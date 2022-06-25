JaMychal Green on the move again?

Brandon Rahbar: Sam Presti says he thinks they’ll find a different team for JaMychal Green. Not because OKC doesn’t value him but because of where he is at right now.
Source: Twitter @BrandonRahbar
Source: Twitter @BrandonRahbar
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Sam Presti says he thinks they’ll find a different team for JaMychal Green. Not because OKC doesn’t value him but because of where he is at right now. – 5:16 PM
Sam Presti says he thinks they’ll find a different team for JaMychal Green. Not because OKC doesn’t value him but because of where he is at right now. – 5:16 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
The 2027 first-round pick going to OKC in the JaMychal Green trade is top-five protected for three years, per source. If it doesn’t convey, turns into Denver’s 2029 2nd-rounder. – 12:24 AM
The 2027 first-round pick going to OKC in the JaMychal Green trade is top-five protected for three years, per source. If it doesn’t convey, turns into Denver’s 2029 2nd-rounder. – 12:24 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets traded JaMychal Green and a 2027 1st for Peyton Watson, two second rounders, and $6 million in tax relief. – 11:25 PM
The Nuggets traded JaMychal Green and a 2027 1st for Peyton Watson, two second rounders, and $6 million in tax relief. – 11:25 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
This is the cost of salary dumping by the way. JaMychal Green makes the same amount of money as De’Anthony Melton. – 10:25 PM
This is the cost of salary dumping by the way. JaMychal Green makes the same amount of money as De’Anthony Melton. – 10:25 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Reminder/something to watch tonight (and the rest of this week):
The Oklahoma City Thunder have approximately $23.4M in available cap space available in trades for the rest of the 2021-22 league year. This is after factoring in acquiring JaMychal Green.
It goes away on July 1. – 12:30 PM
Reminder/something to watch tonight (and the rest of this week):
The Oklahoma City Thunder have approximately $23.4M in available cap space available in trades for the rest of the 2021-22 league year. This is after factoring in acquiring JaMychal Green.
It goes away on July 1. – 12:30 PM
More on this storyline
Brandon Rahbar: The protections on OKC’s 2027 Denver 1st rounder are official: top 5 protected in 2027, 2028 and 2029. Sam Presti really traded the last pick in this year’s draft for a top 5 protected pick and JaMychal Green. Big W for OKC. -via Twitter @BrandonRahbar / June 21, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: JaMychal Green is expected to exercise his $8.2M contract for 2022-2023. Deal gives Nuggets flexibility to use a $6.4M tax mid-level exception or an $8.2M trade exception in offseason. Nuggets expect to be a tax-paying team. Thunder have $31M in cap space to absorb Green salary. -via Twitter @wojespn / June 13, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.