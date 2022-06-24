Shams Charania: Kevin Durant's future very much in the air

“Kyrie Irving, it appears, is going to find a new home and Kevin Durant has four years left on his contract…his future is very much right now in the air.” NBA Insider @ShamsCharania on the current situation with the Nets and stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
IF Kevin Durant ever becomes available, and IF the Celtics tried to trade for him… IF…
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast: it’s PART ONE of NBA Draftapalooza featuring Kyrie/Nets drama, a Most Fun KD Trade Teams draft and my official decision on Paolo/Chet/Jabari. Taped w/ @Kevin O’Connor @Ryen Russillo @ChrisRyan77 at 3:15 PT.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Deleted this tweet because I think there was a misconception that I’m saying that I personally wouldn’t offer guys like this for Durant. I probably would (though Barnes I’d hesitate on).
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I have no idea what Kevin Durant will actually net in a trade if it comes to that.
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
The Nets were just hanging out with a young team that had improved by 14 wins in the spring of 2019 when Kyrie Irving and Durant told them, “Hey, you guys, get excited, we’re coming to play for you!”
Oh.
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
StatMuse @statmuse
Nets wins in the last 4 seasons:
2019 — 42
*add Kyrie and KD
2020 — 35
2021 — 48
2022 — 44
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Kyrie Irving has named 6 teams he would like to play for 👀
Kevin Durant is monitoring the Nets situation, which opens a window for Irving to find a new team via opt-in and trade
Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Trade machine: everything your team has for Kevin Durant.
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
I understand they’re in the middle of a negotiation battle, but let’s say they do lose KD and Kyrie — they fired Kenny Atkinson, his staff, fired Nash’s staff, traded away all their core pieces.
What’s next?
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Ringer @ringernba
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think the Nets are going to figure this out. I think Durant, Kyrie and Simmons are gonna be in the opening day lineup.
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Kevin Durant is monitoring the Brooklyn Nets’ situation and considering options with his future. Kyrie Irving is set to leaving the Nets this summer and everything is going to change for the franchise. Nothing will be the same in Brooklyn #NetsWorld
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Kevin Durant is monitoring the Brooklyn Nets’ situation and considering options with his future.
StatMuse @statmuse
Most career points at each draft pick position:
#1 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
#2 — Kevin Durant
#3 — Michael Jordan
#4 — Russell Westbrook
#5 — Kevin Garnett
#6 — Adrian Dantley
#7 — Steph Curry
#8 — Robert Parish
#9 — Dirk Nowitzki
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Hopped on ESPN Radio last night to discuss Kyrie Irving reaching Nets’ Impasse, Kevin Durant, and the repercussions that might come with it.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
More on this storyline
Rumblings that Kevin Durant would demand out of Brooklyn if Kyrie Irving were to leave the Nets was the biggest story Thursday night at the 2022 NBA Draft. Durant, however, reportedly hasn’t told the Nets he would ask for a trade, just a map of how they would plan to contend post-Irving. -via New York Post / June 24, 2022
But ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that’s not a forgone conclusion. “KD wanting to remain with the Nets is not necessarily contingent on if Kyrie Irving walks. That, if he walks, he wants to see what the roster could still look like, how it could be reshaped, how it can still be a championship contender,” he said. “[Durant’s] starting that new four-year max deal. This isn’t the transfer portal. You don’t get to say where you’d like to go. So if he decided and wanted and asked for a trade — which I’m told he’s not told the Nets he’s going to do or is ready to do — he’s probably not going to have a lot of say in where he goes. “So that has to be part of [Durant’s] thinking if he does ask out of Brooklyn. But right now, I still think there’s a pathway for the Nets, for Kyrie Irving for Kevin Durant to find a way forward together. But it’s murky, and it’s uncertain. Listen, the future of this Nets organization very well is going to be determined here in the next several days to a week.” -via New York Post / June 24, 2022
