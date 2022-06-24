Paolo Banchero: My ceiling is limitless

Paolo Banchero believes he can be that kind of player. “My ceiling is as high as I want it to be,” he said. “Which is limitless. I set a lot of goals for myself every stage of my career. So I want to do all that — NBA Rookie of the Year, be an All-Star, make the playoffs, everything a basketball player on this stage would want to do, I want to do, plus more. But at first, I want to win. That’s the most important thing.”
Source: Mike Vorkunov @ The Athletic
Source: Mike Vorkunov @ The Athletic
Paolo Banchero is the newest member of the @Orlando Magic!
General Manager, John Hammond, tells @talkhoops & @Amin Elhassan how Paolo Banchero fits with their young core #MagicDraft pic.twitter.com/NXA2uLkry8 – 3:00 PM
The Magic have formally introduced Paolo Banchero and Caleb Houstan: pic.twitter.com/2w53rFKhG3 – 2:52 PM
Paolo Banchero. Working with Mike Miller.
Caleb Houstan. Coached by Juwan Howard.
If only there was some tie between those guys … hmmm … pic.twitter.com/OIzVBy5iH0 – 2:47 PM
Paolo Banchero on dealing with the expectations of being the No. 1 pick: pic.twitter.com/myEXgmJ29U – 2:42 PM
Paolo Banchero, who the Magic took with the No. 1 pick in last night’s NBA draft, is the early favorite to win Rookie of the Year, per @betonline_ag: pic.twitter.com/ZYHDszEriF – 2:00 PM
Back on @getcallin with @SethPartnow at 4ET.
We’ll discuss Orlando’s stealth pursuit of Paolo Banchero, the craziness that was the Jalen Duren trade, and take all your draft/free agency questions.
Tune in: callin.com/link/lgIBuLTHgu – 11:05 AM
I think what most excites me about Paolo Banchero to the Magic is that he’s a very good playmaker for others. Between him & Wendell Carter Jr, Orlando has some good passing bigs. That’s big, since most of their guards & wings are scorers. But they should be able to move the ball. – 10:00 AM
Paolo Banchero’s suit looked good on TV. It was even more interesting up close. He had replica diamond rings hanging off it. Banchero said suit was his design. It’s Huskies purple to honor his parents, who went to U of Washington but he spurned the school. https://t.co/ehsaqLopqB pic.twitter.com/vqyxm3gOuz – 9:50 AM
Paolo Banchero first thought he might go No. 1 when he saw betting markets drastically improve his odds. He wasn’t surprised he went to Orlando because he said he actually had more communication with the Magic than any other team.
On a surprise No. 1:
theathletic.com/3381391/2022/0… – 9:07 AM
Paolo Banchero vs Jabari Smith to open Summer League is going to be fun. – 8:54 AM
The excitement level and the fitting with the Orlando Magic.
Paolo Banchero was the 1st pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and he had some really good reasons to be happy. His NBA journey starts now and is very promising. #MagicTogether #NBADraft
sdna.gr/mpasket/978719… – 8:38 AM
Paolo Banchero on being selected with the No. 1 pick: “I didn’t even have time to think about it”
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 4:40 AM
The No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero made Italy proud last night.
Will he play for the Italian national team? The Duke star has an answer 😎
basketnews.com/news-174055-pa… – 4:11 AM
1️⃣0️⃣ Europeans were picked in the 2022 NBA Draft 🔥
#1 🇮🇹 Paolo Banchero
#9 🇵🇱 Jeremy Sochan
#11 🇫🇷 Ousmane Dieng
#27 🇷🇸 Nikola Jovic
#36 🇮🇹 Gabriele Procida
#43 🇫🇷 Moussa Diabaté
#46 🇫🇷 Ismael Kamagate
#50 🇮🇹 Matteo Spagnolo
#52 🇭🇷 Karlo Matkovic
#58 🇫🇷 Hugo Besson – 2:32 AM
A huge night for Italian basketball as Paolo Banchero gets selected No. 1 overall in the NBA Draft!
