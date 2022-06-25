Celtics recently inquired about John Collins

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New podcast with @Logan Murdock with seven lingering questions following the NBA Draft on Brunson, the Spurs, Ayton, Gobert, John Collins, Wolves, Bulls, and the Durant-Irving situation. @ringer open.spotify.com/episode/1GcuQK… – 8:34 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🗣 Deandre Ayton’s future
🗣 Best spots for John Collins
🗣 Should the Bulls go all-in on Rudy Gobert?
‘The Void’: open.spotify.com/episode/1GcuQK… – 7:53 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Paolo Banchero goes No. 1 overall, 10 picks are in, NO trades yet … which means John Collins is still a Hawk (for now).
The opening third of the first round of the NBA Draft did not quite go as scripted. – 9:09 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Source: Hearing it’s “likely” John Collins remains with Atlanta past tonight. – 9:00 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
HOURS AWAY NOW! New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 A monumental day for the franchise
🏀 NBA Draft Preview
🏀 Paolo odds change
🏀 Final big board (1-60)
🏀 John Collins rumors
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
https://t.co/mMkaoW37hY pic.twitter.com/VGpctJa74U – 6:02 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
From our NBA Draft Day live blog, at @TheAthletic
My latest intel on the John Collins sweepstakes, where we separate fact from fiction regarding Sacramento, Utah and more.
theathletic.com/live-blogs/nba… – 1:20 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 A monumental day for the franchise
🏀 NBA Draft Preview
🏀 Paolo odds change
🏀 Final big board (1-60)
🏀 John Collins rumors
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/dCEX7HZVX5 – 1:12 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 A monumental day for the franchise
🏀 NBA Draft Preview
🏀 Paolo odds change
🏀 Final big board (1-60)
🏀 John Collins rumors
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/8cmVGgGVjS – 5:52 AM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Draft Eve Trade Rumors: Dejounte Murray, John Collins projectspurs.com/draft-eve-trad… – 11:53 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
If I was a team trying to trade John Collins, and everyone knew I was trying to trade him, I sure would want people to believe that a team was interested in trading an All Star for him. – 11:09 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Hawks beat writer @Chris Kirschner confirms the John Collins/Dejounte Murray trade talks and says they are ongoing. However, sources told him that a deal isn’t close as of now.
“It’s going to take quite a bit to land Dejounte, it’s not just John.” twitter.com/i/spaces/1RDGl… – 11:06 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Does John Collins get traded in the next 24 hours? What’s up with this Dejounte Murray rumor?! twitter.com/i/spaces/1RDGl… – 10:54 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
As @Jake Fischer reported, the Hawks have discussed a trade involving John Collins and Spurs guard Dejounte Murray but I’m told it’s not close to happening yet.
Not saying it won’t happen, just not close this second. – 10:34 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Atlanta and San Antonio have discussed a deal that would swap John Collins for Dejounte Murray, sources said. Spurs have told interests teams that moving Murray would require a “Jrue Holiday-like package.” More league-wide trade notes @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/10039… – 10:18 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
John Collins in 2022:
16.2 PPG
7.8 RPG
1.8 APG
53/36/79%
The Hawks second leading scorer. pic.twitter.com/mvPuz8klqt – 3:17 PM
More on this storyline
Jake Fischer on John Collins: The Spurs definitely are doing intel on John, like, I know that they’re calling around asking about him. -via Spotify / June 25, 2022
It’s obvious that the Hawks view one of their pathways to getting better as trading John Collins. Everyone expects it. “He’s done in Atlanta,” a source close to Collins said. -via The Athletic / June 24, 2022
Chris Kirschner: I asked Landry Fields where the organization stands with John Collins and how they view him long term. “We have him under contract for a long time. He’s been a great player for us. He’s done great things for us. We’re excited about John Collins.” -via Twitter @ChrisKirschner / June 24, 2022
