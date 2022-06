Wizards interested in Tyus Jones

Chris Fedor on Cavaliers free agent targets: One of the names I hear that the Cavs are interested in, according to my sources, and I’m not sure this team is going to let him go, but they’d be very interested in Tyus Jones to be Darius Garland’s backup. He’d fill the Ricky Rubio void. If the Cavs feel like the complications involving Rubio are too much, I think they’d use the full mid-level exception on Jones. Other names I’ve heard that they’re interested in are Delon Wright, Kyle Anderson, Goran Dragic, and Raul Neto. Other ones I’ve heard recently if they want to go away from a point guard in free agency are Jeremy Lamb and TJ Warren. -via HoopsHype / May 26, 2022