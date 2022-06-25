JaMychal Green on the move again?

JaMychal Green on the move again?

Main Rumors

JaMychal Green on the move again?

June 25, 2022- by

By |

Brandon Rahbar: Sam Presti says he thinks they’ll find a different team for JaMychal Green. Not because OKC doesn’t value him but because of where he is at right now.
Source: Twitter @BrandonRahbar

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Sam Presti says he thinks they’ll find a different team for JaMychal Green. Not because OKC doesn’t value him but because of where he is at right now. – 5:16 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
The 2027 first-round pick going to OKC in the JaMychal Green trade is top-five protected for three years, per source. If it doesn’t convey, turns into Denver’s 2029 2nd-rounder. – 12:24 AM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
The OKC/DEN trade involving JaMychal Green was formally announced at the draft. It’s done. – 11:39 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The JaMychal Green trade is now official. – 11:38 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets traded JaMychal Green and a 2027 1st for Peyton Watson, two second rounders, and $6 million in tax relief. – 11:25 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
This is the cost of salary dumping by the way. JaMychal Green makes the same amount of money as De’Anthony Melton. – 10:25 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Reminder/something to watch tonight (and the rest of this week):
The Oklahoma City Thunder have approximately $23.4M in available cap space available in trades for the rest of the 2021-22 league year. This is after factoring in acquiring JaMychal Green.
It goes away on July 1. – 12:30 PM

More on this storyline

Brandon Rahbar: The protections on OKC’s 2027 Denver 1st rounder are official: top 5 protected in 2027, 2028 and 2029. Sam Presti really traded the last pick in this year’s draft for a top 5 protected pick and JaMychal Green. Big W for OKC. -via Twitter @BrandonRahbar / June 21, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: JaMychal Green is expected to exercise his $8.2M contract for 2022-2023. Deal gives Nuggets flexibility to use a $6.4M tax mid-level exception or an $8.2M trade exception in offseason. Nuggets expect to be a tax-paying team. Thunder have $31M in cap space to absorb Green salary. -via Twitter @wojespn / June 13, 2022

, , Main Rumors

, , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home