Dejounte Murray and Trae Young have mutual interest in playing together?

“I know that Dejounte and Trae want to play together, or at least have interest in doing it,” Jake Fischer said.
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
If I’m the Nets,, I offer Simmons 4 Dejounte Murray. And do whatever must be done 2 make it work within salary cap. Why would Spurs do that? According to source, they were prepared to do that 4 Ben in Feb. Morey was lone Sixers’ dissenter. Had juice 2 decide on Harden… – 7:02 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Wrote yesterday about why, even as the Spurs dream of Dejounte Murray spending an entire career in San Antonio, they can’t just hang up the phone on those asking about his trade availability. expressnews.com/sports/columni… via @expressnews – 6:48 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Jeremy Sochan, left, says he’s already received a text from Dejounte Murray. “I feel like there’s a connection…I feel like he wants to help me out.” pic.twitter.com/UuAmB3iRaE – 12:36 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
The full episode of ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ with the *cough* analytical @SethPartnow is live on @getcallin.
Conversation on Jalen Brunson, Dejounte Murray, telling draft night stories, what Indiana and Atlanta have on the trade table, and more:
callin.com/link/bNkqwKxlgH – 6:47 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
16 players in camp ahead of next week FIBA World Cup qualifiers for Canada: Kyle Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Trae Bell-Haynes, Aaron Best, Kenny Chery, Zach Edey, Melvin Ejim, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kaza Kajami-Keane, Conor Morgan, Jean-Victor Mukama, Kelly Olynyk… – 12:52 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
MarJon Beauchamp and Spurs’ All-Star @Dejounte Murray attended the same high school (Rainier Beach HS).
Murray just hopped on Beauchamp’s IG Live to say congratulations and give him some advice.
Via Beauchamp’s IG (justmarjon): pic.twitter.com/TSVmZtT2gJ – 2:14 AM
Tania Ganguli @taniaganguli
I have another second round of the draft update and it’s that a group of Knicks fans has made its way to the front row and began to chant “f*** Trae Young” until they got yelled at by security. Now they have switched to non-curse words. – 11:44 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
And with the Knicks on the clock we are getting a “F-Trae Young” chant. – 11:42 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Malaki Branham says he’s a big fan of Dejounte Murray.
“He was kind of in the same range that I was, just a hard worker, and he’s a great defensive player.” – 10:45 PM
Malaki Branham says he’s a big fan of Dejounte Murray.
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
ATLANTA HAWKS PICK A.J. GRIFFIN OF DUKE #16
SNAP GRADE: B+
@David Thorpe: Best shooter in draft. Amazing young man who likely played hurt all season. Needs to improve his D and should as he’s an athlete. Will prosper next to Trae; adds to Hawks’ depth.
https://t.co/LIiDCynK7i pic.twitter.com/Yru5wmp3aU – 9:44 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live! DRAFT DAY IS HERE!
🏀 What to expect from the Pelicans tonight
🏀 Trade up? Trade down? Stay at 8?
🏀 Trade for a veteran player like Dejounte Murray?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/rCvLQCzOZQ – 3:30 PM
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
Two teams that could blow up everybody’s NBA mock draft tonight: Charlotte and Atlanta. Charlotte has Nos. 13 and 15, and Atlanta has No. 16.
Said an NBA exec about Hawks: “They’ll listen (to trade talks) for anyone not named Trae (Young).” – 2:12 PM
Two teams that could blow up everybody’s NBA mock draft tonight: Charlotte and Atlanta. Charlotte has Nos. 13 and 15, and Atlanta has No. 16.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Reports: Spurs, Hawks talking Dejounte Murray for John Collins trade nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/23/rep… – 1:00 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live! DRAFT DAY IS HERE!
🏀 What to expect from the Pelicans tonight
🏀 Trade up? Trade down? Stay at 8?
🏀 Trade for a veteran player like Dejounte Murray?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/KFwk0H3zMq – 12:59 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Again, I rarely share information or nuggets that I’m hearing in a tweet. I write it in my pieces for @clevelanddotcom (including DeJounte Murray stuff in February) or share it via Subtext. But here’s a thread of everything I’ve written leading into tonight’s draft. – 12:13 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2016, the @Philadelphia 76ers selected Ben Simmons with the first overall pick in the NBA Draft.
Six players from this draft have earned at least one All-Star nod:
3 – Simmons
2 – Domantas Sabonis
1 – Jaylen Brown
1 – Brandon Ingram
1 – Dejounte Murray
1 – Pascal Siakam pic.twitter.com/7heIdq70n8 – 12:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Dejounte Murray had an underrated year in San Antonio:
— 21/8/9
— Most triple doubles ever by a Spur
— 2nd in RPG for a guard
— 1st in SPG
— All Star
He became the first player in NBA history to record a 21p/8r/9a/2s season or better. pic.twitter.com/6KVRZPVKYY – 11:55 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live! DRAFT DAY IS HERE!
