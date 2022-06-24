Rob Pelinka on Russell Westbrook: He needs to be a defense-first player

Jovan Buha: Rob Pelinka says he and Davin Ham have had multiple meetings with Russell Westbrook and have been honest about Russ’ role on the team and that he needs to be a defense-first player. He says Westbrook has yet to make a final decision on his player option for the 2022-23 season.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Rob Pelinka says the Lakers haven’t made a decision on their team options for Austin Reaves, Stanley Johnson and Wenyen Gabriel. Pelinka said all three have been working out at the Lakers’ facility and he’s seen growth and progress from all three under Darvin Ham already. – 1:33 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Asked about Russell Westbrook, Rob Pelinka said if Russ picks up his player option to return, there have been multiple convos between Pelinka/Darvin Ham and Westbrook, with the message that they want Russ to focus first on defense. – 1:10 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
When it comes to acquiring players this offseason in trades or through free agency, I asked Rob Pelinka where he ranks availability history and leadership qualities in his player evaluations. Pelinka: “Those are core characteristics we really look for.” – 1:09 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers GM Rob Pelinka said he and coach Darvin Ham had meetings with Russell Westbrook. Pelinka: “We’ve been honest about how he fits with this team and what we expect from him next year.” Pelinka said that Russ is embracing Ham’s defensive philosophy – 1:07 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Rob Pelinka says Russell Westbrook has indicated to Darvin Ham that he’s ready to embrace a “defense-first” philosophy. Says Russ hasn’t told the Lakers definitively what he’s doing with his $47.1M option, but: “If he comes back, he will be embraced here with open arms.” – 1:05 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Rob Pelinka says he and Davin Ham have had multiple meetings with Russell Westbrook and have been honest about Russ’ role on the team and that he needs to be a defense-first player. He says Westbrook has yet to make a final decision on his player option for the 2022-23 season. – 1:05 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Rob Pelinka says Max Christie was a consensus pick for the Lakers’ scouts and front office. Pelinka said it’s rare that all parties are in agreement on who the pick should be. – 12:57 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Rob Pelinka on acquiring the 35th pick: “Our scouts have an incredible track record of finding guys in the second round that we can develop.”
On Max Christie: “A two-way, 3 and D type player … high character. He’ll bring the grit that kids that play (at MSU) bring.” – 12:56 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Rob Pelinka says the Lakers wanted to get younger and had been targeting a high second-round pick. He believes Max Christie is next in line with the Lakers’ long list of impressive draft picks over the past decade. Called him a “two-way, 3-and-D” player. – 12:56 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think the funniest thing about Kyrie possibly taking the TPMLE to join the Lakers is that Westbrook would still be there.
Do they John Wall him at that point? Do they give up picks to move him? Just play him 15 MPG?
I still don’t think Kyrie is coming but this fascinates me. – 7:41 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Could the Thunder surprise everyone and take Jaden Ivey at #2??
Hear why @franfraschilla thinks Ivey could be OKC’s next Russell Westbrook
Hear Fran along with @termineradio and @Eddie Johnson get you ready for the Draft now on NBA Radio! https://t.co/AYipQpeyBw pic.twitter.com/OPitYoSq73 – 5:35 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most career points at each draft pick position:
#1 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
#2 — Kevin Durant
#3 — Michael Jordan
#4 — Russell Westbrook
#5 — Kevin Garnett
#6 — Adrian Dantley
#7 — Steph Curry
#8 — Robert Parish
#9 — Dirk Nowitzki
#10 — Paul Pierce pic.twitter.com/H9aKWPEa0Q – 1:05 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Westbrook could be on the move after the failed experiment in Los Angeles. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/06/21/rep… – 7:00 AM
More on this storyline
Jovan Buha: Max Christie on joining LA: “It’s amazing. It’s surreal. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony — the list goes on. A bunch of great names, a bunch of great players on the Lakers team. I think I can learn a lot and get a lot better in that organization.” -via Twitter @jovanbuha / June 24, 2022
The Los Angeles Lakers offered Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker and a 2026 first-round draft pick to the Indiana Pacers for Malcolm Brogdon, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony reported on The Lowe Post podcast (1:47:10 mark). That offer was reportedly rejected. -via Bleacher Report / June 21, 2022
Rylan Stiles: Jaden Ivey on his role models “Ja Morant and Russell Westbrook. I constantly watch film on them, how they get to their spots.” -via Twitter @Rylan_Stiles / June 20, 2022
The expectation around the NBA is the Los Angeles Lakers will exercise the $2.35 million team option on forward Stanley Johnson. New Lakers coach Darvin Ham publicly stressed the importance of role players like Johnson. Johnson shot a career-high 46.6 percent with the Lakers. -via HoopsHype / June 22, 2022
Brad Turner: Sources: Jordan Ott, an assistant coach with Nets, is a candidate to be an assistant coach for Lakers head coach Darvin Ham. The two have a history together when Ott was a video coordinator with Hawks when Ham was an assistant coach on the staff. -via Twitter @BA_Turner / June 18, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Lakers are hiring Atlanta Hawks assistant Chris Jent to become the top assistant coach, sources tell ESPN. New coach Darvin Ham recruited Jent over the past week to lead his staff. Jent has a strong history with LeBron James from early Cleveland years. -via Twitter @wojespn / June 18, 2022
