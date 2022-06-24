Landry Fields on John Collins: We have under contract for a long time... We're excited about him

Chris Kirschner: I asked Landry Fields where the organization stands with John Collins and how they view him long term. “We have him under contract for a long time. He’s been a great player for us. He’s done great things for us. We’re excited about John Collins.”
Source: Twitter @ChrisKirschner
Source: Twitter @ChrisKirschner
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
I asked Landry Fields where the organization stands with John Collins and how they view him long term.
“We have him under contract for a long time. He’s been a great player for us. He’s done great things for us. We’re excited about John Collins.” – 12:44 AM
I asked Landry Fields where the organization stands with John Collins and how they view him long term.
“We have him under contract for a long time. He’s been a great player for us. He’s done great things for us. We’re excited about John Collins.” – 12:44 AM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks GM Landry Fields said they’d been scouting AJ Griffin all year and they spoke with him in Chicago at the Combine. – 12:34 AM
Hawks GM Landry Fields said they’d been scouting AJ Griffin all year and they spoke with him in Chicago at the Combine. – 12:34 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Paolo Banchero goes No. 1 overall, 10 picks are in, NO trades yet … which means John Collins is still a Hawk (for now).
The opening third of the first round of the NBA Draft did not quite go as scripted. – 9:09 PM
Paolo Banchero goes No. 1 overall, 10 picks are in, NO trades yet … which means John Collins is still a Hawk (for now).
The opening third of the first round of the NBA Draft did not quite go as scripted. – 9:09 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
HOURS AWAY NOW! New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 A monumental day for the franchise
🏀 NBA Draft Preview
🏀 Paolo odds change
🏀 Final big board (1-60)
🏀 John Collins rumors
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
https://t.co/mMkaoW37hY pic.twitter.com/VGpctJa74U – 6:02 PM
HOURS AWAY NOW! New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 A monumental day for the franchise
🏀 NBA Draft Preview
🏀 Paolo odds change
🏀 Final big board (1-60)
🏀 John Collins rumors
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
https://t.co/mMkaoW37hY pic.twitter.com/VGpctJa74U – 6:02 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
From our NBA Draft Day live blog, at @TheAthletic
My latest intel on the John Collins sweepstakes, where we separate fact from fiction regarding Sacramento, Utah and more.
theathletic.com/live-blogs/nba… – 1:20 PM
From our NBA Draft Day live blog, at @TheAthletic
My latest intel on the John Collins sweepstakes, where we separate fact from fiction regarding Sacramento, Utah and more.
theathletic.com/live-blogs/nba… – 1:20 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 A monumental day for the franchise
🏀 NBA Draft Preview
🏀 Paolo odds change
🏀 Final big board (1-60)
🏀 John Collins rumors
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/dCEX7HZVX5 – 1:12 PM
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 A monumental day for the franchise
🏀 NBA Draft Preview
🏀 Paolo odds change
🏀 Final big board (1-60)
🏀 John Collins rumors
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/dCEX7HZVX5 – 1:12 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 A monumental day for the franchise
🏀 NBA Draft Preview
🏀 Paolo odds change
🏀 Final big board (1-60)
🏀 John Collins rumors
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/8cmVGgGVjS – 5:52 AM
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 A monumental day for the franchise
🏀 NBA Draft Preview
🏀 Paolo odds change
🏀 Final big board (1-60)
🏀 John Collins rumors
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/8cmVGgGVjS – 5:52 AM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Draft Eve Trade Rumors: Dejounte Murray, John Collins projectspurs.com/draft-eve-trad… – 11:53 PM
Draft Eve Trade Rumors: Dejounte Murray, John Collins projectspurs.com/draft-eve-trad… – 11:53 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
If I was a team trying to trade John Collins, and everyone knew I was trying to trade him, I sure would want people to believe that a team was interested in trading an All Star for him. – 11:09 PM
If I was a team trying to trade John Collins, and everyone knew I was trying to trade him, I sure would want people to believe that a team was interested in trading an All Star for him. – 11:09 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Hawks beat writer @Chris Kirschner confirms the John Collins/Dejounte Murray trade talks and says they are ongoing. However, sources told him that a deal isn’t close as of now.
“It’s going to take quite a bit to land Dejounte, it’s not just John.” twitter.com/i/spaces/1RDGl… – 11:06 PM
Hawks beat writer @Chris Kirschner confirms the John Collins/Dejounte Murray trade talks and says they are ongoing. However, sources told him that a deal isn’t close as of now.
“It’s going to take quite a bit to land Dejounte, it’s not just John.” twitter.com/i/spaces/1RDGl… – 11:06 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Does John Collins get traded in the next 24 hours? What’s up with this Dejounte Murray rumor?! twitter.com/i/spaces/1RDGl… – 10:54 PM
Does John Collins get traded in the next 24 hours? What’s up with this Dejounte Murray rumor?! twitter.com/i/spaces/1RDGl… – 10:54 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
As @Jake Fischer reported, the Hawks have discussed a trade involving John Collins and Spurs guard Dejounte Murray but I’m told it’s not close to happening yet.