🏀 What to expect from the Pelicans tonight
🏀 Trade up? Trade down? Stay at 8?
🏀 Trade for a veteran player like Dejounte Murray?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/pT5MQZEdxw – 11:30 AM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Dejounte Murray on Instagram: “😯” pic.twitter.com/zoUv7FCBOD – 11:02 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live! DRAFT DAY IS HERE!
🏀 What to expect from the Pelicans tonight
🏀 Trade up? Trade down? Stay at 8?
🏀 Trade for a veteran player like Dejounte Murray?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/HYOeJnoKpV – 10:14 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2021, the @Jaryd Wilson Trae Young had 48 points and 11 assists in a 116-113 win over the Bucks in Game 1 of the ECF.
Young became the first (and still only) player in NBA history to record at least 45p/10a in a conference or division finals game. pic.twitter.com/1dmre0voH3 – 10:01 AM
📅 On this day in 2021, the @Jaryd Wilson Trae Young had 48 points and 11 assists in a 116-113 win over the Bucks in Game 1 of the ECF.
StatMuse @statmuse
One year ago today Trae Young lit up Milwaukee in Game 1 of the ECF:
48 PTS
7 REB
11 AST
17-34 FG
Ice Trae. pic.twitter.com/fQbttZmZ79 – 9:59 AM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Draft Eve Trade Rumors: Dejounte Murray, John Collins projectspurs.com/draft-eve-trad… – 11:53 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
dejounte murray’s twitter use over the past ~36 hours and through tmw is something i will cherish forever – 11:17 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Hawks beat writer @Chris Kirschner confirms the John Collins/Dejounte Murray trade talks and says they are ongoing. However, sources told him that a deal isn’t close as of now.
“It’s going to take quite a bit to land Dejounte, it’s not just John.” twitter.com/i/spaces/1RDGl… – 11:06 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Does John Collins get traded in the next 24 hours? What’s up with this Dejounte Murray rumor?! twitter.com/i/spaces/1RDGl… – 10:54 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
New reporting from @Jake Fischer on the Spurs fielding trade offers for Dejounte Murray. https://t.co/OHFFMxvXcr pic.twitter.com/FVvBcALh5J – 10:49 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
As @Jake Fischer reported, the Hawks have discussed a trade involving John Collins and Spurs guard Dejounte Murray but I’m told it’s not close to happening yet.
Not saying it won’t happen, just not close this second. – 10:34 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Atlanta and San Antonio have discussed a deal that would swap John Collins for Dejounte Murray, sources said. Spurs have told interests teams that moving Murray would require a “Jrue Holiday-like package.” More league-wide trade notes @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/10039… – 10:18 PM
Paul Garcia: Jeremy Sochan said Dejounte Murray already texted him to welcome him to the team. The players said they’ll be connecting with the other Spurs players soon. -via Twitter @PaulGarciaNBA / June 25, 2022
Jake Fischer on Dejounte Murray: The Spurs have a really high asking price for him. They’ve told multiple teams that I’ve spoken to have called them that the price is a Jrue Holiday-like deal, three first-round picks seems to be the benchmark. -via Spotify / June 25, 2022
As Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported on Wednesday, sources confirm that there have been significant talks with San Antonio about a deal involving Collins and Spurs guard Dejounte Murray. Yet as of late last night, the Spurs’ massive price was seen as exorbitant by the Hawks. A significant gap exists there, it seems, but it’s still very much worth watching. -via The Athletic / June 23, 2022
Marc Stein: There’s plenty of Clint Capela noise out there as it is. But Trae Young really likes Clint capela. So if you’re going to trade Clint capela, you probably need to be sure that you’re gonna get a guy who meshes well with your franchise player. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 21, 2022
Rival teams have for weeks described the Hawks as a team looking to make broad changes around All-Star guard Trae Young. De’Andre Hunter and Onyeka Okongwu are widely regarded as the only two other Hawks that the team wouldn’t trade. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 20, 2022
The Hawks are one of the teams to monitor closely this week: sources say they’ve been actively looking to move into the top 10 and are eyeing Portland’s selection at No. 7, among other scenarios. Atlanta appears to have real interest in drafting a guard to pair with Trae Young. And John Collins, Clint Capela and Kevin Huerter have all surfaced as trade possibilities. -via Sports Illustrated / June 20, 2022