Several other Italian prospects wounded up on NBA teams as well, Nikola Jovic gets picked at 27 👇
basketnews.com/news-174046-it… – 1:34 AM
2022 NBA Draft results, takeaways: Magic trick experts by taking Paolo Banchero at No. 1, setting off chaos
cbssports.com/nba/news/2022-… – 1:24 AM
2022 NBA Draft results: Picks 1-58. Magic select Paolo Banchero with no.1 pick sportando.basketball/en/2022-nba-dr… – 1:05 AM
#Rockets GM Rafael Stone said they had no advance notice that Paolo Banchero would be the Magic’s choice at no. 1, but said they were prepared for it, there were a couple phone calls to make, & they’re really excited with who they got in Jabari Smith Jr. – 12:45 AM
Rafael Stone says he had no advance notice that Orlando would take Paolo Banchero number one, but they were prepared when it happened – 12:43 AM
For more than 4.5 hours some of the biggest young stars attended in the 2022 NBA Draft.
Everything about the event. Picks, trades, interesting moves. Paolo Banchero was the 1st pick of the night!
The 2022-23 season started tonight! #NBADraft
sdna.gr/mpasket/978595… – 12:37 AM
“He’s a hard worker, he’s incredibly talented, and we’re just thrilled to add him to our team.” – Weltman
“It’s beyond exciting.” – Mosley
“This is unbelievable.” – @Pp_doesit
A look at the @Orlando Magic‘s decision to draft Paolo Banchero at No. 1.
on.nba.com/3ydhh02 – 11:47 PM
Sometimes history connects:
Paolo Banchero was drafted by the Magic.
Twenty-two years ago, Mike Miller, Banchero’s agent, was also drafted by the Magic. – 10:40 PM
When the Orlando Magic kicked off a rebuild centered around young talent, they could’ve only hoped to put themselves in this position.
For @orlandosports on the Magic filling their biggest need by drafting Paolo Banchero at No. 1 in NBA draft: orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 10:01 PM
Paolo Banchero called it a dream come true to become the No. 1 pick:
I kept trying to imagine what it was going to be like leading up until this point but I couldn’t do it. It was a great feeling. I’ll never forget it. – 9:57 PM
Paolo Banchero said he 100% gonna play in the 2022 NBA Summer League. #MagicTogether #NBADraft – 9:11 PM
Paolo Banchero goes No. 1 overall, 10 picks are in, NO trades yet … which means John Collins is still a Hawk (for now).
The opening third of the first round of the NBA Draft did not quite go as scripted. – 9:09 PM
Props to @Matt Babcock and @DMurrayHoops! They have been nailing this draft; they are 8-for-10 so far. The only picks they have missed are Paolo Banchero to Orlando and Jabari Smith to Houston (like everyone else). Check out the rest of their mock draft: basketballnews.com/nba-draft – 9:01 PM
Paolo Banchero is headed to Orlando!
@termineradio, @Eddie Johnson, and @franfraschilla break down the Magic’s decision to take the Duke star at #1 #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/3hRxrm5Q6v – 8:51 PM
No 1 agent is dominating the top of the #NBADraft. Here are some pairings:
Paolo Banchero – Mike Miller
Chet Holmgren – Bill Duffy
Jabari Smith – Wallace Prather
Keegan Smith – Mark Bartelstein
Jaden Ivey – Austin Brown
Bennedict Mathurin – Nima Namakian – 8:50 PM
Jeff Weltman on whether there was a single factor that led to the Magic drafting Paolo Banchero: pic.twitter.com/ff6n8p2rx7 – 8:46 PM
Jabari Smith and the #Rockets will open Summer League play against Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic on July 7th. Two weeks from tonight. – 8:40 PM
Jamahl Mosley on Paolo Banchero: “A great addition to our team.” – 8:40 PM
Jeff Weltman on the Orlando Magic taking Paolo Banchero with the NBA draft’s No. 1 pick: pic.twitter.com/cPyDyQxN62 – 8:39 PM
Magic president Jeff Weltman said the team has communicated with Paolo Banchero several times throughout the pre-draft process and he submitted the necessary medical information. They value his versatility and basketball IQ. – 8:39 PM
Jeff Weltman on Paolo Banchero: “He was the best player in college basketball.” – 8:38 PM
Paolo Banchero is riding a wave of elation right now.
“This isn’t even a dream. I feel like this is a fantasy. I dreamed of being in the NBA but being the No. 1 pick, this is crazy.” – 8:34 PM
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Draft 2022: Duke’s Paolo Banchero goes No. 1 to Magic, followed by Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Auburn’s Jabari Smith nj.com/sports/2022/06… – 8:33 PM
Rockets had a simple plan with the No. 3 pick: Take the last of the three top-tier players left on the board. It was expected to be Paolo Banchero. It ended up being Jabari Smith Jr., whose shooting and defensive versatility should pair well with Jalen Green. – 8:24 PM
Paolo Banchero with his Magic fans already here to welcome him pic.twitter.com/vWA7x5hDrd – 8:24 PM
Duke’s Paolo Banchero, NBA ready now, still fits Magic front office’s model player with size, versatility, skillset. – 8:22 PM
Mike Miller went from being the 5th pick in the 2000 NBA Draft to representing the #1 overall pick in the 2022 Draft.
