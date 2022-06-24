Wizards to meet with Bradley Beal at the beginning of free agency

Josh Robbins: Wizards president and general manager Tommy Sheppard said the team plans to meet with Bradley Beal at the beginning of free agency on June 30.
Wizards president and general manager Tommy Sheppard said the team plans to meet with Bradley Beal at the beginning of free agency on June 30.
Henry Abbott
WASHINGTON WIZARDS PICK JOHNNY DAVIS OF WISCONSIN #10
SNAP GRADE: B
Relentless driver and scorer who defends as well. Knows how to play and should play pretty quickly. Wiz building a solid core via draft and need a star if they move Beal.
Gery Woelfel
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis, as many expected, went 10th in the draft to the Wizards. He and Beal should make one dynamic backcourt.
StatMuse
The Wizards lottery picks since 2010:
John Wall
Jan Vesely
Bradley Beal
Otto Porter Jr.
Rui Hachimura
Deni Avdija
Johnny Davis pic.twitter.com/r4Ccew29PS – 9:00 PM
Ryan Ward
As rumors keep heating up, especially when it comes to the Lakers, the odds keep changing. This time it's concerning Bradley Beal's next team
Chase Hughes
A bunch of prospects in this year’s NBA Draft said they look up to Bradley Beal, some even model their games after him.
That means a lot to Beal. “Maybe I’m not as bad as people may think.” nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 11:27 AM
Neil Dalal
Braylon Beal can already dribble better than me
🎥: @jomatt_m pic.twitter.com/46g44kdBQF – 7:35 PM
Kurt Helin
Report: Bradley Beal opting out of Wizards contract
Brian Robb
New: Bradley Beal reportedly plans to opt out of the final year of his contract with the Wizards. What that actually means when it comes to the possibility of any Celtics pursuit of the shooting guard this offseason
Bill Simmons
New BS Podcast (2 parts): a whopping 11 guests try to answer burning questions about Thursday's NBA Draft, Orlando's big choice, Kyrie's future, best NBA future bets, and summer plans for Utah, GSW, Philly, Miami, Denver, Beal + the Knicks.
Here’s Part 1: open.spotify.com/episode/0VV6QR… – 12:04 AM
Michael Scotto
Source: Wizards star Bradley Beal will decline his $36.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season and become an unrestricted free agent this summer. More on Beal's future, Bobby Portis, Nicolas Batum, and others in the story.
Chase Hughes
Wizards president Tommy Sheppard said a lot about wanting to improve the defense: how a PG could help, how Bradley Beal is an underrated defender and how they could use more "dogs."
Brady Hawk
The Hypothetical X's and O's Fit of Bradley Beal with the Heat
@5ReasonsSports fivereasonssports.com/news/the-hypot… – 2:46 PM
Neil Dalal
Tommy Sheppard may have said the Wizards have no problem playing Bradley Beal at point guard, but that lacks context. It was a short part of a larger response, but the feel was in spot minutes, not full time. Washington is looking for a starting traditional defensive point guard.
Marc Stein
Bradley Beal, John Collins, Jaden Ivey, Keegan Murray, Rudy Gobert, Mitchell Robinson, Kenny Atkinson and TRADES … all and more are featured in an emergency around-the-league notebook on a Tuesday
Brady Hawk
🚨New Piece🚨
The Hypothetical X’s and O’s Fit of Bradley Beal with the Heat
A look into the film of how he would translate to an Erik Spoelstra offense
@5ReasonsSports fivereasonssports.com/news/the-hypot… – 10:24 AM
🚨New Piece🚨
Chase Hughes
The idea of the Wizards trading up to 4 is interesting to me b/c it would cost a ton (likely 3 1sts + more) &, while I love Ivey as a prospect, he’s 20 & offers no guarantees.
Even if he’s great, it might take a few yrs & Beal’s 29. Same package might get you a proven star… – 10:12 AM
The idea of the Wizards trading up to 4 is interesting to me b/c it would cost a ton (likely 3 1sts + more) &, while I love Ivey as a prospect, he’s 20 & offers no guarantees.
More on this storyline
Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal will decline his $36.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season and enter unrestricted free agency this summer, a league source told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / June 22, 2022
Marc Stein: I’ve heard this from from various people around the league, including some who have actually tried to recruit him: Bradley Beal is the one who has volunteered the ‘I want to be the Dirk Nowitzki of the Wizards’ line. I mean, that comes from him. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 21, 2022
Beal, who turns 29 next week, is eligible to sign a five-year deal with Washington estimated in the $250 million range in free agency and the Wizards, based on Sheppard’s ebullience in discussing all things Beal and the chance to finally pair him with Kristaps Porziņģis in training camp, don’t seem concerned in the slightest about securing his signature. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 21, 2022
