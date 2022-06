Paolo Banchero: My ceiling is limitless

Paolo Banchero believes he can be that kind of player. “My ceiling is as high as I want it to be,” he said. “Which is limitless. I set a lot of goals for myself every stage of my career. So I want to do all that — NBA Rookie of the Year, be an All-Star, make the playoffs, everything a basketball player on this stage would want to do, I want to do, plus more. But at first, I want to win. That’s the most important thing.”Source: Mike Vorkunov @ The Athletic