Blazers guarantee Josh Hart's contract for 2022-23 season

Aaron J. Fentress: Source: Blazers fully guarantee Josh Hart’s contract that will pay him $12.9 million next season. Deadline was today. There is a mutual option for the following season. This was absolutely a no-brainer. #RipCity
Source: Twitter @AaronJFentress
Source: Twitter @AaronJFentress
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The Lakers have hit on several picks in the late first and early second rounds in the last several years, including:
Larry Nance Jr. (No. 27, 2015)
Ivica Zubac (No. 32, 2016)
Kyle Kuzma (No. 27, 2017)
Josh Hart (No. 30, 2017)
Thomas Bryant (No. 42, 2017)
Mo Wagner (No. 25, 2018) – 3:20 PM
The Lakers have hit on several picks in the late first and early second rounds in the last several years, including:
Larry Nance Jr. (No. 27, 2015)
Ivica Zubac (No. 32, 2016)
Kyle Kuzma (No. 27, 2017)
Josh Hart (No. 30, 2017)
Thomas Bryant (No. 42, 2017)
Mo Wagner (No. 25, 2018) – 3:20 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Damian Lillard last offseason: “Where we are isn’t good enough.”
Blazers additions since:
— Cody Zeller
— Ben McLemore
— Josh Hart
— Dennis Smith Jr
— Eric Bledsoe
— Justise Winslow
— Joe Ingles
— Jerami Grant
Somebody check on Dame. pic.twitter.com/hILTOs1Akm – 6:31 PM
Damian Lillard last offseason: “Where we are isn’t good enough.”
Blazers additions since:
— Cody Zeller
— Ben McLemore
— Josh Hart
— Dennis Smith Jr
— Eric Bledsoe
— Justise Winslow
— Joe Ingles
— Jerami Grant
Somebody check on Dame. pic.twitter.com/hILTOs1Akm – 6:31 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Including the $12.9M non-guaranteed contract of Josh Hart (becomes guaranteed on 6/25), Portland has $105M in guaranteed salary.
$44M below the tax
Key free agents
Anfernee Simons (restricted)
Jusuf Nurkic – 6:21 PM
Including the $12.9M non-guaranteed contract of Josh Hart (becomes guaranteed on 6/25), Portland has $105M in guaranteed salary.
$44M below the tax
Key free agents
Anfernee Simons (restricted)
Jusuf Nurkic – 6:21 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If they re-sign their own FAs, Portland could roll out:
Jusuf Nurkic
Jerami Grant
Josh Hart
Anfernee Simons
Damian Lillard
Plus, whoever they add with their exceptions and at #7 or through other trades. Not a bad start to the retool for the Blazers. – 6:02 PM
If they re-sign their own FAs, Portland could roll out:
Jusuf Nurkic
Jerami Grant
Josh Hart
Anfernee Simons
Damian Lillard
Plus, whoever they add with their exceptions and at #7 or through other trades. Not a bad start to the retool for the Blazers. – 6:02 PM
More on this storyline
Keith Smith: Josh Hart’s contract with the Portland Trail Blazers becomes fully guaranteed at $12,960,000 if he’s not waived today. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / June 25, 2022
But what happens if Phoenix uses the threat of restricted free agency and a limited market of teams with available cap space as leverage? Would the Suns tell Ayton to go out and get an offer sheet from another team, with the belief it would get matched? ESPN is projecting four teams — the Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic and San Antonio Spurs — to each have more than $30.5 million in available cap space. A fifth, the Portland Trail Blazers, would need to waive starter Josh Hart to create a max slot. Each of the four teams (and possibly Portland) can offer a four-year, $131.1 million contract. -via ESPN / May 16, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.