Not saying it won’t happen, just not close this second. – 10:34 PM
As @Jake Fischer reported, the Hawks have discussed a trade involving John Collins and Spurs guard Dejounte Murray but I’m told it’s not close to happening yet.
Not saying it won’t happen, just not close this second. – 10:34 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Atlanta and San Antonio have discussed a deal that would swap John Collins for Dejounte Murray, sources said. Spurs have told interests teams that moving Murray would require a “Jrue Holiday-like package.” More league-wide trade notes @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/10039… – 10:18 PM
Atlanta and San Antonio have discussed a deal that would swap John Collins for Dejounte Murray, sources said. Spurs have told interests teams that moving Murray would require a “Jrue Holiday-like package.” More league-wide trade notes @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/10039… – 10:18 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
John Collins in 2022:
16.2 PPG
7.8 RPG
1.8 APG
53/36/79%
The Hawks second leading scorer. pic.twitter.com/mvPuz8klqt – 3:17 PM
John Collins in 2022:
16.2 PPG
7.8 RPG
1.8 APG
53/36/79%
The Hawks second leading scorer. pic.twitter.com/mvPuz8klqt – 3:17 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Woj said John Collins is likely to be moved whether it’s draft night or later.
Multiple reporters have been reporting Collins is likely to be moved this offseason from Atlanta. – 10:49 PM
Woj said John Collins is likely to be moved whether it’s draft night or later.
Multiple reporters have been reporting Collins is likely to be moved this offseason from Atlanta. – 10:49 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Bradley Beal, John Collins, Jaden Ivey, Keegan Murray, Rudy Gobert, Mitchell Robinson, Kenny Atkinson and TRADES … all and more are featured in an emergency around-the-league notebook on a Tuesday: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-draft-fo… – 11:30 AM
Bradley Beal, John Collins, Jaden Ivey, Keegan Murray, Rudy Gobert, Mitchell Robinson, Kenny Atkinson and TRADES … all and more are featured in an emergency around-the-league notebook on a Tuesday: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-draft-fo… – 11:30 AM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
The gaps that can be bridged between Brooklyn and Kyrie Irving, what’s next for Charlotte after Kenny Atkinson’s about-face, more notes on John Collins, Sacramento, and other draft trade chatter, all at @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/10039… – 9:14 AM
The gaps that can be bridged between Brooklyn and Kyrie Irving, what’s next for Charlotte after Kenny Atkinson’s about-face, more notes on John Collins, Sacramento, and other draft trade chatter, all at @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/10039… – 9:14 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
unless the available-star market is starkly different from what’s been reported/being talked about pre-draft, i don’t see how the hawks trade john collins *and* get better – 1:49 AM
unless the available-star market is starkly different from what’s been reported/being talked about pre-draft, i don’t see how the hawks trade john collins *and* get better – 1:49 AM
More on this storyline
Sam Amick: Congrats to @GrantLiffmann, who sources say will be joining the Atlanta Hawks as a pro personnel scout after he’s done covering these Finals for @NBCSWarriors. As ESPN reported earlier, Landry Fields will be elevated to GM under president of basketball ops Travis Schlenk. -via Twitter @sam_amick / June 13, 2022
Fields has ascended quickly in his front-office career, parlaying a five-year playing career with the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors into front-office roles with the San Antonio Spurs and Hawks. Fields joined the Hawks in 2020 as an assistant GM, and now elevates to the GM role to continue working with Schlenk. -via ESPN / June 13, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Atlanta Hawks are promoting assistant GM Landry Fields to the title of general manager, beginning on July 1, sources tell ESPN. Fields will continue to work under President of Basketball Operations Travis Schlenk in the Hawks’ front office. -via Twitter @wojespn / June 13, 2022
Chris Kirschner: Source: Hearing it’s “likely” John Collins remains with Atlanta past tonight. -via Twitter @ChrisKirschner / June 23, 2022
Yet while there seems to be some sort of unofficial consensus around the league that Sacramento is leading the way in terms of the negotiations, sources say the Kings’ offer has thus far been seen as underwhelming by the Hawks. Kings small forward Harrison Barnes would go to Atlanta in the deal, and — to be clear — the Kings’ No. 4 pick is not part of these discussions. If that were the case, it would likely be done already. -via The Athletic / June 23, 2022
As Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported on Wednesday, sources confirm that there have been significant talks with San Antonio about a deal involving Collins and Spurs guard Dejounte Murray. Yet as of late last night, the Spurs’ massive price was seen as exorbitant by the Hawks. A significant gap exists there, it seems, but it’s still very much worth watching. -via The Athletic / June 23, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.