Miller was selected by the Magic, just like his client Paolo Banchero. – 8:21 PM
With the no. 1 pick, the Orlando Magic select Paolo Banchero.
@Kevin O’Connor’s grade: A+
nbadraft.theringer.com/draft-grades – 8:21 PM
As reported on @Stadium NBA Draft Live show, sources say Orlando did not have a formal workout/meeting with Paolo Banchero during predraft process. Now: No. 1. pic.twitter.com/qZKow9guzI – 8:18 PM
Just what every Magic fan wants to hear after their team picks Paolo Banchero No. 1 overall: Kendrick Perkins comparing him to Ben Simmons. – 8:17 PM
Considering Rockets fans go so accustomed to and excited about the selection on Paolo Banchero, now that he has gone to Orlando houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… I wonder how they feel about the players they previously wanted. – 8:16 PM
Paolo Banchero gives the Magic a 6-10 big with versatile scoring from inside and outside. He can drive with power finesse, plus he’s a creative passer off the dribble. #1 player on my board.
Full scouting report: https://t.co/NLLV7pXzKv pic.twitter.com/R5EUQTq2kI – 8:15 PM
Before Paolo Banchero was the no. 1 pick in the draft, he was one of the best youth quarterbacks in the state of Washington.
Hear how good he was from the people that saw him play: sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/pa… – 8:14 PM
I’m not saying I don’t follow college basketball *at all*, but I just now learned Paolo Banchero played at Duke. AK – 8:14 PM
Paolo Banchero ranked among the most productive iso scoring power forwards in modern college basketball history as a freshman at Duke. pic.twitter.com/NuBjXUljOh – 8:14 PM
Paolo Banchero made history. He became the second Italian as the no.1 NBA Draft, after Andrea Bargnani. The Orlando Magic selected him as the first pick in the class of 2022! #NBADraft – 8:12 PM
The Orlando Magic have selected Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. We will soon find out if there is a ripple effect for the Kings at No. 4. – 8:11 PM
The Magic have selected Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 overall pick. – 8:11 PM
BREAKING: Orlando Magic select Paolo Banchero with No. 1 overall pick
cbssports.com/nba/news/2022-… – 8:11 PM
Paolo Banchero is the 5th No. 1 from Duke following
Art Heyman (1963)
Elton Brand (1999)
Kyrie Irving (2011)
Zion Williamson (2019). – 8:11 PM
I would say I’m surprised Adam Silver announced Duke’s Paolo Banchero as the No. 1 pick. But…. – 8:10 PM
Magic first overall picks:
— Shaquille O’Neal
— Chris Webber
— Dwight Howard
— Paolo Banchero pic.twitter.com/qsuOdmpgPD – 8:10 PM
Paolo Banchero is the fifth player from Duke selected with the first overall pick in the #NBADraft.
He joins Art Heyman (1963), Elton Brand (1999), Kyrie Irving (2011), and Zion Williamson (2019). pic.twitter.com/oSb7PobC4S – 8:10 PM
Vegas might have missed on the Nets and Lakers, but the oddsmakers appear to have known something last night: Paolo Banchero just went No. 1 overall to Orlando.
Couldn’t top this draft board without a game against @csuf on your resume.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 8:10 PM
The Orlando Magic drafted Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA draft. – 8:10 PM
Duke has had 5 players picked first overall, the most in NBA history.
Paolo Banchero (2022)
Zion Williamson (2019)
Kyrie Irving (2011)
Elton Brand (1999)
Art Heyman (1963) pic.twitter.com/hWEEVHLaKu – 8:10 PM
Paolo Banchero is the most fun name of the three to say so this pick is a home run. – 8:10 PM
PAOLO BANCHERO GOES NUMBER ONE
🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/6OBhqzxTlh – 8:10 PM
For the 2022 No. 1 #NBADraft pick Paolo Banchero, mom is the catalyst for his success and personal growth. The former Duke star owes not just his passion for basketball but his life to his mother, former Washington star Rhonda Smith-Banchero. #NBA #duke bit.ly/35u98Zu – 8:10 PM
The Magic got a SQUAD.
