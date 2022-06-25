Rockets picking up team option on Jae'Sean Tate

The Rockets will pick up their option on the third season of forward Jae’Sean Tate’s contract by Wednesday’s deadline, a person with knowledge of the decision said. Tate will earn $1.9 million in the final season of the contract he signed as an undrafted free agent.
Source: Jonathan Feigen @ Houston Chronicle
Basketball Pod Ep 70 – Jae’Sean Tate talks about his childhood and upbringing and how it has influenced him.
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Possible top 15 training camp roster
Jalen Green
Kevin Porter Jr
Jae’Sean Tate
Alperen Sengun
Jabari Smith
Josh Christopher
Usman Garuba
K.J. Martin
Tari Eason
TyTy Washington
Garrison Mathews
Daishen Nix
David Nwaba
Eric Gordon
Boban Marjanovic – 11:05 PM
Jae’Sean Tate and Kevin Porter Jr. are eligible for contract extensions now. At the beginning of the offseason, representation for both approached management in hopes of beginning those talks, sources said. -via The Athletic / June 20, 2022
Adam Spolane: Christian Wood says he’s in town to spend time with his teammates to “build chemistry back to where it was”. He’s spent most of the offseason in LA and has spent time with Jalen Green, Jae’Sean Tate, Josh Christopher, K.J. Martin, and Kevin Porter Jr -via Twitter @AdamSpolane / June 8, 2022
Pippen also joins current Golden State Warriors stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in giving their support for the Kings, after the pair shared their own videos earlier in the series. Again, Curry and Thompson may be diehard Kings fans, but they are also former teammates of Andrew Bogut – part of the team’s ownership group – as well as current Kings import Ian Clark, both of whom were part of the Warriors’ championship dynasty from 2015-2017. Others who have shared their support for the Kings include former Kings players who are now in the NBA – Didi Louzada and Jae’Sean Tate – as well as former Kings coach Will Weaver, former NBA lottery pick Thon Maker, Sydney Swans player Jake Lloyd, and Super Netball team the NSW Swifts. -via Sporting News / May 11, 2022
