Kyrie Irving x Nets situation 'getting acrimonious'

Woj also said that while Irving has given the Nets six NBA destinations he’d prefer if there’s no agreement, there is limited interest in him at max money. The ESPN insider said the only team with any real interest is the Lakers. Still, he argued, getting Irving a contract paying more than $6.3 million — the taxpayers MLE — seems unlikely. “This is getting acrimonious,” Woj told a panel on ESPN’s NBA analysts. “and I think that’s the concern when you look at not only Kyrie’s future in Brooklyn, but also Kevin Durant’s future and whether they can hold this thing together.”
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
As Nets, Irving situation becomes “acrimonious” other teams prep plans for Durant trade nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/25/as-… – 8:54 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New podcast with @Logan Murdock with seven lingering questions following the NBA Draft on Brunson, the Spurs, Ayton, Gobert, John Collins, Wolves, Bulls, and the Durant-Irving situation. @ringer open.spotify.com/episode/1GcuQK… – 8:34 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The important questions the Lakers must ask about getting in the Kyrie Irving business: ocregister.com/2022/06/24/kyr… – 7:22 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lots to discuss on the NBA Draft, Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook & more. Pumped to discuss with @GottliebShow on @FoxSportsRadio. Tune in at 1:25 pm PT ihr.fm/2IBN81n – 4:11 PM
Kyrie Irving @KyrieIrving
Are you awake?
You see everything that’s happening right?
F*** what they think. It’s legendary to be different. – 3:34 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kyrie Irving rumors: Kevin Durant says he ‘can’t be involved’ as Nets teammate mulls future
cbssports.com/nba/news/kyrie… – 2:47 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Why are teams that are interested in winning even considering Kyrie? The Celtics went to ECF in 2018 (when he was hurt for duration of postseason) and 2020 (year after he left). The Nets took champs to 7 in 2021 (He missed 3.5 games). The Nets made the playoffs in 2020 (w/o him) – 2:46 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
At times, Kyrie can seem sincere, like reconnecting with a long-lost relative you’ve had so much love for. In the next breath, he says and does something that has you remembering why there was so much distance in the first place. sports.yahoo.com/kyrie-irving-i… – 1:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Those folks at BetOnLine, who seemingly can’t get enough of the NBA rumor mill, have Heat at 5/2 favorites as Durant’s next team if he leaves Nets. Heat 4/1 third choice at Kyrie’s next team, if he leaves Brooklyn. – 1:14 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Kyrie Irving expected to leave Nets via opt-in-and-trade nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/24/rep… – 1:04 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers currently favored to be Kyrie Irving’s next team if he leaves the Nets, according to @betonline_ag: pic.twitter.com/n0P0eqECDU – 1:04 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant says he’s staying out of Kyrie Irving talks at ‘perilous’ #Nets time. #NBA nypost.com/2022/06/24/kev… via @nypostsports – 12:52 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: @Bobby Marks + @Jonathan Givony recap the draft +look ahead to free agency: Nets, Kyrie, fake KD trades, Ayton, DET/ORL draft hauls, Sixers trade, deals that didn’t happen (but still might), more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/39QSdm9
Apple: apple.co/3A2Mkx4 – 12:47 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Kevin Durant is reportedly monitoring the Kyrie Irving situation and mulling over his own future in Brooklyn.
@Amin Elhassan breaks down what it all means on No Look Pass. pic.twitter.com/y5wdkexgIx – 12:29 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The Clippers don’t seem interested in Kyrie Irving. Lawrence Frank’s answer to my question on how high he ranks availability history & leadership qualities in any potential trade or free-agent signing this summer. https://t.co/szFvlXjr9E pic.twitter.com/OfEEugsV8q – 11:20 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: Potential options if Heat loses Tucker in free agency (Miami will try hard to avoid losing Tucker). And Miami on Kyrie Irving’s list: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 10:08 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
With Kevin Durant “monitoring” the Kyrie situation in Brooklyn, could he be on the move this summer?
@Brian Scalabrine makes the case for the #Celtics being KD’s next team. pic.twitter.com/MN2tsLQTII – 10:02 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Kyrie he knows he won’t be around all the time. It’ll be something — a birthday, an anniversary, a full moon, an eclipse — that will prevent him from clocking into work that day or that week. Part-time services, full-time prices sports.yahoo.com/kyrie-irving-i… – 8:57 AM
More on this storyline
Rumors have it that if Irving ends up leaving the Nets, Durant could also ask out. For Windhorst, trying to trade for KD after the Irving situation blew up would be something the Heat could do. “The godfather move is not to trade for Kyrie Irving. The godfather move is to let the Kyrie Irving situation to blow up and then wait for Kevin Durant to say he wants out of there. That’s the Miami Heat move,” Windhorst said on ESPN’s Get Up. -via Clutch Points / June 25, 2022
Woj also was clear that with some of Irving’s six landing spots, not all of them reciprocate. “The interest isn’t mutual in several of these places,” Woj said. “Obviously the Lakers are the ones that loom. And will Kyrie Irving walk away from a $36.9 million player option that he can opt into and have that money guaranteed, especially after a year where he lost about $17 million by not being vaccinated last year and untold more with a sneaker deal that isn’t going to be there anymore, certainly at the level it was.” -via NetsDaily / June 25, 2022
Several teams have already been linked to a potential swoop on Kyrie if his contract negotiations with the Nets continue to deteriorate. Be that as it may, NBA analyst Chris Broussard believes that Irving’s options aren’t actually as vast as some might think: “Half of these teams don’t even want Kyrie,” Broussard said on First Things First. “I was texting with someone that works for one of these teams yesterday, ‘You want Kyrie?’ ‘No!’ It was the fastest return text I’ve ever got. And then, ‘What do you think of his wish list?’ ‘Tomfoolery & wishful thinking.’ That was the answer.” -via Clutch Points / June 25, 2022
