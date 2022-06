Rockets picking up team option on Jae'Sean Tate

Basketball Pod Ep 70 – Jae’Sean Tate talks about his childhood and upbringing and how it has influenced him.Listen to it here 👇#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Basketball@o_tate_ @andrewbogut @HoopConsultants pic.twitter.com/8q5pc5cYPv

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.