre-draft process (and before), the Knicks now have the space to make a run at Jalen Brunson because Detroit took Kemba’s contract. Pistons able to eat bad contracts because of Grant trade.
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
The Knicks will move off of Kemba Walker’s $9.16m salary while also removing a late Lottery pick’s salary from their cap sheet
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
a max contract for jalen brunson is the knicks big draft day win – 9:15 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Not easy to find a “guy” in 2nd round. Here are some of the best over the last decade:
Nikola Jokic, 41st (2014)
Draymond Green, 35th (2012)
Khris Middleton, 39th (2012)
Jalen Brunson, 33rd (2018)
Malcolm Brogdon, 36th (2016)
Dillon Brooks, 45th in (2017) – 4:51 PM
More on this storyline
Sources say that New York’s ability during Thursday night’s NBA Draft to offload Kemba Walker’s $9.2 million salary for next season, coupled with a growing belief that it can shed further salary to expand its offer when the marketplace officially opens next Thursday, has established the Knicks as a very credible threat to bring Brunson to Gotham. One source close to the process described that threat as “very, very, very real.” -via marcstein.substack.com / June 24, 2022
The Knicks are increasingly expected to assemble a four-year offer to Brunson valued in the $100 million range, sources said, after the former second-round pick (No. 33 overall in 2018) played out the final season of his first NBA contract at $1.8 million in 2021-22. When the season ended, sources said, Dallas believed that a four-year offer ranging from $85-to-$88 million — similar to Fred VanVleet’s deal in Toronto — would likely secure Brunson’s signature. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 24, 2022
Only the Mavericks, possessing Brunson’s Bird Rights as the incumbent team, have the ability to offer a five-year deal that could zoom well past $100 million. But further boosting New York’s chances is a growing belief among some close to the situation that Brunson wants this move to Madison Square Garden despite his considerable rise in prominence as a Maverick and Dallas’ ability to outbid the Knicks, enticed by the opportunity to become New York’s unquestioned lead guard on top of strong family ties. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 24, 2022
