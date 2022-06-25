Chet Holmgren bailed early on draft workout with Orlando?

According to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation, Holmgren bailed early on the last day of his Orlando visit, conducting a brief on-court shooting workout that he cut short.
Source: Jeremy Woo @ Sports Illustrated
Source: Jeremy Woo @ Sports Illustrated
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Chet Holmgren when asked about his dad @davidholmgren3 tweeting out a pic of his jersey and if he’s put it on yet:
“Uhhh… I don’t know how he got my jersey before me.”
He said he hasn’t been on Twitter today and had no idea he already had a jersey. – 6:48 PM
Chet Holmgren when asked about his dad @davidholmgren3 tweeting out a pic of his jersey and if he’s put it on yet:
“Uhhh… I don’t know how he got my jersey before me.”
He said he hasn’t been on Twitter today and had no idea he already had a jersey. – 6:48 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🎲 “I’m big on betting on myself.”
@ChetHolmgren explains the 🧊 to @TermineRadio, @franfraschilla & @Eddie Johnson. #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/VMteLtsjGa – 6:36 PM
🎲 “I’m big on betting on myself.”
@ChetHolmgren explains the 🧊 to @TermineRadio, @franfraschilla & @Eddie Johnson. #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/VMteLtsjGa – 6:36 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
I asked Chet Holmgren about his official height.
He laughed: “It seems like I’m getting taller? It seems like every time I think, ‘ahh I’m done growing,’ I measure and I’m somehow taller. So who knows.” – 5:23 PM
I asked Chet Holmgren about his official height.
He laughed: “It seems like I’m getting taller? It seems like every time I think, ‘ahh I’m done growing,’ I measure and I’m somehow taller. So who knows.” – 5:23 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on using Chet Holmgren “I don’t want to box into that now. Let it unfold naturally.” pic.twitter.com/nZPWvjwICy – 4:59 PM
Mark Daigneault on using Chet Holmgren “I don’t want to box into that now. Let it unfold naturally.” pic.twitter.com/nZPWvjwICy – 4:59 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Chet Holmgren “I’m really excited to be here. Thunder Up! I’m ready to get to work.” – 4:51 PM
Chet Holmgren “I’m really excited to be here. Thunder Up! I’m ready to get to work.” – 4:51 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Chet Holmgren on how he fits with Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander “I feel like I fit in pretty well with them. They’re great players, do a lot of things on the basketball court. He said he wants to be a “floor spacer, both vertically and horizontally.” – 4:42 PM
Chet Holmgren on how he fits with Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander “I feel like I fit in pretty well with them. They’re great players, do a lot of things on the basketball court. He said he wants to be a “floor spacer, both vertically and horizontally.” – 4:42 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jaylin Williams and Chet Holmgren both said Jeremiah Robinson-Earl hit them up. Chet Holmgren met Josh Giddey last night. – 4:39 PM
Jaylin Williams and Chet Holmgren both said Jeremiah Robinson-Earl hit them up. Chet Holmgren met Josh Giddey last night. – 4:39 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Chet Holmgren on what he liked about OKC: “Now that I’m here I can officially say this is where I wanted to be. It’s a great city, a great organization and great fans.”
It’s official. OKC > Orlando in Chet’s view. – 4:28 PM
Chet Holmgren on what he liked about OKC: “Now that I’m here I can officially say this is where I wanted to be. It’s a great city, a great organization and great fans.”
It’s official. OKC > Orlando in Chet’s view. – 4:28 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Chet Holmgren “this is where I want to be, this is a great organization, great city, great fanbase.” – 4:28 PM
Chet Holmgren “this is where I want to be, this is a great organization, great city, great fanbase.” – 4:28 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Chet Holmgren on what he learned this last year. pic.twitter.com/CzVlz5VDtE – 4:27 PM
Chet Holmgren on what he learned this last year. pic.twitter.com/CzVlz5VDtE – 4:27 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Chet Holmgren on what he’s most looking forward to in the NBA: “Putting on that jersey and lacing up and playing with these guys.” – 4:26 PM
Chet Holmgren on what he’s most looking forward to in the NBA: “Putting on that jersey and lacing up and playing with these guys.” – 4:26 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Chet Holmgren said he is looking forward to “putting on his jersey, lacing up his shoes.” And of course, playing with these guys. – 4:26 PM
Chet Holmgren said he is looking forward to “putting on his jersey, lacing up his shoes.” And of course, playing with these guys. – 4:26 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Talking Chet Holmgren, Ousmane Dieng and Jalen/Jaylin Williams and how this Thunder draft impacts OKC going forward from 11am-1pm today on @FranchiseOK. pic.twitter.com/wkaz5sfKRx – 11:41 AM
Talking Chet Holmgren, Ousmane Dieng and Jalen/Jaylin Williams and how this Thunder draft impacts OKC going forward from 11am-1pm today on @FranchiseOK. pic.twitter.com/wkaz5sfKRx – 11:41 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jaden Ivey said he is most looking forward to dunking on Chet Holmgren. Chet said “Whoever is under the rim.”
TyTy and Peyton Watson said every single person picked in front of them.
Nikola Jovic said Ousmane Dieng. pic.twitter.com/Hr7NgRyv1w – 10:57 AM
Jaden Ivey said he is most looking forward to dunking on Chet Holmgren. Chet said “Whoever is under the rim.”
TyTy and Peyton Watson said every single person picked in front of them.
Nikola Jovic said Ousmane Dieng. pic.twitter.com/Hr7NgRyv1w – 10:57 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC draft quotes.
@Kevin O’Connor: “They’re the winner of the draft.”
@Michael Pina ranked OKC #2: “Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Chet Holmgren are a foundational Big 3. ”
@Sam Vecenie ranked OKC #1: “I’m an enormous fan of the Thunder’s rebuilding project.” – 12:12 AM
OKC draft quotes.
@Kevin O’Connor: “They’re the winner of the draft.”
@Michael Pina ranked OKC #2: “Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Chet Holmgren are a foundational Big 3. ”
@Sam Vecenie ranked OKC #1: “I’m an enormous fan of the Thunder’s rebuilding project.” – 12:12 AM
More on this storyline
Brandon Rahbar: I asked Chet Holmgren (very loudly) about his fit with SGA and Josh Giddey: “I feel like I fit in well with them. They’re great players. Shai is a really good scorer, Josh is a great passer. Just go out there and be a great floor spacer.” -via Twitter @BrandonRahbar / June 25, 2022
Rylan Stiles: Chet Holmgren confirms it took nothing to get Darius Bazley to switch his number “at first I got a list of numbers available and 7 wasn’t on there, then I got a list an hour later and 7 was on there.” Bazley is now number 55. -via Twitter @Rylan_Stiles / June 25, 2022
Joe Mussatto: Chet Holmgren: “Now that I’m here, I can officially say this is where I wanna be.” -via Twitter @joe_mussatto / June 25, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.