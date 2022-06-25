Spurs would want three first-round picks for Dejounte Murray

June 25, 2022

By |

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
The full episode of ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ with the *cough* analytical @SethPartnow is live on @getcallin.
Conversation on Jalen Brunson, Dejounte Murray, telling draft night stories, what Indiana and Atlanta have on the trade table, and more:
callin.com/link/bNkqwKxlgH6:47 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
MarJon Beauchamp and Spurs’ All-Star @Dejounte Murray attended the same high school (Rainier Beach HS).
Murray just hopped on Beauchamp’s IG Live to say congratulations and give him some advice.
Via Beauchamp’s IG (justmarjon): pic.twitter.com/TSVmZtT2gJ2:14 AM

Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Malaki Branham says he’s a big fan of Dejounte Murray.
“He was kind of in the same range that I was, just a hard worker, and he’s a great defensive player.” – 10:45 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live! DRAFT DAY IS HERE!
🏀 What to expect from the Pelicans tonight
🏀 Trade up? Trade down? Stay at 8?
🏀 Trade for a veteran player like Dejounte Murray?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/rCvLQCzOZQ3:30 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Reports: Spurs, Hawks talking Dejounte Murray for John Collins trade nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/23/rep…1:00 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Again, I rarely share information or nuggets that I’m hearing in a tweet. I write it in my pieces for @clevelanddotcom (including DeJounte Murray stuff in February) or share it via Subtext. But here’s a thread of everything I’ve written leading into tonight’s draft. – 12:13 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2016, the @Philadelphia 76ers selected Ben Simmons with the first overall pick in the NBA Draft.
Six players from this draft have earned at least one All-Star nod:
3 – Simmons
2 – Domantas Sabonis
1 – Jaylen Brown
1 – Brandon Ingram
1 – Dejounte Murray
1 – Pascal Siakam pic.twitter.com/7heIdq70n812:01 PM

StatMuse @statmuse
Dejounte Murray had an underrated year in San Antonio:
— 21/8/9
— Most triple doubles ever by a Spur
— 2nd in RPG for a guard
— 1st in SPG
— All Star
He became the first player in NBA history to record a 21p/8r/9a/2s season or better. pic.twitter.com/6KVRZPVKYY11:55 AM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Dejounte Murray on Instagram: “😯” pic.twitter.com/zoUv7FCBOD11:02 AM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Draft Eve Trade Rumors: Dejounte Murray, John Collins projectspurs.com/draft-eve-trad…11:53 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
dejounte murray’s twitter use over the past ~36 hours and through tmw is something i will cherish forever – 11:17 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Hawks beat writer @Chris Kirschner confirms the John Collins/Dejounte Murray trade talks and says they are ongoing. However, sources told him that a deal isn’t close as of now.
“It’s going to take quite a bit to land Dejounte, it’s not just John.” twitter.com/i/spaces/1RDGl…11:06 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Does John Collins get traded in the next 24 hours? What’s up with this Dejounte Murray rumor?! twitter.com/i/spaces/1RDGl…10:54 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
New reporting from @Jake Fischer on the Spurs fielding trade offers for Dejounte Murray. https://t.co/OHFFMxvXcr pic.twitter.com/FVvBcALh5J10:49 PM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Atlanta and San Antonio have discussed a deal that would swap John Collins for Dejounte Murray, sources said. Spurs have told interests teams that moving Murray would require a “Jrue Holiday-like package.” More league-wide trade notes @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/10039…10:18 PM

As Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported on Wednesday, sources confirm that there have been significant talks with San Antonio about a deal involving Collins and Spurs guard Dejounte Murray. Yet as of late last night, the Spurs’ massive price was seen as exorbitant by the Hawks. A significant gap exists there, it seems, but it’s still very much worth watching. -via The Athletic / June 23, 2022
San Antonio’s most significant discussions regarding Murray have seemed to occur with the Atlanta Hawks, in a framework that would send Collins back to the Spurs, league sources told B/R. San Antonio and Atlanta have kicked around that deal concept at least dating back to the February trade deadline. -via Bleacher Report / June 23, 2022
Chris Kirschner: As @Jake Fischer reported, the Hawks have discussed a trade involving John Collins and Spurs guard Dejounte Murray but I’m told it’s not close to happening yet. Not saying it won’t happen, just not close this second. -via Twitter @ChrisKirschner / June 23, 2022

