Blazers guarantee Josh Hart's contract for 2022-23 season

June 25, 2022- by

Aaron J. Fentress: Source: Blazers fully guarantee Josh Hart’s contract that will pay him $12.9 million next season. Deadline was today. There is a mutual option for the following season. This was absolutely a no-brainer. #RipCity
StatMuse @statmuse
Damian Lillard last offseason: “Where we are isn’t good enough.”
Blazers additions since:
— Cody Zeller
— Ben McLemore
— Josh Hart
— Dennis Smith Jr
— Eric Bledsoe
— Justise Winslow
— Joe Ingles
— Jerami Grant
Somebody check on Dame. pic.twitter.com/hILTOs1Akm6:31 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Including the $12.9M non-guaranteed contract of Josh Hart (becomes guaranteed on 6/25), Portland has $105M in guaranteed salary.
$44M below the tax
Key free agents
Anfernee Simons (restricted)
Jusuf Nurkic – 6:21 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If they re-sign their own FAs, Portland could roll out:
Jusuf Nurkic
Jerami Grant
Josh Hart
Anfernee Simons
Damian Lillard
Plus, whoever they add with their exceptions and at #7 or through other trades. Not a bad start to the retool for the Blazers. – 6:02 PM

But what happens if Phoenix uses the threat of restricted free agency and a limited market of teams with available cap space as leverage? Would the Suns tell Ayton to go out and get an offer sheet from another team, with the belief it would get matched? ESPN is projecting four teams — the Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic and San Antonio Spurs — to each have more than $30.5 million in available cap space. A fifth, the Portland Trail Blazers, would need to waive starter Josh Hart to create a max slot. Each of the four teams (and possibly Portland) can offer a four-year, $131.1 million contract. -via ESPN / May 16, 2022

