Vasilije Micic seeking mid-level exception to play in NBA

Vasilije Micic is seeking a salary close to the non-taxpayer mid-level exception if he’s going to play in the NBA next season, league sources told HoopsHype.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Nikola Jokic wants to see Vasilije Micic in Denver Nuggets 👀
More details: https://t.co/8O7X7BTjD3 pic.twitter.com/WR5HACDo46 – 6:44 AM
Nikola Jokic wants to see Vasilije Micic in Denver Nuggets 👀
More details: https://t.co/8O7X7BTjD3 pic.twitter.com/WR5HACDo46 – 6:44 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Vasilije Micic is a “hot name on the trade market” according to @Jake Fischer.
Word is the Bulls, Bucks, Spurs & Nuggets (especially Jokic) want Micic.
And we know the Pelicans GM was at a Micic game 2 weeks ago.
OKC owns Micic’s draft rights.. for at least one more day. – 11:54 PM
Vasilije Micic is a “hot name on the trade market” according to @Jake Fischer.
Word is the Bulls, Bucks, Spurs & Nuggets (especially Jokic) want Micic.
And we know the Pelicans GM was at a Micic game 2 weeks ago.
OKC owns Micic’s draft rights.. for at least one more day. – 11:54 PM
More on this storyline
Serbian point guard Vasilije Micic remains a hot name on the trade market. OKC holds his draft rights, and Nikola Jokic has been said to be a driving factor in Denver’s interest to obtain the EuroLeague MVP. San Antonio, Milwaukee and Chicago have also been mentioned as legitimate suitors. -via Bleacher Report / June 23, 2022
I’m told that Vasilije Micić, after winning back-to-back MVP awards in the EuroLeague Final Four with Anadolu Efes, is eager to make the leap to the NBA next season. Yet that will almost certainly require a trade, with the 28-year-old’s NBA rights held by Oklahoma City and the Thunder presumed to prefer moving Micić elsewhere. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 18, 2022
With Denver having acquired the No. 30 pick, league sources expect the Nuggets will target a point guard such as Gonzaga ball-handler Andrew Nembhard. Denver has engaged various teams in trade conversations regarding Monte Morris, the sturdy reserve point guard who filled in as its starter with Jamal Murray sidelined for the season. Some rival executives were prepared for Morris to be replaced by Serbian point guard Vasilije Micic, whose rights are held by OKC, as part of the Green trade. Micic, 28, led Turkish club Anadolu Efes to the 2020-21 EuroLeague title while winning the EuroLeague MVP and has garnered trade interest from several playoff teams, such as Milwaukee and Chicago, sources said. -via Bleacher Report / June 15, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.