Cole Anthony
Jalen Suggs
Franz Wagner
Paolo Banchero
Wendell Carter Jr
Bench:
Markelle Fultz
Terrence Ross
RJ Hampton
Jonathan Isaac
Mo Bamba pic.twitter.com/Ej3bEvlJy8 – 8:09 PM
How does Paolo Banchero fit with the Orlando Magic? Is this the best smokescreen ever?! We’re discussing that now: twitter.com/i/spaces/1lPKq… – 8:09 PM
Paolo Banchero was the number 1 player on my final NBA Big Board. Great job by the Magic keeping this quiet – 8:09 PM
Orlando Magic will take Paolo Banchero at No. 1, source told @Stadium. – 8:08 PM
Sources: Orlando selects Paolo Banchero at No. 1 in the NBA Draft. twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:08 PM
1. Markelle Fultz
2. Jalen Suggs
3. Franz Wagner
4. Paolo Banchero
5. Wendell Carter Jr.
That starting 5 could be fun.
That gonna be it?
@Orlando Magic #MagicTogether – 8:03 PM
Counter-report: Magic likely to draft Paolo Banchero No. 1 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/23/cou… – 8:01 PM
As the Orlando Magic move closer to getting on the clock, Duke’s Paolo Banchero is now looming as a frontrunner to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, sources tell ESPN. – 7:55 PM
Paolo Banchero is now the betting favorite to be chosen No, 1 ahead of Jabari Smith. #NBADraft – 7:50 PM
Paolo Banchero, Jaden Ivey, TyTy Washington and Jeremy Sochan are all expected to go in the top-20 of the NBA Draft tonight. All four players learned the game from their mothers, who were ballers themselves. Story from Tuesday with @KyleTucker_ATH: theathletic.com/3370018/?sourc… – 7:49 PM
As I just reported on our NBA Draft Show on ESPN, Duke’s Paolo Banchero has joined Auburn’s Jabari Smith under serious consideration to be franchise’s No. 1 overall pick, sources said. There’s a real chance draft boards could get blown up at the top of the lottery. – 7:40 PM
“There’s a chance tonight that everybody’s draft boards can get blown up. I’m told that Paolo Banchero of Duke is very much in the conversation to go #1 over to the Magic along with Auburn’s Jabari Smith. Orlando will call that pick in here within 35-40 minutes.” – @Adrian Wojnarowski – 7:37 PM
Woj just said that Paolo Banchero is “very much” in the mix to be first pick to the Orlando Magic. – 7:35 PM
For how polished he is, it is easy to overlook how quickly Paolo Banchero’s game has evolved over the last several years—especially as a perimeter threat. pic.twitter.com/mERJPv6VtW – 7:33 PM
Ahead of the #NBADraft, I talked to Paolo Banchero about his shoe deal process so far & the impact he’s looking to make in the NBA.
“I feel like they’re going to get someone that’s going to be marketable instantly,” said @pp_doesit
Watch on @Boardroom:
boardroom.tv/watch/paolo-ba… – 7:18 PM
Paolo Banchero is moving up…the drip rankings 💧 💎 pic.twitter.com/vmSC9fOJ5U – 6:24 PM
Cody Taylor: Jamahl Mosley confirmed Paolo Banchero and Caleb Houstan will both play at summer league. -via Twitter @CodyTaylorNBA / June 24, 2022
He also knows the Magic’s history with first-round picks. He is the fourth No. 1 pick in the franchise’s history, after it took Shaquille O’Neal in 1992, Chris Webber in 1993 (and traded him for Penny Hardaway) and Dwight Howard in 2004. Each time the Magic have had a top pick who suited up for the team, they’ve made the NBA Finals within five years of the selection. “Three Hall of Famers,” he said. “I look forward to helping the Magic get back on that stage. The guys that are there already are a great group of guys, and I just want to come in and fit right in and be a big piece of what they got going on.” -via The Athletic / June 24, 2022
He thought he could still go to Orlando. The Magic just kept it quiet. “I always thought there was a chance I can go No. 1,” Banchero said. “I just didn’t know if it was for sure or not. All the reports and stuff were mostly saying that I wasn’t, so I kind of was leaning toward that. But I also was in the back of my head keeping it there.” -via The Athletic / June 24, 2022
