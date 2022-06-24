Wizards interested in Tyus Jones

Add free agent point guard Tyus Jones to the long list of point guards the Washington Wizards have on their radar, league sources told HoopsHype. Washington has the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception heading into free agency and could potentially provide Jones an opportunity to start, which he ideally desires.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
I think you look at the fact that Tyus Jones makes ~ $1m less than Melton does and that Desmond Bane blew up this season and the story might just be that they saw opportunity to shed a 4th guard & get a first-round pick back, even if it meant taking on Green’s inactive salary. – 11:19 PM
I think you look at the fact that Tyus Jones makes ~ $1m less than Melton does and that Desmond Bane blew up this season and the story might just be that they saw opportunity to shed a 4th guard & get a first-round pick back, even if it meant taking on Green’s inactive salary. – 11:19 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
By math, the Grizzlies added about $2.4 million tonight relative to standing pat with their previous picks. Matters some if they go the cap space route, but they may not. Certainly haven’t lined up a Tyus Jones replacement tonight. – 11:09 PM
By math, the Grizzlies added about $2.4 million tonight relative to standing pat with their previous picks. Matters some if they go the cap space route, but they may not. Certainly haven’t lined up a Tyus Jones replacement tonight. – 11:09 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES PICK TYTY WASHINGTON JR OF KENTUCKY #29
SNAP GRADE: B+
@David Thorpe: Nice pure lead guard who can learn to play next to Ja. Also provides some depth if Tyus Jones chooses to make more money or get starter’s minutes via free agency.
https://t.co/LIiDCynK7i pic.twitter.com/xWJhKYyi31 – 10:56 PM
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES PICK TYTY WASHINGTON JR OF KENTUCKY #29
SNAP GRADE: B+
@David Thorpe: Nice pure lead guard who can learn to play next to Ja. Also provides some depth if Tyus Jones chooses to make more money or get starter’s minutes via free agency.
https://t.co/LIiDCynK7i pic.twitter.com/xWJhKYyi31 – 10:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Memphis could still have $20M or so in cap space if they were to lose/let go of Kyle Anderson and Tyus Jones. – 9:58 PM
Memphis could still have $20M or so in cap space if they were to lose/let go of Kyle Anderson and Tyus Jones. – 9:58 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
If Ivey pans out, that’s a great fit with Cunningham. Pistons were a longshot Tyus Jones suitor, but I’d assume this makes them even more unlikely. – 8:27 PM
If Ivey pans out, that’s a great fit with Cunningham. Pistons were a longshot Tyus Jones suitor, but I’d assume this makes them even more unlikely. – 8:27 PM
More on this storyline
John Hollinger: As for No. 2, I think it’s obvious that Toronto needs another real guard on the roster, which would also help them avoid running VanVleet into the ground. Ricky Rubio and Tyus Jones are aspirational targets, but I don’t think either is coming here on the mid-level to be a backup. More realistically, old friend Delon Wright would be a nice fit here and could likely be had for less than the MLE. They also might take a long look at Eric Bledsoe, who is almost certain to be waived by Portland. -via The Athletic / May 30, 2022
Chris Fedor on Cavaliers free agent targets: One of the names I hear that the Cavs are interested in, according to my sources, and I’m not sure this team is going to let him go, but they’d be very interested in Tyus Jones to be Darius Garland’s backup. He’d fill the Ricky Rubio void. If the Cavs feel like the complications involving Rubio are too much, I think they’d use the full mid-level exception on Jones. Other names I’ve heard that they’re interested in are Delon Wright, Kyle Anderson, Goran Dragic, and Raul Neto. Other ones I’ve heard recently if they want to go away from a point guard in free agency are Jeremy Lamb and TJ Warren. -via HoopsHype / May 26, 2022
The Memphis Grizzlies could be looking at an expensive price tag to keep unrestricted free agent Tyus Jones this summer. If Memphis goes in another direction, it will have the draft, free agency and trade market to explore for a quality backup point guard. However, one of the best options may already be on the roster. -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / May 25, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.